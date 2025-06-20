Live Tv
Stock Market Today: Share Bazaar Kicks Off In Green, Investors Gear Up For A Cautious But Promising Day Ahead!

Stock Market Today: Share Bazaar Kicks Off In Green, Investors Gear Up For A Cautious But Promising Day Ahead!

The stock market opened on a cautious note today, tracking weak global cues and Middle East tensions. Gift Nifty hinted at a muted start as investors remain wary amid rising geopolitical uncertainty.

Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Edited By: Suyash Shah
Last Updated: June 20, 2025 19:46:50 IST

Share

Stock Market Today: Hello again, traders and market-watchers. It’s Friday, but it doesn’t feel like the kind that ends the week on a high. If anything, the air’s thick with hesitation, and the markets are walking with a bit of a limp after Thursday’s stumble.

Yesterday’s session wasn’t dramatic, but it said a lot. Buyers backed off. Sellers didn’t push too hard either. What we got instead was a slow drift that felt more like confusion than conviction. That early-week optimism? It’s looking a little worn now. Meanwhile, gold’s getting plenty of attention as a safety play, crude keeps nudging higher, and the rupee remains under pressure, reacting to every global whisper.

Around the world, it’s not much better. Wall Street finished on shaky legs, Asia opened soft, and geopolitics just won’t take a break. It’s the kind of environment where even seasoned bulls might want to slow down and reassess.

So, heading into the weekend, the mood is clear: less chase, more caution. This isn’t about being fearful, but being smart. If the waters are choppy, it’s okay to stay close to the shore.

Keep your eyes open, risk radar sharp, and don’t rush it. Sometimes the best move is to wait for the fog to lift.

Stay grounded, stay informed.

Gift Nifty Signals Soft Start Of Stock Market Amid Mixed Global Cues, Middle East Tensions

The Indian markets are likely to open on a quiet note today, if early cues from the Gift Nifty are anything to go by. It’s currently trading around 24,793, showing a small 10-point dip from the previous Nifty futures close. The mood feels a bit hesitant, shaped by mixed signals from global markets. While Asian markets are mostly in the green, U.S. futures have slipped, weighed down by rising tensions in the Middle East due to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. With global uncertainty in play, traders may tread carefully this morning, waiting for stronger cues to guide the day

Stock Market Opening Bell

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened on warm note (9:15 AM). Nifty at 24,847.90 with +54.65 points, Whereas Sensex opened at 81,593.80 with +231.93 from previous session. The market is looking effected with major things geopolitical and FED updates

Check Top Gainers And Top Losers On The Share Market

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

  • After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today-

Top Gainers:

  1. AAKASH
  2. SAMPANN
  3. ONELIFECAP
  4. ROML

Top Losers:

  1. ETHOS-RE
  2. NORTHARC
  3. NAVKARURB
  4. SHAH

Share Market On Thursday 

The stock market ended Thursday on a quieter note, with investors showing signs of caution. The Sensex dipped slightly, losing 82.79 points to close at 81,361.87, while the Nifty 50 edged down 18.80 points, settling just under the 24,800 mark at 24,793.25. Despite some early optimism, the markets struggled to build momentum through the day. Sectors traded mixed, and many traders chose to stay on the sidelines, keeping an eye on global cues and ongoing geopolitical tensions. As the week wraps up, the mood feels watchful—less about chasing gains and more about protecting positions.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Tags: indian stock market newssensex and nifty updatesstock market today
