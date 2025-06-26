Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Open In Green, Promising Momentum Ahead

Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders and market-watchers.

It’s Thursday, and the mood on Dalal Street is visibly upbeat after Wednesday’s strong rally. Markets surged with conviction-the Sensex closed at 82,055.11 and the Nifty50 ended at 25,044.35- marking a powerful mid-week statement from the bulls.

What fueled this rally? A key catalyst was the breakthrough on the geopolitical front: the much-awaited ceasefire between Iran and the U.S. has brought a wave of relief across global markets. And Indian markets didn’t just participate—they led with strength.

This kind of resilience is no accident. With global uncertainty still in the air, India is increasingly being seen as a safe and steady investment destination. The rally isn’t just a reaction- it’s a reflection of confidence. Foreign investors may have been cautious recently, but signs suggest they’re returning with intent.

With firm fundamentals, consistent policy support, and growing global trust, India’s markets are showing what quiet strength looks like. Eyes open, spirits high- let’s trade smart!

Stay agile. Stay aware. Trade with purpose.

Market In Pre Opening Session: Markets Set To Open Strong As Calm Returns to Global Scene

Indian equities look ready to roll into Thursday’s session with confidence, tracking upbeat global cues. As of 8:20 AM, GIFT Nifty is trading at 25,289.50, hinting at a robust start for benchmark indices.

The geopolitical temperature cooled significantly with the ceasefire between Israel and Iran- a welcome breather for investors who’ve had their eyes nervously on the headlines. With the tension dialed down, both Asian and U.S. markets closed in the positive overnight, lifting overall sentiment.

Stock Market Opening Bell

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened on warm note (9:20 AM). Nifty at 82,882.92 with +127.41 (0.15%) points, Whereas Sensex opened at 25,294.30 with +49.55 (0.20%) from previous session. The market is looking effected with major things geopolitical, but Share Bazaar Shows Resilience.

Stocks In Focus For Today:

Timex Group India :

Promoter to sell up to 15% stake via OFS on June 26.

Mahindra & Mahindra :

Merges defence and telecom units under Mahindra Advanced Technologies.

PB Fintech :

Block deal lined up today.

Jio Financial Services :

Invests ₹190 crore in Jio Payments Bank.

Lloyds Metals :

Gets approval to expand iron ore mining to 55 MTPA.

Can Fin Homes :

Plans to raise ₹10,000 crore via debt, ₹1,000 crore via equity.

RCF :

₹204 crore hit as govt denies gas cost claim for past years.

Union Bank :

Approves capital raise of up to ₹6,000 crore via equity/debt.

Tata Steel :

Invests $180 million in T Steel Holdings; remains wholly owned.

Ask Automotive :

Forms JV with Germany’s TDH for sunroof cable production.

SMS Pharmaceuticals :

USFDA clears Hyderabad lab with zero observations.

JSW Energy :

Signs 25-year PPA with NHPC for 300 MW hybrid project at ₹3.49/unit.

City Union Bank :

RBI clears reappointment of joint auditors for FY26.

Tejas Networks :

Partners with Rakuten Symphony for global 4G/5G network integration.

CEAT :

To raise ₹500 crore via NCDs, ₹400 crore for Lanka unit, and avail ₹1,000 crore credit line.

AU Small Finance Bank :

Board to consider fundraising on June 28.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) :

Randhir Sahay appointed interim CFO.

MobiKwik :

Block deal expected amid stock underperformance.

Om Infra :

Wins ₹199.84 crore NHPC contract for Dibang hydro project in Arunachal Pradesh.

JSW Steel :

Files review plea in SC over Bhushan Power resolution plan.

Hindustan Unilever :

Magnum Ice Cream Co. to acquire 61.9% stake in Kwality Wall’s India.

: Magnum Ice Cream Co. to acquire 61.9% stake in Kwality Wall’s India. Western Carriers:

Market buzz ongoing; details awaited

Check Top Gainers And Top Losers On The Share Market

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today-

Top Gainers:

BEL

NESTLEIND

JSWSTEEL

BHARTIARTL

ETERNAL

HINDALCO

Top Losers:

DRREDDY

TECHM

KOTAKBANK

TRENT

ICICIBANK

AXISBANK

Share Market On Wednesday

The benchmark Nifty50 didn’t just tiptoe- it confidently cruised past the 25,200 mark on Wednesday, wrapping up the session at 25,244.75 with a solid 0.80% gain. Bank Nifty wasn’t far behind, parking itself at 56,621.15 with a modest 0.28% rise. And it wasn’t just the headline indices doing the heavy lifting. Sectoral stars of the day? Auto, IT, and FMCG- revving, clicking, and refreshing their way to solid gains. Even the mid- and small-cap spaces joined the party, clocking in gains between 0.44% and 1.49%.

In short, it was a green-screen kind of day across the board. The bulls showed up, broad-based participation kicked in, and momentum followed. If you were waiting for a sign of strength, this might just be it. Let’s see if they can keep the engine running today!

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

