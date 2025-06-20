Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Home > India > Air India Announces To Reduce International Services, Operations On Three Routes Shut Till July 15

Air India Announces To Reduce International Services, Operations On Three Routes Shut Till July 15

Air India will cut down international flights and suspend three routes from June 21 to July 15, 2025, following the June 12 AI-171 crash. The airline cited enhanced safety checks and Middle East airspace closures as reasons for the temporary changes.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 20, 2025 05:44:34 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Air India said on Thursday that it will reduce flights on various international routes per week and temporarily suspend operations on three routes from June 21 to July 15, 2025.
This comes nearly a week after the June 12 AI-171 plane crash, involving a Boeing 787 in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

“Further to the press statement released yesterday, 18 June 2025, which announced a temporary reduction in services operated by Boeing 787 and 777 aircraft, we wish to provide details on the flights affected. These reductions will be effective from 21 June 2025, and last until at least 15 July 2025,” the airline said in a post on X.

“The reductions arise from the decision to voluntarily undertake enhanced pre-flight safety checks, as well as accommodate additional flight durations arising from airspace closures in the Middle East. The objective is to restore schedule stability and minimise last-minute inconvenience to passengers,” it said.

It further said, “Details of the flights affected are as follows: 1. Routes suspended until 15 July 2025:- Delhi-Nairobi (AI961/962) – 4x weekly flights*- Amritsar-London (Gatwick) (AI169/170) – 3x weekly flights- Goa (Mopa)-London (Gatwick) (AI145/146) – 3x weekly flights. “
“2. Routes with reduced frequency until 15 July 2025: North America- Delhi-Toronto: Reduced from 13x weekly to 7x weekly- Delhi-Vancouver: Reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly- Delhi-San Francisco: Reduced from 10x weekly to 7x weekly- Delhi-Chicago: Reduced from 7x weekly to 3x weekly- Delhi-Washington (Dulles): Reduced from 5x weekly to 3x weekly,” the airline said.

“Europe- Delhi-London (Heathrow): Reduced from 24x weekly to 22x weekly- Bengaluru-London (Heathrow): Reduced from 7x weekly to 6x weekly- Amritsar-Birmingham and Delhi-Birmingham: Reduced from 3x weekly to 2x weekly- Delhi-Paris: Reduced from 14x weekly to 12x weekly- Delhi-Milan: Reduced from 7x weekly to 4x weekly- Delhi-Copenhagen: Reduced from 5x weekly to 3x weekly- Delhi-Vienna: Reduced from 4x weekly to 3x weekly- Delhi-Amsterdam: Reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly,” it said, adding that Australia – Delhi-Melbourne and Delhi-Sydney: Reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly.
“Far East- Delhi-Tokyo (Haneda): Reduced from 7x weekly to 6x weekly- Delhi-Seoul (Incheon): Reduced from 5x weekly to 4x weekly” it added.
The airline said, “*Suspended until 30 June.**To operate 3x weekly from 21 June to 5 July, and 4x weekly from 6 July to 15 July.”

“Air India apologises to the passengers affected by these curtailments, and is proactively contacting affected passengers to offer re-accommodation on alternative flights, complimentary rescheduling or full refunds as per their preference,” it added.
On June 12, the London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a hostel complex of BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area of Gujarat’s Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.
The tragedy claimed 241 lives out of 242 onboard, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. 

(Except the headline, nothing has been edited by the NewsX team, inputs taken from ANI)

Must Read: Air India Flight To Vietnam Returns To Delhi Due To Precautionary Measure

Tags: air india’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Putin Confirms Russia Preparing Strategic Action Plan With India
US Entry Into Israel-Iran Conflict Could Trigger Regional War, Iranian Analyst Warns | Exclusive
Archery Asia Cup Stage 2: Indian Archer Juyel Sarkar Wins Silver, Gets Praise From Mamata Banerjee
India vs England, 1st Test: Why Team India Received 5 Penalty Runs in 51st Over In Headingley
Indian Archers Make History With 9 Medals At Asia Cup Singapore Leg
Michael Vaughan Takes a Dig At Virat Kohli’s Retirement: ‘You Don’t Miss Someone That Averages 33’
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Sees Rise in Demands for Inner Line Permit
Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Forced Crowd Mobilisation For PM Modi’s Siwan Rally, Questions His Mass Appeal
India vs England 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Ton Ignites Team India’s Charge, Leaves England Reeling
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s Remarks on India-ASEAN Trade Agreements Unwarranted, Says Congress

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?