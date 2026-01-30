Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Lower, Sensex Down Over 400 Points, Nifty Below 25,300 Ahead of Union Budget 2026

Indian markets started their trading session on January 30 with a cautious attitude, as both Sensex and Nifty opened lower due to weak global market conditions and rising expectations ahead of the Union Budget for fiscal year 2027. Pre-opening indicators showed Sensex down 489 points and Nifty slipping below 25,300, signaling a tentative start. Metals and finance stocks led the losses, while consumer and energy counters saw modest gains.

Investors are closely watching three key factors today: corporate earnings results, international market conditions, and Budget-related expectations.