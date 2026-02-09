Stocks To Watch Today: SBI, Tata Steel, IREDA, Aurobindo Pharma, IRB Infrastructure, Mahindra, Sula Vineyards, Kalyan Jewellers, Sun TV Network And Others In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today: Ready for a green start?
Is Dalal Street gearing up for a feel-good Monday? All signs point that way. GIFT Nifty is comfortably in the green, trading at 25,928, up 192 points or 0.75% as of 8:15 AM, clearly signalling a positive opening for Indian markets.
The global backdrop is lending solid support. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped over 4% to hit a fresh record high after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s historic election victory, fuelling optimism around tax cuts and economic stimulus. Across the region, South Korea’s Kospi surged as much as 4.6%, while China’s CSI 300 advanced 1.4%, reflecting broad-based buying across Asian equities.
With global markets cheering and risk appetite improving, investors will now watch closely to see whether the early optimism translates into sustained gains through the trading session.
Stocks To Watch Today
Banking & Financial Services
-
State Bank of India:
-
Q3 net profit up 24.5% YoY to ₹21,028 crore (highest ever)
-
NII up 9% to ₹45,190 crore
-
Gross NPA down to 1.57%, Net NPA at 0.39%
-
-
Power Finance Corporation, REC:
-
PFC acquires 52.63% stake in REC
-
Merger approved in principle; to operate as holding–subsidiary
-
-
IREDA:
-
Board approved ₹2,994 crore fundraise via QIP
-
Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare
-
Tata Steel (Metals overlap):
-
Q3 profit surged 9-fold to ₹2,730 crore
-
-
Aurobindo Pharma:
-
USFDA inspection at Eugia Pharma Unit III; 11 procedural observations
-
-
Ipca Laboratories:
-
USFDA classified Tarapur API plant as VAI
-
-
Biocon:
-
Fitch revises outlook to Positive; rating affirmed at BB-
-
-
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences:
-
Q3 profit down 39.8%, revenue up 29.2%
-
Infrastructure, Capital Goods & Railways
-
BEML:
-
₹1,500 crore investment approved for greenfield rail plant ‘BRAHMA’
-
-
IRB Infrastructure:
-
January toll revenue up 21.4% YoY to ₹335.3 crore
-
-
Power Grid Corporation:
-
Trades ex-dividend today
-
Industrials & Manufacturing
-
Tata Chemicals:
-
₹515 crore investment in Tamil Nadu greenfield salt facility
-
-
Mahindra Lifespace Developers:
-
Mitsubishi Electric facility begins operations at Origins by Mahindra
-
-
Mahindra & Mahindra:
-
Chennai industrial park expansion supports “Make in India”
-
-
Force Motors:
-
Acquires 100% stake in Veera Tanneries for ₹175 crore
-
Consumer, Retail & Lifestyle
-
Reliance Industries:
-
Reliance Consumer Products acquires majority stake in Australia’s Goodness Group Global
-
-
Kalyan Jewellers:
-
Q3 profit up 90.2% YoY, revenue surged 42.1%
-
-
Sula Vineyards:
-
Q3 profit down 67.6%, revenue declined 9.7%
-
-
Vadilal Industries:
-
Results today
-
Cement & Building Materials
-
Shree Cement:
-
Q3 profit up 37.9%, revenue up 5%
-
-
Ramco Cements:
-
Results today
-
IT & Technology
-
Sonata Software:
-
Q3 profit marginally down, revenue up 8.4%
-
-
Happiest Minds Technologies:
-
Results today
-
Media & Entertainment
-
Sun TV Network:
-
Q3 profit down 10.8%, revenue up 4%
-
Electricals & Consumer Durables
-
Bosch:
-
Q3 profit up 16.2%, revenue up 9.4%
-
-
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals:
-
Q3 profit down 9.8%; exceptional loss reported
-
-
Whirlpool of India:
-
Q3 profit down 39.7%; exceptional loss of ₹38.84 crore
-
Bulk Deals
-
SG Finserve:
-
Promoter entity bought 3 lakh shares (0.53%)
-
-
Bartronics India:
-
Scan Help Technologies sold 21.55 lakh shares (0.7%)
-
Corporate Actions
Ex-Dividend Today
- Aarti Drugs
- Bharat Dynamics
- Container Corporation of India
- Power Grid Corporation of India
- Prithvi Exchange (India)
- Triveni Turbine
Ex-Date for Buyback
-
Go Fashion (India)
Ex-Date for Resolution Plan (Suspension)
-
Indus Fila
F&O Ban
-
Sammaan Capital
Q3 Results Today
- Zydus Lifesciences
- Aurobindo Pharma
- All Time Plastics
- Amber Enterprises India
- Bajaj Electricals
- Bata India
- Enviro Infra Engineers
- PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery
- GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
- Happiest Minds Technologies
- Navin Fluorine International
- P N Gadgil Jewellers
- Ramco Cements
- Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
- Trident
- Vadilal Industries
(With Inputs)
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.