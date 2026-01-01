LIVE TV
Home > Business > Is Your Addiction Getting Expensive? How Much Will Cigarettes, Gutkha, Tobacco, And Bidis Cost Now? New Excise Duty Effective From February 1

In 2026, India’s cigarettes, beedis, gutkha, and tobacco products face steep excise duty hikes, raising prices, impacting smokers’ wallets, altering consumption, and affecting investors in the heavily taxed tobacco sector.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 1, 2026 14:14:10 IST

For smokers, 2026 begins on a bitter note. India’s cigarettes, beedis and tobacco products are getting sharply costlier after the Central Excise (Amendment) Act, 2025, delivering heartbreak with every pack. While the move may not be loudly welcomed by the population, the truth is hard to ignore: the number of smokers remains bigger than ever. For millions, smoking isn’t a choice anymore, it’s routine. Ironically, the government continues to draw one of its largest sin-tax revenues from the cigarette industry itself. This heavy tax hit has blown through the market, rattling investors and tightening smokers’ wallets. 

Revised Excise Duty Framework To Take Effect From February 1, 2026

From the date of February 1, 2026, lighting up in India will charge you much more. The government has implemented an updated excise duty structure that is added to GST and has officially eliminated the old compensation cess. The statement is clear: the government wants to make tobacco first expensive, then dangerous. The tobacco industry is heavily taxed, as prices are kept high and hence revenue is also doubled. For smokers, it is an unwelcome awakening at the cash counter; for investors, it is a reminder that tobacco companies are always under threat of policy change. The smoke might die out, but the taxes would not, obviously.

New Excise Duty Rates on Cigarettes

Estimated Price Impact Per Cigarette After New Excise Duty

  • No shock jumps: Despite viral claims of drastic price spikes, analysts expect gradual, brand-wise increases as companies pass on higher costs in phases.

  • Standard cigarettes (75–85 mm): Prices likely to rise by ₹2–3 per stick.

  • Lower-cost brands: Expected to see sharper hikes of 18–35%, hitting budget smokers the hardest.

Retail Price Examples (as of January 1, 2026)

  • Gold Flake Kings: ₹170 per pack of 10

  • Marlboro Advance Compact: ₹95 per pack of 10

  • Classic Milds: ₹340 per pack of 20

Impact On Other Tobacco Products

The tax hike extends well beyond cigarettes:

  • Chewing tobacco: Duty raised from 25% to 100%
  • Hookah tobacco: Duty increased from 25% to 40%
  • Smoking mixtures (pipe/RYO): Duty surged to 325%, the steepest jump

What Is Exempted? Bidis Spared From The Tax Heat

The solitary exception to the steep tax increases imposed on cigarettes and other tobacco products is bidis. Re 1 per 1,000 sticks is the excise duty that the government has set to protect the local bidi industry, and it has not changed. Although overall tobacco taxation in India is getting stricter, this move is mainly to ensure that workers who rely on bidi production for their livelihood are not laid off.

Disclaimer: SMOKING IS INJURIOUS TO HEALTH.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Why Are ITC Shares Falling Today? How The New Excise Duty Left Investors And Smokers In Shock

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 1:50 PM IST
Tags: bidi prices IndiaCentral Excise Amendment 2025cigarette prices Indiacigarette tax hikeexcise dutyGST On Cigarettesgutkha prices Indiahome-hero-pos-6smoking cost IndiaSmoking price increasetobacco excise duty 2026tobacco industry India

