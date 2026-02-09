LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds Asian markets japan December 2026 summit Human Rights dalai lama iran Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds Asian markets japan December 2026 summit Human Rights dalai lama iran Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds Asian markets japan December 2026 summit Human Rights dalai lama iran Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds Asian markets japan December 2026 summit Human Rights dalai lama iran
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds Asian markets japan December 2026 summit Human Rights dalai lama iran Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds Asian markets japan December 2026 summit Human Rights dalai lama iran Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds Asian markets japan December 2026 summit Human Rights dalai lama iran Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds Asian markets japan December 2026 summit Human Rights dalai lama iran
LIVE TV
Home > Business > What Will Monday Stock Market Look Like? Global Rally, Dow Record High Set The Stage For A Gap-Up Start For Sensex, Nifty 50

What Will Monday Stock Market Look Like? Global Rally, Dow Record High Set The Stage For A Gap-Up Start For Sensex, Nifty 50

Stocks Market Today: Indian stock markets are set for a strong Monday opening amid global optimism, record Wall Street highs, upbeat Asian cues, easing volatility, and supportive technical indicators for Sensex and Nifty 50.

What Should Investors Expect From the Stock Market Today?
What Should Investors Expect From the Stock Market Today?

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 9, 2026 08:33:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Will Monday Stock Market Look Like? Global Rally, Dow Record High Set The Stage For A Gap-Up Start For Sensex, Nifty 50

Stock Market Today: What is your protfolio going to look like today?

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Monday, riding a wave of strong global cues. Positive momentum across Asian markets, record highs on Wall Street, and upbeat signals from Gift Nifty are pointing to a gap-up opening that could set the tone for the day.

Adding to the global cheer, Dow Jones futures ended Friday at a record high, prompting US President Donald Trump to claim credit for the rally and renew his push for aggressive tariff measures, a move that markets are closely watching for its global implications.

You Might Be Interested In

Stock Marlet On Friday

Back home, Dalal Street closed higher on Friday after the RBI policy announcement, supported by selective buying in heavyweight stocks.

  • Sensex rose 266.47 points (0.32%) to close at 83,580.40

  • Nifty 50 gained 50.90 points (0.20%) to settle at 25,693.70

With optimism in the air and global narratives in motion, investors now await whether the early momentum can translate into sustained gains.

What Is Shaping The Dalal Street? Global Stock Markets Today

Asian Markets

  • Japan (Equities):

    • Nikkei 225 surged 5.6%, crossed 57,000 for the first time

    • Topix jumped 3%+, hit a record high

  • South Korea:

    • Kospi climbed 4.15%

    • Kosdaq gained 2.97%

  • Hong Kong:

    • Hang Seng futures indicated a higher opening

  • Trigger:

    • Rally followed PM Sanae Takaichi’s landslide election win, raising hopes of tax cuts and economic stimulus

India – Pre-Market Indicator

  • Gift Nifty:

    • Traded at 25,926–25,947

    • Premium of 190–212 points over previous Nifty futures close

  • Signal:

    • Indicates a strong gap-up opening for Indian equities

US Markets (Overnight)

  • Dow Jones: +2.47%, closed above 50,000 for the first time

  • S&P 500: +1.97%

  • Nasdaq: +2.18%

Key US Stock Movers

  • Nvidia +7.8%

  • AMD +8.3%

  • Broadcom +7.1%

  • Apple +0.8%

  • Microsoft +1.9%

  • Amazon -5.55%

Commodities

  • Gold: +1.4% to $5,029/oz

  • Silver: +2.5%, extended last week’s rally

  • Driver: Weakening US dollar

Energy

  • Brent Crude:0.72% to $67.56/barrel

  • WTI Crude:0.71% to $63.09/barrel

  • Reason: Cooling Middle East tensions

Key Updates That Might Trigger The Stock Market Today

India–US Trade Deal Update

The United States and India have established an initial trade framework that will precede their complete Bilateral Trade Agreement. The parties announced this decision to strengthen their bilateral trade relationship by implementing reduced US tariff rates, which will decrease to 18% as an export boost for traders and improved market conditions.

Japan Election Impact & Bond Market

Japanese markets reacted sharply after the election results as equities reached record highs. The 10-year JGB futures fell to 131.22 yen, while the 30-year yield increased to 3.615%, and the yen declined in value, reflecting the market’s anticipation of fiscal stimulus and economic reflation.

Stock Market Outlook Today

Sensex Outlook Today

The Sensex has increased by 1.59% over the previous week and continues to trade above its 50-day and 100-day exponential moving averages, indicating a stable medium-term market trend. The 82,900–83,100 zone provides immediate support, while a stronger base lies at 82,500–82,800. Resistance is seen in the 84,000–84,500 range, which acts as a key psychological barrier. Large-cap stocks remain in focus and are expected to witness gradual upside momentum in the coming weeks.

Nifty 50 Outlook Today

The Nifty 50 index displayed a bullish trend, forming a positive weekly candlestick and closing above the 20-week exponential moving average. Immediate support is placed between 25,500 and 25,600, with a broader support zone around 25,250. A breakout above the 25,800 resistance could propel the index toward 26,000–26,350. Meanwhile, the India VIX has declined to 12, creating a supportive environment for bullish market sentiment.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

Also Read: Fractal Analytics IPO: India’s First AI-Focused Company Goes Public Soon – ₹2,833.90 Crore Opportunity for Investors

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 8:31 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Asian marketsDow Jones recordGIFT NiftyGlobal Market Cueshome-hero-pos-7India US trade dealIndia VIXindian stock marketmarket-volatilityMonday market outlookNifty 50 todayRBI Policysensex todaystock market todayWall Street Rally

RELATED News

Fractal Analytics IPO: India’s First AI-Focused Company Goes Public Soon – ₹2,833.90 Crore Opportunity for Investors

Who Is Dhruv Sharma? Forbes 30 Under 30 Lister And 32nd Avenue CEO Arrested For Allegedly Selling The Same Property To 25 Buyers

US-India BTA Framework: Tariff Cuts, Technology Trade Expansion, And Safeguards For Sensitive Sectors

Reliance Consumer Products Snaps Up Australia’s Goodness Group, Nexba Founder; RCPL Shares Poised for Boost

8th Pay Commission Update: Will Your Salary Really Double? Here’s How To Calculate DA And How Central Government Employees’ Salaries, Allowances Could Rise In 2026

LATEST NEWS

‘Terrible, Worst Ever’: Donald Trump Slams Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, Singer Sparks Row By Waving South American Flags On NFL Stage

Who Is Elizabeth Leeds? 26-Years-Younger Wife Of Wall Street Founder Jeffrey Leeds Accused Of Affair And Cheating Amid $100M Divorce Battle

What Will Monday Stock Market Look Like? Global Rally, Dow Record High Set The Stage For A Gap-Up Start For Sensex, Nifty 50

Bad Bunny Defies Trump, Names Latin American Countries, Waves Flags At Super Bowl Halftime – Who Is The Spanish Singer, His Net Worth And Career Journey

Who Is Ilia Malinin? Meet The ‘Quad God’ Who Won Winter Olympics Skating Gold For US After Beating Japan’s Shun Sato

Trump Announces Xi Jinping’s US Visit ‘Toward Year-End,’ Sparking Speculation On China-US Relations And Global Impacts

Man Disguised In Burqa Caught In Mumbai Local Ladies’ Compartment, Sparks Outrage; Shocking Video Goes Viral

Iran Hands Nobel Laureate Mohammadi Seven More Years In Prison, Sparking Outrage And Global Condemnation

‘Does Not Scare Us’: Iran Responds To US Military Buildup In Middle East, Tensions Escalate Further

Chocolate Day 2026: Sweet Wishes, Messages, Quotes And Images To Melt Hearts And Spark Love This Chocolatey Day

What Will Monday Stock Market Look Like? Global Rally, Dow Record High Set The Stage For A Gap-Up Start For Sensex, Nifty 50

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Will Monday Stock Market Look Like? Global Rally, Dow Record High Set The Stage For A Gap-Up Start For Sensex, Nifty 50

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Will Monday Stock Market Look Like? Global Rally, Dow Record High Set The Stage For A Gap-Up Start For Sensex, Nifty 50
What Will Monday Stock Market Look Like? Global Rally, Dow Record High Set The Stage For A Gap-Up Start For Sensex, Nifty 50
What Will Monday Stock Market Look Like? Global Rally, Dow Record High Set The Stage For A Gap-Up Start For Sensex, Nifty 50
What Will Monday Stock Market Look Like? Global Rally, Dow Record High Set The Stage For A Gap-Up Start For Sensex, Nifty 50

QUICK LINKS