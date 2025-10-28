Stocks To Watch Today: Adani, NTPC, RVNL, ITC, Vodafone Idea, TATA, Mahindra, Aditya Birla,Indian Oil Corporation And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today: Good morning, market buffs! Lets Dive Into A Cautious Start For Dalal Street
Asia Hits Pause Despite Wall Street Buzz
Asian markets hit the snooze button even after Wall Street’s record highs.
- Nikkei 225 dipped 0.20%,
- Kospi fell 1.28%, and
- ASX 200 lost 0.40%, proving not everyone’s in party mode.
Wall Street Still Dancing
U.S. indices notched fresh peaks, Dow +0.71%, S&P 500 +1.23%, Nasdaq +1.86%, as optimism over tech earnings and a possible U.S.–China trade thaw lifted spirits.
Eyes on Trump-Xi Talks
Major event in focus is the real drama that unfolds on Thursday, can Trump and Xi turn trade tension into a truce? Stay tuned.
Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks in Focus
-
Aditya Birla Capital: Jomei Investments may sell up to 2% stake via block deals at ₹304.55/share.
-
Dilip Buildcon: L1 bidder for ₹879.3 cr NHAI road project in Tamil Nadu.
-
Reliance Jio: Added 32.5 lakh subscribers in September vs 19.5 lakh in August.
-
Bharti Airtel: Added 4.37 lakh users in September vs 4.96 lakh in August.
-
Vodafone Idea: Lost 7.44 lakh users vs 3.08 lakh loss in August.
-
Sanofi India: Deepak Arora appointed MD; Rachid Ayari steps down, continues as CFO.
-
ITC: Board to meet on Oct 30 to consider delisting from Calcutta Stock Exchange.
Corporate & Stock Updates
-
RVNL: Emerged L1 bidder for bridge project worth ₹165.5 cr from North Eastern Railway.
-
Dalmia Bharat: Subsidiary to acquire stakes in three Tamil Nadu solar SPVs for ₹7.8 cr to source up to 26 MW power.
-
Tata Chemicals: Nairobi court rules in favor of subsidiary TCML; ₹783 cr tax demand deemed illegal.
-
NTPC Green Energy: Signed MoU with Paradip Port Authority for green hydrogen projects.
-
Epack Prefab Technologies: Secured ₹139.6 cr orders from JK Cement, Technical Associates, CG Power.
September Quarter Results
-
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC): Net profit ₹7,817.55 cr vs loss ₹169.58 cr YoY; revenue up 3.9% to ₹2.06 trn on improved refining margins.
-
Adani Energy Solutions: Net profit down 28% to ₹557.10 cr due to one-time tax impact; income up 6.4% to ₹6,767 cr.
-
Tata Capital Housing Finance: Net profit up 28% YoY to ₹440 cr; NII rose 28% to ₹694 cr; fee income doubled to ₹181 cr.
-
Supreme Industries: Net profit down 20% to ₹164.74 cr; income up to ₹2,409.41 cr from ₹2,288 cr YoY.
-
Sona BLW Precision Forgings: Net profit up 18.7% to ₹170.47 cr; revenue up 23% to ₹1,138.29 cr on EV and rail business growth.
-
SRF: Net profit up 92.7% to ₹388.18 cr; total income up 6.3% to ₹3,640.19 cr.
Results Due Today
-
Shree Cement, Tata Capital, TVS Motor, M&M Financial, Adani Green, Adani Total Gas, Blue Dart, CarTrade, CreditAccess Grameen, Happiest Minds, ICRA, Jindal Steel, Star Health, Sundram Fasteners, TTK Prestige, and others.
Quarterly Earnings Highlights
-
Indus Towers: Profit ₹1,839.3 cr (–17.3% YoY); revenue ₹8,188.2 cr (+9.7%).
-
PNB Housing Finance: Profit ₹626.5 cr (+32.8%); revenue ₹2,167.9 cr (+16.1%).
-
Mazagon Dock: Profit ₹749.5 cr (+28.1%); revenue ₹2,929.2 cr (+6.3%); interim dividend ₹6/share.
-
Raymond: Profit ₹13.9 cr (–76.5%); revenue ₹527.7 cr (+11.4%).
-
KFin Technologies: Profit ₹93.3 cr (+4.5%); revenue ₹309.2 cr (+10.3%).
-
Jubilant Ingrevia: Profit ₹69.5 cr (+17.7%); revenue ₹1,120.7 cr (+7.2%).
-
Canara Robeco AMC: Profit ₹48.7 cr (–2.7%); revenue ₹107.7 cr (+3%).
-
PDS: Profit ₹30 cr (–55.5%); revenue ₹3,419.2 cr (+3.4%).
-
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: Profit ₹317.5 cr (+4.7%); GNPA 1.01% vs 1.22%.
-
Sai Silks (Kalamandir): Profit ₹40.1 cr (+68.6%); revenue ₹444.3 cr (+27.9%).
-
Bata India: Profit ₹13.9 cr (–73.3%); revenue ₹801.3 cr (–4.3%).
-
JK Tyre: Profit ₹221.4 cr (+64%); revenue ₹4,011.3 cr (+10.8%).
-
Adani Energy Solutions: Profit ₹534 cr (–20.9%); revenue ₹6,595.8 cr (+6.7%).
-
Sona BLW: Profit ₹172.8 cr (+20%); revenue ₹1,138.3 cr (+23.4%).
-
Mahindra Logistics: Net loss ₹10.4 cr vs ₹10.8 cr YoY; revenue ₹1,685.3 cr (+10.8%).
Bulk Deals
-
Dhani Services: Goldman Sachs Bank Europe bought 41.14 lakh shares at ₹51.26/share.
-
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: Olympus ACF sold 64.1 lakh rights shares at ₹3.53/share.
-
Ekansh Concepts: Durva Infratech bought 3.96 lakh shares at ₹227.05; Carron Investments sold 3.37 lakh shares.
Corporate Actions
-
Ex-Date for Amalgamation: Dhani Services, Indiabulls Enterprises.
-
Ex-Date for Split: KSE.
F&O Ban List
-
SAIL
-
Sammaan Capital
(With Inputs)
