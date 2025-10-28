Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Markets End Choppy! Sensex Slips 150 Points, Nifty Holds Below 25,950 After Volatile Trading Day

Stock market Today: Stock Market In Red, Market Wrap Nifty Flats, Rupee Steady at 88.26.
The trading day on October 28, 2025, ended quietly as almost no changes were realized in the Indian rupee and the equity market. The rupee closed flat at 88.26 per dollar, a little below the closing of 88.24.
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex dropped approximately 25,950 and 150 points, respectively, after a turbulent day of trading. The market feeling was somewhat ambivalent, with some occasional purchasing observed in metal and media shares.
Best gainers in the Nifty were Tata Steel, SBI Life, JSW Steel, HDFC Life, and L&T, while Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, and Trent were some of the main losers.
The sectoral front witnessed an increase of 1.2 percent in metal stocks and 1 percent in media, whereas IT, pharma, FMCG, and realty declined by 0.5 percent each. In the meantime, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices also closed the day flat, which points to a case of caution in the rest of the market.
