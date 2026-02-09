LIVE TV
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher; Dalal Street Turns Green as Investors Look Beyond Global Cues Amid Rising Optimism

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened higher on February 9, Sensex and Nifty gained, supported by positive global cues, stronger rupee, healthy market breadth, with banks, IT stocks, IRB Infrastructure, Reliance, Sun TV leading gains.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 9, 2026 09:44:26 IST

The Indian markets began the trading day on a positive note as investors awaited the outcome of the RBI MPC meeting. The Sensex and Nifty opened higher, tracking positive global cues, while a stronger rupee added support as investors stayed alert to potential policy signals.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (9 February, 2026)

Pre-Opening Market 

    Indian markets signal a positive start as Sensex and Nifty trade higher in pre-open, while a stronger rupee adds comfort, reflecting improved risk sentiment and supportive global cues.

    Stock Market Opening Bell

        • Sensex: +478.97 points (+0.57%) at 84,059.37

        • Nifty 50: +139.45 points (+0.54%) at 25,833.15 (above 25,800)

        • Market Breadth: 1,875 stocks advanced | 708 declined | 194 unchanged

        • Nifty Gainers: SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Jio Financial, Infosys

        • Nifty Losers: Power Grid Corp, Max Healthcare, HUL, M&M, Axis Bank

        Indian markets opened strong on global cues, with Nifty crossing 25,800 and Sensex rising sharply as banks and IT stocks led gains amid positive market breadth.

        Stocks To Watch Today

          • IRB Infrastructure: January toll revenue up 21.4% YoY to ₹335.3 crore

          • Reliance Industries: Reliance Consumer Products acquires majority stake in Australia’s Goodness Group Global
          • Sun TV Network: Q3 profit down 10.8%, revenue up 4%

            Stock Market On Friday 

            Indian equities ended higher on Friday after the RBI policy announcement. The Sensex rose 266 points to close at 83,580, while the Nifty 50 gained 51 points to settle near 25,700, supported by selective buying in heavyweight stocks and positive market sentiment.

            First published on: Feb 9, 2026 9:44 AM IST
            Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
