Is The Stock Market Open Or Close Today?

Despite today being Milad-Un-Nabi, the major religious holiday celebrated as the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, Indian stock exchanges will operate normally on September 5. It is not a full-day market holiday, and the trading calendar is fixed. Therefore, both the equity and commodity segments will run without any breaks during the morning and afternoon sessions.

Milad-Un-Nabi is celebrated in the third month of the Islamic calendar, Rabi-ul-Awwal, and holds great significance for many. This day is also known as Eid-e-Milad.

Here Is The Full List Of Holidays For NSE And BSE: From The Start Of 2025

Stock Market Holidays in 2025 (Weekdays)

Mahashivratri – February 26, 2025 (Wednesday)

– February 26, 2025 (Wednesday) Holi – March 14, 2025 (Friday)

– March 14, 2025 (Friday) Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid) – March 31, 2025 (Monday)

– March 31, 2025 (Monday) Shri Mahavir Jayanti – April 10, 2025 (Thursday)

– April 10, 2025 (Thursday) Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti – April 14, 2025 (Monday)

– April 14, 2025 (Monday) Good Friday – April 18, 2025 (Friday)

– April 18, 2025 (Friday) Maharashtra Day – May 01, 2025 (Thursday)

– May 01, 2025 (Thursday) Independence Day – August 15, 2025 (Friday)

– August 15, 2025 (Friday) Ganesh Chaturthi – August 27, 2025 (Wednesday)

– August 27, 2025 (Wednesday) Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra – October 02, 2025 (Thursday)

– October 02, 2025 (Thursday) Diwali Laxmi Pujan * (Muhurat Trading) – October 21, 2025 (Tuesday)

* (Muhurat Trading) – October 21, 2025 (Tuesday) Diwali-Balipratipada – October 22, 2025 (Wednesday)

– October 22, 2025 (Wednesday) Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev – November 05, 2025 (Wednesday)

– November 05, 2025 (Wednesday) Christmas – December 25, 2025 (Thursday)

Stock Market Holidays in 2025 (Weekends)

Republic Day – January 26, 2025 (Sunday)

– January 26, 2025 (Sunday) Shri Ram Navami – April 06, 2025 (Sunday)

– April 06, 2025 (Sunday) Bakri Id – June 07, 2025 (Saturday)

– June 07, 2025 (Saturday) Muharram – July 06, 2025 (Sunday)

As Diwali coming soon, here is a special update:

A special Muhurat Trading session will be conducted on Diwali-Laxmi Pujan (October 21, 2025).

The timings for this session will be announced later by the stock exchanges.

Timings To Trade In The Stock Market Today In India

Indian stock market has a systematic timetable that aims at maximizing trading within the market. Normal working hours are from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM (IST), when most of the purchasing and selling occurs.

Before this, there is a pre-opening session, between 9:00 AM and 9:15 AM, which also serves to set the mood of the trading day. After the market closes, a post-closing session takes place between 3:30 PM and 4:00 PM when last trade amendments may be made. Whether an experienced investor or a novice, it is important to learn these timings, because they help a trader plan and make informed trades.

