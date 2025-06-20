Weather Update Today: Dehi NCR Expects Light Rain And Thunderstorm, Mumbai Preps For Noon Shower

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds (30–40 km/h) in several areas of Rajasthan, including Nagar, Rajgarh, Nadbai, Mahawa, Mahandipur Balaji, Bayana, and Dholpur. Early morning saw cloudy skies and frequent lightning, disrupting local commute. In Dholpur, showers began at 7 AM and are expected to return by 4 PM. Temperatures hovered around 27 degree C, peaking near 30 degree C.

Ghaziabad and Greater Noida

Ghaziabad and Greater Noida saw similar patterns, with light rainfall recorded in the early morning. Ghaziabad reported light rain at 6 AM, with ambient temperatures around 27–28 degree C. Residents of Greater Noida experienced a 60% chance of rain around the same time, under heavy cloud cover. Meteorologists predicted maximum temperatures of 31–33 Degree C later in the day, maintaining high humidity and limited sunshine across the region. Light winds persisted through the morning, adding to the damp conditions.

New Delhi

New Delhi began the day at 26 degree under heavily overcast skies. Weather models indicated a 55% chance of thunderstorms and rain, especially in the early morning hours. The capital is expected to reach a high of 31degree by afternoon, though cloud density may temper the rise. Commuters faced delays due to waterlogging on key routes, while authorities issued alerts for potential visibility disruptions and gusty winds.

Mumbai Prepares for Windy Afternoon Rains

Mumbai recorded 28 degree on Friday morning, with weather departments forecasting windy conditions around 2 PM. Rain probability stands at 80%, and the temperature is expected to touch 29 degree by mid-afternoon. Authorities have advised residents to plan outdoor travel accordingly, anticipating heavy showers and brief traffic slowdowns.

