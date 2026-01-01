LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Nifty Holds 26,150, Sensex Steady Amid Mixed Sector Performance

Stock Market Today: Indian stock market ended mixed on January 1, 2026; Nifty closed at 26,146.55 (+16.95) and Sensex at 85,188.60 (-32), with sectoral divergence: FMCG down, auto, IT, metal up.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 1, 2026 16:11:52 IST

As the new year kicked off, Indian equities were very much alive with trading activity, and their ups and downs did not let players rest, bringing in a largely flat finish as the day’s volatility made its presence felt. Nifty was around 26,150, and Sensex was hardly moving, thus indicating that the New Year has not yet given a ripe market direction.

Among the top gainers, Eternity, NTPC, Bajaj Auto, Shriram Finance, and L&T were the ones to usher in the New Year with enthusiasm. On the other hand, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Dr Reddy’s Labs, ONGC, and Bharat Electronics were among the stocks most affected by traders’ selling pressure, thus giving a hint that not every stock is sharing the New Year cheer.

The sector-wise performance was quite intriguing: FMCG sector went down by a huge 3%, while pharma sector saw a slight drop of 0.5%. Meanwhile, auto, IT, metal, power, telecom, and PSU banks enjoyed the party and increased 0.5–1.5%.

The mid-cap stocks managed to gain 0.3%, while small-cap stocks remained unchanged. Also, the Indian rupee depreciated against the dollar to 89.96. So, are you an active market watcher? Or are you simply letting your portfolio sleep through the market drama?

Stock Market Today Closing: Sensex And Nifty

Sensex:

  • Closing: 85,188.60
  • Change: -32.00 points
  • % Change: -0.038%

Nifty:

  • Closing: 26,146.55
  • Change: +16.95 points
  • % Change: +0.065%

Sensex ended slightly lower at 85,188.60 (-32 points), while Nifty managed modest gains at 26,146.55 (+16.95 points), reflecting a mixed start to the trading day amid cautious investor sentiment.

Stock Market Today: Top Gainer And Top Loser

Top Gainers (January 1, 2026):

  • Nifty Auto: +1%
  • Nifty Realty: +0.92%
  • Nifty Metal: +0.85%
  • Nifty IT: +0.80%
  • Nifty PSU Bank: +0.70%

Top Losers (January 1, 2026):

  • Nifty FMCG: -3.2% (heavily dragged by ITC)
  • Nifty Chemicals: Down (exact % not specified)
  • Nifty Pharma: Down (exact % not specified)
  • Nifty Oil & Gas: Down (exact % not specified)

Top Movers – Gainers:

  • Banking: Nifty Bank +130 points
  • Midcap Index: +266 points
  • Finance: Shriram Finance +3% (extending recent rally)
  • Auto:
    • Bajaj Auto +3% (ahead of monthly sales)
    • M&M and Ashok Leyland gained on strong December numbers
  • Telecom:
    • Vodafone Idea and Indus Towers climbed after Cabinet approval to restructure AGR dues

Top Movers – Losers:

  • FMCG: ITC -9% (after sharp excise duty hike)
  • Insurance/Financial Services: PB Fintech fell after RBI flagged higher commissions concerns

(With Inputs)

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 4:01 PM IST
