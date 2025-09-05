LIVE TV
Home > Business > Is The Stock Market Open Or Close Today?

Is The Stock Market Open Or Close Today?

Stock Market: Despite Milad-Un-Nabi, Indian stock markets remain open today, September 5. Check the full 2025 holiday list, Diwali Muhurat trading update, and trading session timings to plan your trades efficiently.

Stock Market
Stock Market

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 5, 2025 09:39:59 IST

Good news for traders! Despite today being Milad-Un-Nabi, the major religious holiday celebrated as the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, Indian stock exchanges will operate normally on September 5. You might wonder if the markets will close, but no, they won’t! It is not a full-day market holiday, and the trading calendar is fixed. Therefore, both the equity and commodity segments will run without any breaks during the morning and afternoon sessions.

Milad-Un-Nabi is celebrated in the third month of the Islamic calendar, Rabi-ul-Awwal, and holds great significance for many. This day is also known as Eid-e-Milad. Whether you’re trading today or just curious, now you know the markets will continue to buzz as usual. Are you planning to buy or sell in the market today? Let me know!

Here Is The Full List Of Holidays For NSE And BSE: From The Start Of 2025 

Stock Market Holidays in 2025 (Weekdays)

  • Mahashivratri – February 26, 2025 (Wednesday)
  • Holi – March 14, 2025 (Friday)
  • Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid) – March 31, 2025 (Monday)
  • Shri Mahavir Jayanti – April 10, 2025 (Thursday)
  • Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti – April 14, 2025 (Monday)
  • Good Friday – April 18, 2025 (Friday)
  • Maharashtra Day – May 01, 2025 (Thursday)
  • Independence Day – August 15, 2025 (Friday)
  • Ganesh Chaturthi – August 27, 2025 (Wednesday)
  • Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra – October 02, 2025 (Thursday)
  • Diwali Laxmi Pujan * (Muhurat Trading) – October 21, 2025 (Tuesday)
  • Diwali-Balipratipada – October 22, 2025 (Wednesday)
  • Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev – November 05, 2025 (Wednesday)
  • Christmas – December 25, 2025 (Thursday)

Stock Market Holidays in 2025 (Weekends)

  • Republic Day – January 26, 2025 (Sunday)
  • Shri Ram Navami – April 06, 2025 (Sunday)
  • Bakri Id – June 07, 2025 (Saturday)
  • Muharram – July 06, 2025 (Sunday)

As Diwali coming soon, here is a special update:

A special Muhurat Trading session will be conducted on Diwali-Laxmi Pujan (October 21, 2025).

  • The timings for this session will be announced later by the stock exchanges.

Timings To Trade In The Stock Market Today In India

Indian stock market has a systematic timetable that aims at maximizing trading within the market. Normal working hours are from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM (IST), when most of the purchasing and selling occurs.

Before this, there is a pre-opening session, between 9:00 AM and 9:15 AM, which also serves to set the mood of the trading day. After the market closes, a post-closing session takes place between 3:30 PM and 4:00 PM when last trade amendments may be made. Whether an experienced investor or a novice, it is important to learn these timings, because they help a trader plan and make informed trades.

Tags: business newsstock market today

Is The Stock Market Open Or Close Today?

QUICK LINKS