What Will Monday Stock Market Look Like? Global Rally, Dow Record High Set The Stage For A Gap-Up Start For Sensex, Nifty 50

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Monday, riding a wave of strong global cues. Positive momentum across Asian markets, record highs on Wall Street, and upbeat signals from Gift Nifty are pointing to a gap-up opening that could set the tone for the day.

Adding to the global cheer, Dow Jones futures ended Friday at a record high, prompting US President Donald Trump to claim credit for the rally and renew his push for aggressive tariff measures, a move that markets are closely watching for its global implications.

Back home, Dalal Street closed higher on Friday after the RBI policy announcement, supported by selective buying in heavyweight stocks.

Sensex rose 266.47 points (0.32%) to close at 83,580.40

Nifty 50 gained 50.90 points (0.20%) to settle at 25,693.70

With optimism in the air and global narratives in motion, investors now await whether the early momentum can translate into sustained gains.

What Is Shaping The Dalal Street? Global Stock Markets Today

Asian Markets

Japan (Equities): Nikkei 225 surged 5.6% , crossed 57,000 for the first time Topix jumped 3%+ , hit a record high

South Korea: Kospi climbed 4.15% Kosdaq gained 2.97%

Hong Kong: Hang Seng futures indicated a higher opening

Trigger: Rally followed PM Sanae Takaichi’s landslide election win , raising hopes of tax cuts and economic stimulus



India – Pre-Market Indicator

Gift Nifty: Traded at 25,926–25,947 Premium of 190–212 points over previous Nifty futures close

Signal: Indicates a strong gap-up opening for Indian equities



US Markets (Overnight)

Dow Jones: + 2.47% , closed above 50,000 for the first time

S&P 500: + 1.97%

Nasdaq: +2.18%

Key US Stock Movers

Nvidia +7.8%

AMD +8.3%

Broadcom +7.1%

Apple +0.8%

Microsoft +1.9%

Amazon -5.55%

Commodities

Gold: + 1.4% to $5,029/oz

Silver: + 2.5% , extended last week’s rally

Driver: Weakening US dollar

Energy

Brent Crude: – 0.72% to $67.56/barrel

WTI Crude: – 0.71% to $63.09/barrel

Reason: Cooling Middle East tensions

Key Updates That Might Trigger The Stock Market Today

India–US Trade Deal Update

The United States and India have established an initial trade framework that will precede their complete Bilateral Trade Agreement. The parties announced this decision to strengthen their bilateral trade relationship by implementing reduced US tariff rates, which will decrease to 18% as an export boost for traders and improved market conditions. Japan Election Impact & Bond Market Japanese markets reacted sharply after the election results as equities reached record highs. The 10-year JGB futures fell to 131.22 yen, while the 30-year yield increased to 3.615%, and the yen declined in value, reflecting the market’s anticipation of fiscal stimulus and economic reflation. Stock Market Outlook Today Sensex Outlook Today The Sensex has increased by 1.59% over the previous week and continues to trade above its 50-day and 100-day exponential moving averages, indicating a stable medium-term market trend. The 82,900–83,100 zone provides immediate support, while a stronger base lies at 82,500–82,800. Resistance is seen in the 84,000–84,500 range, which acts as a key psychological barrier. Large-cap stocks remain in focus and are expected to witness gradual upside momentum in the coming weeks. Nifty 50 Outlook Today The Nifty 50 index displayed a bullish trend, forming a positive weekly candlestick and closing above the 20-week exponential moving average. Immediate support is placed between 25,500 and 25,600, with a broader support zone around 25,250. A breakout above the 25,800 resistance could propel the index toward 26,000–26,350. Meanwhile, the India VIX has declined to 12, creating a supportive environment for bullish market sentiment. (With Inputs From Reuters) Also Read: Fractal Analytics IPO: India’s First AI-Focused Company Goes Public Soon – ₹2,833.90 Crore Opportunity for Investors