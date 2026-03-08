LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
droupadi murmu All England Open IND vs NZ Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump droupadi murmu All England Open IND vs NZ Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump droupadi murmu All England Open IND vs NZ Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump droupadi murmu All England Open IND vs NZ Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
droupadi murmu All England Open IND vs NZ Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump droupadi murmu All England Open IND vs NZ Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump droupadi murmu All England Open IND vs NZ Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump droupadi murmu All England Open IND vs NZ Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks To Watch March 9–13, 2026: Top Indian Shares Gain Momentum With Dividends, Bonus Issues, and Stock Splits

Stocks To Watch March 9–13, 2026: Top Indian Shares Gain Momentum With Dividends, Bonus Issues, and Stock Splits

Several stocks, including Cupid, IRFC, TANFAC, and Frontier Springs, are in focus March 9–13, 2026, due to dividends, bonus issues, and stock splits, offering traders short-term opportunities and higher liquidity.

Stocks to Watch March 9–13, 2026
Stocks to Watch March 9–13, 2026

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: March 8, 2026 02:22:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stocks To Watch March 9–13, 2026: Top Indian Shares Gain Momentum With Dividends, Bonus Issues, and Stock Splits

Stocks To Watch This Week: Dividends, Bonus Issues, And Stock Splits (March 9–13, 2026)

The period between Monday, March 9 and Friday, March 13, 2026 will bring several stocks into focus in the trading market, according to traders who track upcoming market events. Market participants are likely to keep a close watch on specific counters as companies carry out multiple corporate actions, including dividends, bonus issues, and stock splits.

BSE data indicates that stocks such as Cupid, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Balmer Lawrie and Company, Axtel Industries, TANFAC Industries, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Sun TV Network, Frontier Springs, and Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure could witness increased trading activity.

You Might Be Interested In

Traders who maintain active positions often use such events as triggers for short-term trading opportunities. Dividend payouts can attract income-focused investors, while bonus issues and stock splits tend to boost trading volume and improve market liquidity.

As the week progresses, traders will be watching to see whether these corporate actions generate fresh momentum or simply get absorbed into existing market valuations. Regardless of the outcome, these stocks are likely to remain on traders’ watchlists.

Stock Split Announcements For Stock Market Traders 

Two companies have announced stock splits that will increase the number of shares while keeping the total investment value unchanged.

Chemicals Sector

  • TANFAC Industries Limited: Announced a 1:2 stock split, where each ₹10 share will be split into two shares of ₹5 each.

  • Record Date: March 9, 2026

  • Business: Fluorine-based specialty chemical manufacturer producing hydrofluoric acid, inorganic fluorides, and other chemicals used in pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and water treatment.

Infrastructure & Power Equipment Sector

  • Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited: Approved a 1:5 stock split, where each ₹10 share will be split into five shares of ₹2 each.

  • Record Date: March 13, 2026

  • Business: Manufactures power cables, conductors, and energy infrastructure solutions used in power transmission and industrial electrification.

Afte Stock Split, In Spotlight: Dividend-Paying Stocks 

Several companies across sectors have announced interim dividends, which may keep these stocks on investors’ radar.

Capital Goods / Food Processing Equipment

  • Axtel Industries: Interim dividend of ₹12 per share

  • Record Date: March 9, 2026

Logistics & Industrial Services

  • Balmer Lawrie & Company: Interim dividend of ₹4.25 per share

  • Record Date: March 11, 2026

Oil & Gas (Refining)

  • Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals: Interim dividend of ₹4 per share

  • Record Date: March 11, 2026

Financial Services (Credit Cards)

  • SBI Cards and Payment Services: Interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share

  • Record Date: March 11, 2026

Media & Entertainment

  • Sun TV Network: Board to consider interim dividend for FY 2025–26

  • Record Date: March 12, 2026

NBFC / Railway Financing

  • Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC): Board meeting to consider second interim dividend

  • Record Date: March 13, 2026

Companies Announcing Bonus Issues For Stock Market Investors

Some companies have announced bonus share issues, rewarding shareholders with additional shares.

Healthcare / Personal Care

  • Cupid Limited: Announced a 4:1 bonus issue (4 bonus shares for every 1 share held)

  • Record Date: March 9, 2026

  • Business: Manufactures male and female condoms, lubricants, and personal health products; among the few Indian firms producing WHO-prequalified female condoms.

Engineering / Railway Components

  • Frontier Springs Limited: Announced a 2:1 bonus issue (2 bonus shares for every 1 share held)

  • Record Date: March 13, 2026

  • Bonus Shares Trading: Expected from March 17, 2026, subject to approval

  • Business: Manufactures railway springs, air springs, and heavy forged components used in transport and industrial sectors.

Bonus Issues And Stock Splits: Key Stock Market Mover, Traders Can’t Ignore

The trading floor uses bonus issues and stock splits as discussion topics, which traders find interesting. The reason behind this practice explains its popularity among traders.

The bonus issue serves as a compensation method to distribute extra shares to current shareholders. The company provides free additional shares to investors through its reserve stock, which increases their current shareholding without any need for additional financial contribution. Your total shareholding in the company increases through this process, although your portfolio value remains unchanged.

A stock split, on the other hand, simply breaks existing shares into smaller units. One share worth ₹10 transforms into two shares worth ₹5 each. The overall value of your investment stays the same, but the stock becomes more affordable and often more liquid in the market.

These announcements create an impression of managerial trust and favorable predictions about future performance for traders and investors. The market shows higher engagement through increased trading activities that follow these announcements.

The corporate actions for this week will convert some counters into active trading zones, which you should monitor for potential trading opportunities.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Nifty Prediction For Monday, March 9: Will Markets Open Lower Amid Rising Oil Prices And Middle East Tensions? Here’s What You Need To Know

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 2:22 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Axtel IndustriesBalmer Lawriebonus issuesCupid sharesdividend stocksFrontier SpringsHindusthan Urban Infrastructureindian stock marketIRFC dividendMangalore RefineryMarch 2026 tradingSBI Cardsstock splitsSun TV NetworkTANFAC Industries

RELATED News

What Led To Flipkart Layoffs? Around 500 Employees Asked To Leave After Annual Performance Review, Job Cuts Linked To ‘One-Star’ Ratings

Mukesh Ambani Or Gautam Adani: Who Is Asia’s & India’s Richest Person In 2026? Hurun Global Rich List 2026 Reveals The Answer

Gold Rate Today, March 7: Check City-Wise Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities; What’s The Prediction For Monday?

Gold Rate Today, March 7: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad And Other Cities- Check 24K & 22K Prices Across India

What Is The Strait Of Hormuz Insurance Plan? How The US And India Are Navigating Global Energy Security

LATEST NEWS

Falling Debris Turns Fatal: Pakistani Driver Killed in Dubai’s Al Barsha as Middle East Conflict Escalates With Each Missile

Katyusha Rockets Strike Near US Embassy In Baghdad; Fresh Blasts Rock Tehran And Jerusalem, Escalating Middle East Conflict

IND vs NZ: Why India Can Lose T20 World Cup Final? It’s Not Ahmedabad! Real Reasons Explained

‘Coming Home Differently’: Trump Reacts Before Attending Dignified Transfer for Six Fallen US Soldiers at Dover Air Force Base

Dubai Marina Blast: Fire And Smoke Rise From Marina 23 Tower, Nation Issues Advisory; UAE on High Alert

Loud Explosions Heard In Dubai: 15 Missiles And 119 Drones Destroyed, President Visits Injured And Assures Citizens

ISL 2025-26: Imran Khan Strike Hands Chennaiyin FC 1-0 Win Over Kerala Blasters

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Japan Decimate India 11-0 in Record-Breaking Rout

Pakistan Court Convicts 47 PTI Leaders Who Support Imran Khan – What’s the Reason Behind the May 9 Chaos?

Did Anurag Dobhal Aka UK07 Rider Attempt Suicide Days After Accusing Family Of Harassment And Torture? Instagram Live Accident Video Goes Viral | Watch

Stocks To Watch March 9–13, 2026: Top Indian Shares Gain Momentum With Dividends, Bonus Issues, and Stock Splits

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stocks To Watch March 9–13, 2026: Top Indian Shares Gain Momentum With Dividends, Bonus Issues, and Stock Splits

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stocks To Watch March 9–13, 2026: Top Indian Shares Gain Momentum With Dividends, Bonus Issues, and Stock Splits
Stocks To Watch March 9–13, 2026: Top Indian Shares Gain Momentum With Dividends, Bonus Issues, and Stock Splits
Stocks To Watch March 9–13, 2026: Top Indian Shares Gain Momentum With Dividends, Bonus Issues, and Stock Splits
Stocks To Watch March 9–13, 2026: Top Indian Shares Gain Momentum With Dividends, Bonus Issues, and Stock Splits

QUICK LINKS