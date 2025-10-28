LIVE TV
Home > Business > MCX Trading Delayed: Technical Glitch Pushed Opening To 9:45 AM

MCX Trading Delayed: Technical Glitch Pushed Opening To 9:45 AM

MCX Trading: MCX faced a technical glitch on Monday, delaying trade openings twice before starting from its Disaster Recovery site. This déjà vu moment echoes a similar outage in July 2025.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 28, 2025 10:09:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

MCX Trading Hit by Technical Glitch: Markets On Pause, Traders On Edge

It was a slow start to the trading week for commodity traders as the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) hit an unexpected speed bump Monday morning. What was supposed to be a routine 9:00 AM opening turned into a waiting game, with the bourse first pushing the start to 9:30 AM, and then again to 9:45 AM,  thanks to a pesky technical glitch.

MCX, India’s biggest commodity trading platform handling everything from gold and silver to crude and agri contracts, said trading would commence from its Disaster Recovery site while engineers worked to fix the issue.

For traders, it was déjà vu, the last major delay was just a few months ago in July. With billions riding on every minute, the glitch may have caused a few anxious glances at the clock, and a lot more caffeine than usual on Dalal Street.

MCX Trading: Official Update From MCX

In a notice issued at 9:40 AM, MCX stated:

“Members are requested to note that trading will start at 9:45 AM due to a technical issue. Trading will start from DR. Inconvenience is regretted.”

The exchange confirmed that trading would commence from its Disaster Recovery (DR) site, though it did not specify the exact cause or nature of the glitch.

MCX’s Market Dominance

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) is the biggest commodity derivatives exchange in the country, with an enormous market share of 98 percent in terms of the value of its trade.

It is the trading hub for traders who trade in a very diverse range of commodities such as precious metals like gold and silver, energy, base metals, and agricultural products. MCX remains the force behind the commodity trading sector in India due to its size and scope.

MCX Trading Not The First Time: A Look Back at July 2025

  • MCX faced a similar technical glitch in July 2025, leading to a delayed market opening.
  • Trading eventually began at 10:15 AM, over an hour later than scheduled.
  • On July 23, MCX first announced trading would resume at 9:45 AM, then revised it to 10:10 AM.
  • The exchange finally started trading at 10:15 AM after resolving technical and file-sharing issues.
(With inputs)
Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today: Adani, NTPC, RVNL, ITC, Vodafone Idea, TATA, Mahindra, Aditya Birla,Indian Oil Corporation And Many Other In Focus Today
First published on: Oct 28, 2025 9:55 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newshome-hero-pos-10MCXMCX trading

QUICK LINKS