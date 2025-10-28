MCX Trading Delayed: Technical Glitch Pushed Opening To 9:45 AM

MCX Trading Hit by Technical Glitch: Markets On Pause, Traders On Edge

It was a slow start to the trading week for commodity traders as the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) hit an unexpected speed bump Monday morning. What was supposed to be a routine 9:00 AM opening turned into a waiting game, with the bourse first pushing the start to 9:30 AM, and then again to 9:45 AM, thanks to a pesky technical glitch.

MCX, India’s biggest commodity trading platform handling everything from gold and silver to crude and agri contracts, said trading would commence from its Disaster Recovery site while engineers worked to fix the issue.

For traders, it was déjà vu, the last major delay was just a few months ago in July. With billions riding on every minute, the glitch may have caused a few anxious glances at the clock, and a lot more caffeine than usual on Dalal Street.

MCX Trading: Official Update From MCX

In a notice issued at 9:40 AM, MCX stated:

“Members are requested to note that trading will start at 9:45 AM due to a technical issue. Trading will start from DR. Inconvenience is regretted.”

The exchange confirmed that trading would commence from its Disaster Recovery (DR) site, though it did not specify the exact cause or nature of the glitch.

MCX’s Market Dominance

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) is the biggest commodity derivatives exchange in the country, with an enormous market share of 98 percent in terms of the value of its trade.

It is the trading hub for traders who trade in a very diverse range of commodities such as precious metals like gold and silver, energy, base metals, and agricultural products. MCX remains the force behind the commodity trading sector in India due to its size and scope.