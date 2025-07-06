Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods
Live TV
TRENDING |
israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods
Home > Business > Stock Markets To Remain Open On July 7, 2025, Despite Muharram Observance

Stock Markets To Remain Open On July 7, 2025, Despite Muharram Observance

The NSE and BSE will remain open on Monday, July 7, 2025, as Muharram (Ashura) falls on Sunday, July 6, a non-trading day. As per the official holiday calendar, no additional holiday is scheduled. Markets will operate normally, with the next closure on August 15 for Independence Day. Investors are advised to check the NSE website for updates.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 16:50:43 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) of India will remain open on July 7, 2025. There was speculation or were various speculations that were being arose due to Muharram being observed a day earlier. The details, however, are listed in the ‘List of Holidays’ on the official website of NSE. Investors and traders speculated whether markets would remain closed or not.

No Additional Holiday Due to Muharram
Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar. It marks significant religious observances for the Muslim community, primarily on the 10th day, which is known as Ashura.

In the year 2025, Ashura falls on Sunday, July 6, which is a non-trading day due to the weekend. Therefore, no additional holiday will be observed on Monday, July 7, and trading will remain open as per the weekday calendar.

Pre-defined List of Holidays
Additionally, the NSE and BSE typically follow a pre-announced list of holidays for the year, aligned with major national and religious events. For July 2025, there are no holidays during the weekdays, as per the schedule. The market, therefore, will operate normally.

This information should assure all retail investors, institutional investors, and traders that they can carry on their trading activities, including equity, derivatives, and currency markets.
The next scheduled trading holiday will be on August 15, 2025, in observance of Independence Day.

Furthermore, investors are advised to consult the official market holiday calendar available on the official website of the National Stock Exchange for the most accurate updates.

Click here for to access List of Holidays at NSE

Also Read: Business Leaders Expect Boost From PM Modi’s Brazil Visit, BRICS Talks To Strengthen Economic Ties

Tags: indian stockmuhanse holidaysstock
Advertisement

More News

Fake Birkenstock Factories In India Ordered To Halt Its Operations
SA Vs Zim: South Africa Fight Back, As Wiaan Mulder And David Bedingham Stitch A Partnership
“Have 2 Daughters With Special Needs”: Ex-CJI Chandrachud Clarifies Reasons for Delay in Vacating Official Bungalow
Multiple Killed in Gaza After Israeli Forces Assault Various Locations
Jonathan Trott Praises Shubman Gill’s Historic Century In Edgbaston Test
India vs England 2nd Test: Day 5 Play Delayed Due To Heavy Rain At Edgbaston
Apex Court Administration Seeks Removal of Ex-CJI Chandrachud From Official Bungalow, Writes To Centre
Chelsea Are In Discussion To Sign This ‘Unbelievable’ Arsenal Star Young Star
Stock Markets To Remain Open On July 7, 2025, Despite Muharram Observance
Tropical Storm Chantal Hits South Carolina, Bringing Heavy Rain and Flooding Risks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?