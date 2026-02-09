‘Iron Lady’ Effect in Full Swing: Nikkei Breaks Records, Jumps 5% as PM Sanae Takaichi’s Victory Sparks Asian Market Rally

Global Stock Market Today: ‘Iron Lady’ effect- Takaichi’s sweeping win sends Japanese stocks to record highs
The Japanese stock market kicked off a bullish session with what felt like a victory celebration. Investors rushed to buy equities after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s election win, betting that higher government spending and growth-supportive policies would fuel economic momentum.
(Pic From: Wikipedia)
The Nikkei 225 surged 5.7%, breaking past all previous records to hit a new high of 57,337, while the Topix climbed 3.4% to reach its own record level. Wondering who led the charge? Technology and machinery stocks stole the spotlight. Japanese chip-equipment manufacturers jumped more than 10%, reflecting strong confidence in the country’s push into artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and advanced manufacturing. Bond yields moved higher, the yen stayed relatively stable, and risk appetite clearly returned.
With the Takaichi government now holding a strong mandate, markets are asking the key question: is this election rally just a short-term pop, or the start of Japan’s next long growth phase?
-
Japanese yen strengthened to 156.88 per US dollar
-
Bond yields climbed, signalling reflation expectations
-
10-year JGB yield rose nearly 4 basis points to 2.274%
-
20-year JGB yield increased about 3 basis points to 3.158%
