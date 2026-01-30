What’s Shaping The Stock Market Today? Global Cues, Budget 2026, And Key Levels

Indian Stock Market Today: Key Cues Before Trade, Lat Day Ahead of Union Budget 2026
The Indian stock market is set to begin trading on Friday as investors assess global market trends and prepare for the upcoming Union Budget 2026.
Dalal Street maintained its positive momentum for the third consecutive session, supported by the Economic Survey’s optimistic outlook on India’s growth potential despite global economic uncertainty. The Sensex rose 222 points to 82,566, while the Nifty 50 gained 76 points to reach 25,419.
What comes next? Markets are likely to remain range-bound, with stock-specific movements coming into focus as Budget Day draws closer. For now, it’s a time to watch the cues and keep emotions in check.
What Will Shape The Stock Market Today?
Gift Nifty – Early Market Signal
-
Level: 25,435–25,464
-
Trend: Discount of 71–101 points vs Nifty futures
-
Indication: Weak to negative opening for Indian indices
Asian Markets
-
Japan (Nikkei 225): +0.25%
-
Japan (Topix): +0.58%
-
South Korea (Kospi): +1.23%
-
South Korea (Kosdaq): +0.99%
-
Hong Kong (Hang Seng Futures): Indicated a lower opening
-
Key Trigger: US President Donald Trump to announce next Federal Reserve Chair pick
Wall Street Overnight
-
Dow Jones: +55.96 points (+0.11%) at 49,071.56
-
S&P 500: −9.02 points (−0.13%) at 6,969.01
-
Nasdaq Composite: −172.33 points (−0.72%) at 23,685.12
-
Trend: Selling pressure in technology stocks
- Major US Stock Moves (Technology)
-
Microsoft: −10%
-
Tesla: −3.45%
-
Salesforce: −6.09%
-
Datadog: −8.8%
-
Apple: +0.72%
-
Nvidia: +0.52%
-
US Economic Data
Jobless Claims
-
Initial Claims: 209,000 (down 1,000 WoW)
-
Market Expectation: 205,000
-
Takeaway: Labour market remains stable
Commodities
Precious Metals
-
Gold: +1.3% at $5,447.18/oz
-
Silver: +2.4% at $118.43/oz
Crude Oil
-
Brent: −0.10% at $70.64 per barrel
-
WTI: −0.32% at $65.22 per barrel
Currencies
-
Dollar Index: 96.35 (+0.2%)
-
Euro: $1.194
-
Japanese Yen: 153.39 per dollar
-
British Pound: $1.3791
Key Global Events That Will Shape The Stock Market Today
Russia–Ukraine
-
What happened: US President Donald Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to pause attacks on Kyiv for a week.
-
Why it matters: The temporary restraint is linked to extreme cold conditions, offering brief geopolitical relief, but not a long-term ceasefire.
