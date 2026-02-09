Stocks To Watch Today: SBI, Tata Steel, IREDA, Aurobindo Pharma, IRB Infrastructure, Mahindra, Sula Vineyards, Kalyan Jewellers, Sun TV Network And Others In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today: Ready for a green start?

Is Dalal Street gearing up for a feel-good Monday? All signs point that way. GIFT Nifty is comfortably in the green, trading at 25,928, up 192 points or 0.75% as of 8:15 AM, clearly signalling a positive opening for Indian markets.

The global backdrop is lending solid support. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped over 4% to hit a fresh record high after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s historic election victory, fuelling optimism around tax cuts and economic stimulus. Across the region, South Korea’s Kospi surged as much as 4.6%, while China’s CSI 300 advanced 1.4%, reflecting broad-based buying across Asian equities.

With global markets cheering and risk appetite improving, investors will now watch closely to see whether the early optimism translates into sustained gains through the trading session.