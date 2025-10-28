LIVE TV
Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Markets End Choppy! Sensex Slips 150 Points, Nifty Holds Below 25,950 After Volatile Trading Day

Stock Market Today: Indian stock market ended flat on October 28, 2025, as Sensex fell 150 points and Nifty slipped below 25,950. Rupee stayed steady at 88.26 amid mixed sectoral trends.

Stock Market Today Closing Updates
Stock Market Today Closing Updates

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 28, 2025 15:51:40 IST

Stock market Today: Stock Market In Red, Market Wrap Nifty Flats, Rupee Steady at 88.26.

The trading day on October 28, 2025, ended quietly as almost no changes were realized in the Indian rupee and the equity market. The rupee closed flat at 88.26 per dollar, a little below the closing of 88.24.
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex dropped approximately 25,950 and 150 points, respectively, after a turbulent day of trading. The market feeling was somewhat ambivalent, with some occasional purchasing observed in metal and media shares.
Best gainers in the Nifty were Tata Steel, SBI Life, JSW Steel, HDFC Life, and L&T, while Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, and Trent were some of the main losers.
The sectoral front witnessed an increase of 1.2 percent in metal stocks and 1 percent in media, whereas IT, pharma, FMCG, and realty declined by 0.5 percent each. In the meantime, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices also closed the day flat, which points to a case of caution in the rest of the market.

Stock Market Today At Closing 

STOCK MARKET CLOSING

    • Sensex: 84,628.16 (−150.69 points / −0.18%)
    • Nifty 50: 25,936.20 (−29.85 points / −0.11%)

    Indian markets ended mildly lower on October 28, with Sensex losing 150 points and Nifty slipping 30, as investors stayed cautious amid mixed sectoral trends and global uncertainty.

          OPENING UPDATES 

              • Sensex: Opened at 84,793.06, up 14.22 points (0.017%)
              • Nifty 50: Opened at 25,972.05, up 6.00 points (0.023%)

              Markets opened flat with a slight positive bias as investors tracked global trends and awaited key Q2 earnings announcements.

                        Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

                        • IndusInd Bank share price: ₹799.35 up 3.72%
                        • Tata Steel share price: ₹181.60 up 2.83%
                        • Larsen & Toubro share price: ₹3,980.00 up 1.41%
                        • State Bank of India share price: ₹930.75 up 0.81%
                        • Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles share price: ₹412.50 up 0.59%

                        Top Losers In Stock Market Today

                        • Bajaj Finserv share price: ₹2,140.75 down 1.33%
                        • Nestle India share price: ₹1,268.90 down 1.08%
                        • Tech Mahindra share price: ₹1,448.00 down 1.02%
                        • ICICI Bank share price: ₹1,365.20 down 0.91%
                        • Mahindra & Mahindra share price: ₹3,578.95 down 0.91%

                        (With Inputs)

                        First published on: Oct 28, 2025 3:43 PM IST
                        QUICK LINKS