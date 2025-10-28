Who Is Mehli Mistry? The Quiet Power Player Steering Tata Trusts’ Next Chapter- Here Is Everything We Know So Far

Who Is Mehli Mistry?
If the Tata Trusts were a blockbuster drama, Mehli Mistry would be the quietly powerful character who suddenly steals the spotlight in the final act.
A low-profile industrialist with a taste for strategy over showmanship, Mistry has long been part of the Tata universe’s inner circle. A trusted confidant of Ratan Tata, he now holds one of the most influential seats in Indian corporate philanthropy, as trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), which together control a whopping 51% stake in Tata Sons.
Since joining the trusts in 2022, Mistry has shed his behind-the-scenes tag, emerging as a reform-minded insider pushing for greater transparency and sharper governance.
Once known for his quiet efficiency, he’s now the man everyone’s watching, the soft-spoken power player shaping the next chapter of the Tata legacy.
Mehli Mistry And His Business Background
- Chairman & Director of the Meherji Pallonji (M Pallonji) Group, a diversified company involved in:
- Industrial coatings
- Dredging and shipping
- Logistics and finance
- Pharmaceuticals and automobile dealerships
- The group reportedly had revenues of ₹898 crore in FY24, according to Tracxn data.
- Known for maintaining a conservative, low-debt business strategy, avoiding aggressive expansion or publicity.
- Long-term business links with Tata Power, which drew attention during the Tata-Cyrus Mistry dispute.
