What Will Monday Stock Market Look Like? Global Rally, Dow Record High Set The Stage For A Gap-Up Start For Sensex, Nifty 50

Stock Market Today: What is your protfolio going to look like today?
The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Monday, riding a wave of strong global cues. Positive momentum across Asian markets, record highs on Wall Street, and upbeat signals from Gift Nifty are pointing to a gap-up opening that could set the tone for the day.
Adding to the global cheer, Dow Jones futures ended Friday at a record high, prompting US President Donald Trump to claim credit for the rally and renew his push for aggressive tariff measures, a move that markets are closely watching for its global implications.
Stock Marlet On Friday
Back home, Dalal Street closed higher on Friday after the RBI policy announcement, supported by selective buying in heavyweight stocks.
Sensex rose 266.47 points (0.32%) to close at 83,580.40
Nifty 50 gained 50.90 points (0.20%) to settle at 25,693.70
With optimism in the air and global narratives in motion, investors now await whether the early momentum can translate into sustained gains.
What Is Shaping The Dalal Street? Global Stock Markets Today
Asian Markets
Japan (Equities):
Nikkei 225 surged 5.6%, crossed 57,000 for the first time
Topix jumped 3%+, hit a record high
South Korea:
Kospi climbed 4.15%
Kosdaq gained 2.97%
Hong Kong:
Hang Seng futures indicated a higher opening
Trigger:
Rally followed PM Sanae Takaichi’s landslide election win, raising hopes of tax cuts and economic stimulus
India – Pre-Market Indicator
Gift Nifty:
Traded at 25,926–25,947
Premium of 190–212 points over previous Nifty futures close
Signal:
Indicates a strong gap-up opening for Indian equities
US Markets (Overnight)
Dow Jones: +2.47%, closed above 50,000 for the first time
S&P 500: +1.97%
Nasdaq: +2.18%
Key US Stock Movers
Nvidia +7.8%
AMD +8.3%
Broadcom +7.1%
Apple +0.8%
Microsoft +1.9%
Amazon -5.55%
Commodities
Gold: +1.4% to $5,029/oz
Silver: +2.5%, extended last week’s rally
Driver: Weakening US dollar
Energy
Brent Crude: –0.72% to $67.56/barrel
WTI Crude: –0.71% to $63.09/barrel
Reason: Cooling Middle East tensions
Key Updates That Might Trigger The Stock Market Today
India–US Trade Deal Update
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.