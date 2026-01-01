Why Are ITC Shares Falling Today? How The New Excise Duty Left Investors And Smokers In Shock

Smoky Start to 2026: Cigarette Stocks Take A Hit
Why ITC Share Share Falling Today? ?
Investors in ITC and Godfrey Phillips felt the burn on Thursday, January 1, as shares plunged up to 10% after the government announced a hefty new excise duty on cigarettes. Effective next month, the ₹2,050–₹8,500 levy per 1,000 sticks is set to hike retail prices, potentially cooling sales.
Traders reacted quickly, sending stocks downward and reminding everyone that even profitable industries can get burned when taxes rise. For smokers and investors alike, the new year started with a sharp pinch, smoke may be rising, but profits are clearly under pressure.
Why Cigarette Shares Are Feeling the Burn? Here’s New Excise Duty
Cigarette stocks are coughing up losses after the government announced a hefty new excise duty of ₹2,050–8,500 per 1,000 sticks, based on length, effective February 1, 2026. Added on top of the 40% GST, this levy could make your next smoke pricier.
Investors are already feeling the pinch, betting higher costs will hit sales for ITC, Godfrey Phillips, and others. So, while smokers might notice the burn in their wallets, the stock market is catching a whiff too.
ITC Share Price Hits 52-Week Low
Following the announcement, ITC shares fell as much as 6% on the BSE, hitting a 52-week low of ₹379. A block deal of 4.03 crore shares worth ₹1,614.5 crore at ₹400 each added further pressure.
One-year decline: 17%
Six-month decline: 9%
Market cap: Over ₹4,75,000 crore
Here’s what’s brewing for cigarette companies:
- Cost increase: 22–28% for longer cigarettes
- Volume impact: 16% of ITC’s sales at risk
- Retail price hike: ₹2–3 per stick
- Investor sentiment: Shares under pressure
- Market risk: Possible growth of illicit trade
For smokers and shareholders alike, this tax is more than a small puff, it’s a strong hit to margins and wallets.
Market Impact
- ITC was the biggest loser on the Nifty 50 and led declines on the FMCG index, which fell 3.2%
- Godfrey Phillips faced its steepest fall since November 2016
Government Objective With New Excise Duty: Smoking Cost Just Got Hotter
