Stocks To Watch Today: Adani, NTPC, RVNL, ITC, Vodafone Idea, TATA, Mahindra, Aditya Birla,Indian Oil Corporation And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today: Good morning, market buffs! Lets Dive Into A Cautious Start For Dalal Street

The GIFT Nifty woke up all smiles, climbing 51 points to 26,219.50 at 6:59 AM, setting a positive tone for the day. But by 8:30 AM, that early sparkle dimmed a little, it eased to 26,051, down 11 points, as traders started bracing for the monthly expiry hustle. Think of it as the calm before the trading storm, the market’s brewing its next big move, and it could get interesting once the opening bell rings!

Asia Hits Pause Despite Wall Street Buzz

Asian markets hit the snooze button even after Wall Street’s record highs.

Nikkei 225 dipped 0.20% ,

dipped , Kospi fell 1.28% , and

fell , and ASX 200 lost 0.40%, proving not everyone’s in party mode.

Wall Street Still Dancing

U.S. indices notched fresh peaks, Dow +0.71%, S&P 500 +1.23%, Nasdaq +1.86%, as optimism over tech earnings and a possible U.S.–China trade thaw lifted spirits.

Eyes on Trump-Xi Talks

Major event in focus is the real drama that unfolds on Thursday, can Trump and Xi turn trade tension into a truce? Stay tuned.

Stocks To Watch Today

Stocks in Focus

Aditya Birla Capital: Jomei Investments may sell up to 2% stake via block deals at ₹304.55/share.

Dilip Buildcon: L1 bidder for ₹879.3 cr NHAI road project in Tamil Nadu.

Reliance Jio: Added 32.5 lakh subscribers in September vs 19.5 lakh in August.

Bharti Airtel: Added 4.37 lakh users in September vs 4.96 lakh in August.

Vodafone Idea: Lost 7.44 lakh users vs 3.08 lakh loss in August.

Sanofi India: Deepak Arora appointed MD; Rachid Ayari steps down, continues as CFO.

ITC: Board to meet on Oct 30 to consider delisting from Calcutta Stock Exchange.

Corporate & Stock Updates

RVNL: Emerged L1 bidder for bridge project worth ₹165.5 cr from North Eastern Railway.

Dalmia Bharat: Subsidiary to acquire stakes in three Tamil Nadu solar SPVs for ₹7.8 cr to source up to 26 MW power.

Tata Chemicals: Nairobi court rules in favor of subsidiary TCML; ₹783 cr tax demand deemed illegal.

NTPC Green Energy: Signed MoU with Paradip Port Authority for green hydrogen projects.

Epack Prefab Technologies: Secured ₹139.6 cr orders from JK Cement, Technical Associates, CG Power.

September Quarter Results

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC): Net profit ₹7,817.55 cr vs loss ₹169.58 cr YoY; revenue up 3.9% to ₹2.06 trn on improved refining margins.

Adani Energy Solutions: Net profit down 28% to ₹557.10 cr due to one-time tax impact; income up 6.4% to ₹6,767 cr.

Tata Capital Housing Finance: Net profit up 28% YoY to ₹440 cr; NII rose 28% to ₹694 cr; fee income doubled to ₹181 cr.

Supreme Industries: Net profit down 20% to ₹164.74 cr; income up to ₹2,409.41 cr from ₹2,288 cr YoY.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings: Net profit up 18.7% to ₹170.47 cr; revenue up 23% to ₹1,138.29 cr on EV and rail business growth.

SRF: Net profit up 92.7% to ₹388.18 cr; total income up 6.3% to ₹3,640.19 cr.

Results Due Today

Shree Cement, Tata Capital, TVS Motor, M&M Financial, Adani Green, Adani Total Gas, Blue Dart, CarTrade, CreditAccess Grameen, Happiest Minds, ICRA, Jindal Steel, Star Health, Sundram Fasteners, TTK Prestige, and others.

Quarterly Earnings Highlights

Indus Towers: Profit ₹1,839.3 cr (–17.3% YoY); revenue ₹8,188.2 cr (+9.7%).

PNB Housing Finance: Profit ₹626.5 cr (+32.8%); revenue ₹2,167.9 cr (+16.1%).

Mazagon Dock: Profit ₹749.5 cr (+28.1%); revenue ₹2,929.2 cr (+6.3%); interim dividend ₹6/share.

Raymond: Profit ₹13.9 cr (–76.5%); revenue ₹527.7 cr (+11.4%).

KFin Technologies: Profit ₹93.3 cr (+4.5%); revenue ₹309.2 cr (+10.3%).

Jubilant Ingrevia: Profit ₹69.5 cr (+17.7%); revenue ₹1,120.7 cr (+7.2%).

Canara Robeco AMC: Profit ₹48.7 cr (–2.7%); revenue ₹107.7 cr (+3%).

PDS: Profit ₹30 cr (–55.5%); revenue ₹3,419.2 cr (+3.4%).

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: Profit ₹317.5 cr (+4.7%); GNPA 1.01% vs 1.22%.

Sai Silks (Kalamandir): Profit ₹40.1 cr (+68.6%); revenue ₹444.3 cr (+27.9%).

Bata India: Profit ₹13.9 cr (–73.3%); revenue ₹801.3 cr (–4.3%).

JK Tyre: Profit ₹221.4 cr (+64%); revenue ₹4,011.3 cr (+10.8%).

Adani Energy Solutions: Profit ₹534 cr (–20.9%); revenue ₹6,595.8 cr (+6.7%).

Sona BLW: Profit ₹172.8 cr (+20%); revenue ₹1,138.3 cr (+23.4%).

Mahindra Logistics: Net loss ₹10.4 cr vs ₹10.8 cr YoY; revenue ₹1,685.3 cr (+10.8%).

Bulk Deals

Dhani Services: Goldman Sachs Bank Europe bought 41.14 lakh shares at ₹51.26/share.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: Olympus ACF sold 64.1 lakh rights shares at ₹3.53/share.

Ekansh Concepts: Durva Infratech bought 3.96 lakh shares at ₹227.05; Carron Investments sold 3.37 lakh shares.

Corporate Actions

Ex-Date for Amalgamation: Dhani Services, Indiabulls Enterprises.

Ex-Date for Split: KSE.

F&O Ban List

SAIL

Sammaan Capital

