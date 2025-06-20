About 222 Illegal Madrasas Sealed Following In Crackdown In Uttarakhand

Following instructions by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, a total of 222 illegal madrasas have been sealed so far as part of the ongoing crackdown against them in the state, an official release said.

Four illegal madrasas were sealed in Haridwar district on Thursday, taking the total number of madrasas sealed in the district to 85. Similarly, so far 66 madrasas have been sealed in Udham Singh Nagar, 44 in Dehradun, 24 in Nainital, two in Pauri and one in Almora.

The state government, led by CM Dhami, has made it clear that any kind of illegal activity, religious fanaticism or a system spreading confusion in the name of education will not be tolerated in Uttarakhand, the release stated.

CM Dhami has directed the administration to take immediate action wherever madrasas are being run illegally.

Meanwhile, Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting at his official residence on Thursday to assess the preparations for the upcoming Central Regional Council meeting.

During the meeting, Dhami emphasised that the Central Regional Council serves as a robust forum for discussing and sharing experiences on related subjects, while also enhancing communication and collaboration between the Centre and the states.

He directed the officials to pay special attention to the nutrition and physical and mental development of children in the state.

The Chief Minister said that children’s future is the future of the state and the country; hence, an integrated and target-based plan should be made for their overall development. He asked the ICDS (Integrated Child Development Scheme), Food Security Department, Health Department and Sports Department to work in mutual coordination, so that special attention can be given to proper nutrition, sports activities, health services and mental development of children.

CM Dhami directed that mandatory registration under Ayushman Yojana be ensured in all government hospitals. He said that it should be the priority of the administration to ensure that every citizen of the state benefits from this scheme. The Chief Minister directed the promotion of the 112 helpline number as much as possible for quick assistance in emergencies, so that the general public can take advantage of this facility at the required time.

