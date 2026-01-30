LIVE TV
couple found dead virat kohli fans aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump Mount Airy mass shooting Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Lower, Sensex Down Over 400 Points, Nifty Below 25,300 Ahead of Union Budget 2026

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Lower, Sensex Down Over 400 Points, Nifty Below 25,300 Ahead of Union Budget 2026

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened lower on January 30, with Sensex down 489 points and Nifty below 25,300, as investors monitor weak global cues, corporate earnings, and the upcoming Union Budget FY2026.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 30, 2026 09:40:35 IST

Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders!

Indian markets started their trading session on January 30 with a cautious attitude, as both Sensex and Nifty opened lower due to weak global market conditions and rising expectations ahead of the Union Budget for fiscal year 2027. Pre-opening indicators showed Sensex down 489 points and Nifty slipping below 25,300, signaling a tentative start. Metals and finance stocks led the losses, while consumer and energy counters saw modest gains.

Investors are closely watching three key factors today: corporate earnings results, international market conditions, and Budget-related expectations.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (30 January, 2026)

Pre-Opening Market 

    Indian markets opened lower in the pre-opening session on January 30. Sensex fell 489 points, Nifty down 118, as investors remain cautious amid global cues and upcoming Union Budget anticipation.

    Stock Market Opening Bell

    • Opening Bell: Nifty Below 25,300

      • Indices Open: Nifty below 25,300; weak global cues weigh on sentiment

      • Sensex: Down 489.29 pts (0.59%) at 82,077.08

      • Nifty 50: Down 167.25 pts (0.66%) at 25,251.65

      • Advance/Decline: 748 shares up, 1,610 down, 183 unchanged

      • Top Nifty Losers: Hindalco, Tata Steel, Eternal, JSW Steel, Jio Financial

      • Top Nifty Gainers: Nestle, Power Grid Corp, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, Grasim

    Indian markets opened lower on January 30, with Nifty below 25,300. Weak global cues pushed Sensex down 489 points. Metals and finance stocks fell, while Nestle, Power Grid, and Sun Pharma gained. 

    Stocks To Watch Today

            • Wipro: Launched a consulting-led, AI-powered operating model for enterprise functions, integrating advisory and transformation services across four core areas.
            • Colgate Palmolive India: Q3 net profit flat at ₹323.9 crore; revenue rose 1.7% to ₹1,486.1 crore.
            • ITC: Q3 profit fell 0.07% to ₹4,931.2 crore; revenue up 6.7% to ₹21,706.6 crore; interim dividend ₹6.50/share.

            Stock Market On Thursday

            Market Wrap Thursday: Sensex Jumps 222, Nifty Holds 25,400

            Dalal Street maintained its winning streak for the third consecutive day on January 29, shrugging off market fluctuations. The Economic Survey reported a positive GDP forecast for FY27, predicting economic growth between 6.8 and 7.2 percent. This outlook boosted investor confidence. The Sensex advanced 222 points to reach 82,566, while the Nifty finished above 25,400 at 25,419.

            Midcap and smallcap indices recorded minor gains as sector performance remained mixed. Metals, realty, private banks, power, energy, and oil & gas sectors rose 0.6–3 percent. Meanwhile, pharma, IT, FMCG, automobile, and public sector banks declined 0.7–1 percent. Top gainers included L&T, Tata Steel, and Axis Bank; top losers were Asian Paints, Maruti, and Interglobe.

            Markets demanded constant attention-are you ready for Budget Day?

            First published on: Jan 30, 2026 9:38 AM IST
