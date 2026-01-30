LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Motors, Swiggy, ITC, Vedanta, Paytm, Colgate, Hindustan Aeronautics, Atlanta Electricals, Voltas, Syrma SGS, Usha Martin, MTAR, GE Shipping In Focus On 30 January

Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Motors, Swiggy, ITC, Vedanta, Paytm, Colgate, Hindustan Aeronautics, Atlanta Electricals, Voltas, Syrma SGS, Usha Martin, MTAR, GE Shipping In Focus On 30 January

Stocks To Watch Today: Indian markets start cautiously ahead of Union Budget FY27; Sensex & Nifty rise, GIFT Nifty signals weak open. Key stocks to watch: IT, FMCG, finance, energy, auto, healthcare, bulk deals.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 30, 2026 08:59:01 IST

Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Motors, Swiggy, ITC, Vedanta, Paytm, Colgate, Hindustan Aeronautics, Atlanta Electricals, Voltas, Syrma SGS, Usha Martin, MTAR, GE Shipping In Focus On 30 January

Stocks To Watch Today: Let’s Keep Your Portfolio Updates!

Indian equity markets are set for a cautious start on Friday, as investors shift focus to the Union Budget FY27, scheduled for release this weekend. Early signals from GIFT Nifty show a drop of 93 points to 25,424 at 7:40 AM, indicating a weak opening. Dalal Street will hold a special Sunday session on February 1, when the Finance Minister presents the Budget.

The FY26 Economic Survey boosted markets on Thursday, projecting GDP growth of 6.8–7.2% in FY27 and emphasizing a swadeshi-driven growth strategy.

Asian markets were mixed, taking cues from Wall Street, where the S&P 500 fell 0.13% and the Nasdaq dropped 0.72% after disappointing tech earnings. The US dollar rose 0.3% ahead of the Federal Reserve Chair announcement.

Back home, the Sensex rose 222 points to 82,566, while the Nifty50 gained 76 points to 25,419, keeping investors alert ahead of Budget Day.

Stocks To Watch Today

Technology / IT Services

  • Wipro: Launched a consulting-led, AI-powered operating model for enterprise functions, integrating advisory and transformation services across four core areas.

  • KPIT: Q3 net profit down 29% to ₹133 crore from ₹187 crore YoY; decline due to ₹60 crore provision for new labour code.

  • Indegene: Q3 net profit declined 6.2% to ₹102.9 crore; revenue grew 30.8% to ₹942.1 crore YoY.

  • Dixon Technologies India: Q3 profit zoomed 67.8% to ₹287.3 crore; revenue rose 2% to ₹10,671.6 crore.

  • Nippon Life India Asset Management: Q3 profit surged 36.7% to ₹403.9 crore; revenue up 20% to ₹705.3 crore.

Automobile / Engineering

  • Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles: Q3 profit down 48% to ₹705 crore; revenue up 16.1% to ₹21,847 crore; exceptional loss ₹1,643 crore.

  • Bajaj Auto: Quarterly results to be released today.

  • Usha Martin: Q3 profit grew 16.2% to ₹107.6 crore; revenue up 6.6% to ₹917 crore.

  • Voltas: Q3 net profit declined 35.4% to ₹84.46 crore; revenue down 1.1% to ₹3,070.77 crore.

Consumer Goods / FMCG

  • ITC: Q3 profit fell 0.07% to ₹4,931.2 crore; revenue up 6.7% to ₹21,706.6 crore; interim dividend ₹6.50/share.

  • Colgate Palmolive India: Q3 net profit flat at ₹323.9 crore; revenue rose 1.7% to ₹1,486.1 crore.

  • Dabur India: Q3 profit rose 7.3% to ₹553.6 crore; revenue up 6.1% to ₹3,558.6 crore.

  • Allied Blenders and Distillers: Q3 profit up 15.7% to ₹66.5 crore; revenue grew 3% to ₹1,003 crore.

  • Gillette India: Q3 profit increased 36.9% to ₹172.46 crore; revenue up 15.23% to ₹790 crore.

Finance / Banking / Fintech

  • Paytm (One97 Communications): Q3 profit ₹225 crore vs loss of ₹208 crore YoY; revenue up 20% to ₹2,194 crore.

  • REC: Q3 profit marginally up 0.3% to ₹4,043 crore; revenue up 2.8% to ₹5,275.5 crore.

  • Manappuram Finance: Q3 profit down 15.9% to ₹381.2 crore; net interest income down 0.9% to ₹1,150.2 crore.

  • Bank of Baroda, LIC Housing Finance, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance: Quarterly results expected today.

  • Niva Bupa Health Insurance: Q3 loss ₹87.6 crore vs profit of ₹13.2 crore YoY; gross premium up 54.7% to ₹2,231.3 crore.

Energy / Mining / Metals

  • Vedanta: Q3 profit surged 61% to ₹5,710 crore; revenue up 37% to ₹23,369 crore.

  • HPCL & Oil India: Signed MoU for Compressed Bio-Gas project using HP RAMP technology.

  • Atlanta Electricals: Won five orders worth ₹288 crore from Karnataka Power Transmission Corp and NTPC projects.

  • NTPC Green Energy: Q3 profit down 73.4% to ₹17.5 crore; revenue grew 29.3% to ₹653.3 crore.

  • Reliance Industries: NCLT approved Capri Global’s resolution plan for SevenHills Healthcare, with Reliance as equity support provider.

Cement / Construction / Infrastructure

  • Ambuja Cements, Ashoka Buildcon, Brigade Enterprises, KEC International, Orient Cement: Quarterly results today; Orient Cement Q3 profit up 174.1% to ₹27.8 crore; revenue down 1.1% to ₹636.1 crore.

  • Ashoka Buildcon, Steel Authority of India, Welspun Corp, National Aluminium Company: Results expected today.

Healthcare / Pharmaceuticals

  • Ajanta Pharma, Aster DM Healthcare, Dr Lal PathLabs, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: Quarterly results today.

  • Balu Forge Industries: Q3 profit up 0.3% to ₹323.9 crore; revenue up 1.66% to ₹1,486.1 crore.

Bulk Deals / Investments

  • Sunteck Realty: Morgan Stanley Asia bought 35.09 lakh shares; Goldman Sachs bought 36.52 lakh shares; CLSA sold 71.61 lakh shares.

  • Manappuram Finance: Morgan Stanley bought 65.27 lakh shares from Goldman Sachs.

  • Balu Forge Industries: Sixteenth Street Asian Gems Fund sold 9.27 lakh shares.

  • Jinkushal Industries: Jinal Kalpesh Dhakad bought 2.76 lakh shares; Nikhil Mithalal Dhakad bought 3.54 lakh shares.

Aerospace / Defense

  • Hindustan Aeronautics: Signed contracts with Pawan Hans for 10 Dhruv NG helicopters and associated spares, valued over ₹1,800 crore.

Ex-Dividend / Rights / Buyback / Income Distribution

  • Ex-Dividend: Computer Age Management Services, Advani Hotels & Resorts, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Coforge, Siemens Energy India, Godrej Consumer Products.

  • Ex-Rights: Arunis Abode, Capricorn Systems Global Solutions, D & H India, Galactico Corporate Services.

  • Ex-Buyback: Matrimony.com

  • Ex-Income Distribution: Mindspace Business Parks REIT, National Highways Infra Trust

(With Inputs)

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 8:59 AM IST
Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Motors, Swiggy, ITC, Vedanta, Paytm, Colgate, Hindustan Aeronautics, Atlanta Electricals, Voltas, Syrma SGS, Usha Martin, MTAR, GE Shipping In Focus On 30 January

