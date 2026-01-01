Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Nifty Holds 26,150, Sensex Steady Amid Mixed Sector Performance

Stock Market Today Close Bell: Nifty Around 26,150, Sensex Flat; Sectoral Action Mixed
As the new year kicked off, Indian equities were very much alive with trading activity, and their ups and downs did not let players rest, bringing in a largely flat finish as the day’s volatility made its presence felt. Nifty was around 26,150, and Sensex was hardly moving, thus indicating that the New Year has not yet given a ripe market direction.
Among the top gainers, Eternity, NTPC, Bajaj Auto, Shriram Finance, and L&T were the ones to usher in the New Year with enthusiasm. On the other hand, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Dr Reddy’s Labs, ONGC, and Bharat Electronics were among the stocks most affected by traders’ selling pressure, thus giving a hint that not every stock is sharing the New Year cheer.
The sector-wise performance was quite intriguing: FMCG sector went down by a huge 3%, while pharma sector saw a slight drop of 0.5%. Meanwhile, auto, IT, metal, power, telecom, and PSU banks enjoyed the party and increased 0.5–1.5%.
The mid-cap stocks managed to gain 0.3%, while small-cap stocks remained unchanged. Also, the Indian rupee depreciated against the dollar to 89.96. So, are you an active market watcher? Or are you simply letting your portfolio sleep through the market drama?
Stock Market Today Closing: Sensex And Nifty
Sensex:
- Closing: 85,188.60
- Change: -32.00 points
- % Change: -0.038%
Nifty:
- Closing: 26,146.55
- Change: +16.95 points
- % Change: +0.065%
Sensex ended slightly lower at 85,188.60 (-32 points), while Nifty managed modest gains at 26,146.55 (+16.95 points), reflecting a mixed start to the trading day amid cautious investor sentiment.
Stock Market Today: Top Gainer And Top Loser
Top Gainers (January 1, 2026):
- Nifty Auto: +1%
- Nifty Realty: +0.92%
- Nifty Metal: +0.85%
- Nifty IT: +0.80%
- Nifty PSU Bank: +0.70%
Top Losers (January 1, 2026):
- Nifty FMCG: -3.2% (heavily dragged by ITC)
- Nifty Chemicals: Down (exact % not specified)
- Nifty Pharma: Down (exact % not specified)
- Nifty Oil & Gas: Down (exact % not specified)
Top Movers – Gainers:
- Banking: Nifty Bank +130 points
- Midcap Index: +266 points
- Finance: Shriram Finance +3% (extending recent rally)
- Auto:
- Bajaj Auto +3% (ahead of monthly sales)
- M&M and Ashok Leyland gained on strong December numbers
- Telecom:
- Vodafone Idea and Indus Towers climbed after Cabinet approval to restructure AGR dues
Top Movers – Losers:
- FMCG: ITC -9% (after sharp excise duty hike)
- Insurance/Financial Services: PB Fintech fell after RBI flagged higher commissions concerns
(With Inputs)
Also Read: Is Your Addiction Getting Expensive? How Much Will Cigarettes, Gutkha, Tobacco,…
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.