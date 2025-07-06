Stock Markets To Remain Open On July 7, 2025, Despite Muharram Observance

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) of India will remain open on July 7, 2025. There was speculation or were various speculations that were being arose due to Muharram being observed a day earlier. The details, however, are listed in the ‘List of Holidays’ on the official website of NSE. Investors and traders speculated whether markets would remain closed or not.

No Additional Holiday Due to Muharram

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar. It marks significant religious observances for the Muslim community, primarily on the 10th day, which is known as Ashura.

In the year 2025, Ashura falls on Sunday, July 6, which is a non-trading day due to the weekend. Therefore, no additional holiday will be observed on Monday, July 7, and trading will remain open as per the weekday calendar.

Pre-defined List of Holidays

Additionally, the NSE and BSE typically follow a pre-announced list of holidays for the year, aligned with major national and religious events. For July 2025, there are no holidays during the weekdays, as per the schedule. The market, therefore, will operate normally.

This information should assure all retail investors, institutional investors, and traders that they can carry on their trading activities, including equity, derivatives, and currency markets.

The next scheduled trading holiday will be on August 15, 2025, in observance of Independence Day.

Furthermore, investors are advised to consult the official market holiday calendar available on the official website of the National Stock Exchange for the most accurate updates.

