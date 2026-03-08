Stocks To Watch March 9–13, 2026: Top Indian Shares Gain Momentum With Dividends, Bonus Issues, and Stock Splits

Stocks To Watch This Week: Dividends, Bonus Issues, And Stock Splits (March 9–13, 2026)

The period between Monday, March 9 and Friday, March 13, 2026 will bring several stocks into focus in the trading market, according to traders who track upcoming market events. Market participants are likely to keep a close watch on specific counters as companies carry out multiple corporate actions, including dividends, bonus issues, and stock splits.

BSE data indicates that stocks such as Cupid, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Balmer Lawrie and Company, Axtel Industries, TANFAC Industries, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Sun TV Network, Frontier Springs, and Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure could witness increased trading activity.

Traders who maintain active positions often use such events as triggers for short-term trading opportunities. Dividend payouts can attract income-focused investors, while bonus issues and stock splits tend to boost trading volume and improve market liquidity.

As the week progresses, traders will be watching to see whether these corporate actions generate fresh momentum or simply get absorbed into existing market valuations. Regardless of the outcome, these stocks are likely to remain on traders’ watchlists.

Stock Split Announcements For Stock Market Traders

Two companies have announced stock splits that will increase the number of shares while keeping the total investment value unchanged.

Chemicals Sector

TANFAC Industries Limited: Announced a 1:2 stock split , where each ₹10 share will be split into two shares of ₹5 each .

Record Date: March 9, 2026

Business: Fluorine-based specialty chemical manufacturer producing hydrofluoric acid, inorganic fluorides, and other chemicals used in pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and water treatment.

Infrastructure & Power Equipment Sector

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited: Approved a 1:5 stock split , where each ₹10 share will be split into five shares of ₹2 each .

Record Date: March 13, 2026

Business: Manufactures power cables, conductors, and energy infrastructure solutions used in power transmission and industrial electrification.

Afte Stock Split, In Spotlight: Dividend-Paying Stocks

Several companies across sectors have announced interim dividends, which may keep these stocks on investors’ radar.

Capital Goods / Food Processing Equipment

Axtel Industries: Interim dividend of ₹12 per share

Record Date: March 9, 2026

Logistics & Industrial Services

Balmer Lawrie & Company: Interim dividend of ₹4.25 per share

Record Date: March 11, 2026

Oil & Gas (Refining)

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals: Interim dividend of ₹4 per share

Record Date: March 11, 2026

Financial Services (Credit Cards)

SBI Cards and Payment Services: Interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share

Record Date: March 11, 2026

Media & Entertainment

Sun TV Network: Board to consider interim dividend for FY 2025–26

Record Date: March 12, 2026

NBFC / Railway Financing

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC): Board meeting to consider second interim dividend

Record Date: March 13, 2026

Companies Announcing Bonus Issues For Stock Market Investors

Some companies have announced bonus share issues, rewarding shareholders with additional shares.

Healthcare / Personal Care

Cupid Limited: Announced a 4:1 bonus issue (4 bonus shares for every 1 share held)

Record Date: March 9, 2026

Business: Manufactures male and female condoms, lubricants, and personal health products; among the few Indian firms producing WHO-prequalified female condoms.

Engineering / Railway Components

Frontier Springs Limited: Announced a 2:1 bonus issue (2 bonus shares for every 1 share held)

Record Date: March 13, 2026

Bonus Shares Trading: Expected from March 17, 2026 , subject to approval

Business: Manufactures railway springs, air springs, and heavy forged components used in transport and industrial sectors.

Bonus Issues And Stock Splits: Key Stock Market Mover, Traders Can’t Ignore

The trading floor uses bonus issues and stock splits as discussion topics, which traders find interesting. The reason behind this practice explains its popularity among traders.

The bonus issue serves as a compensation method to distribute extra shares to current shareholders. The company provides free additional shares to investors through its reserve stock, which increases their current shareholding without any need for additional financial contribution. Your total shareholding in the company increases through this process, although your portfolio value remains unchanged.

A stock split, on the other hand, simply breaks existing shares into smaller units. One share worth ₹10 transforms into two shares worth ₹5 each. The overall value of your investment stays the same, but the stock becomes more affordable and often more liquid in the market.

These announcements create an impression of managerial trust and favorable predictions about future performance for traders and investors. The market shows higher engagement through increased trading activities that follow these announcements.

The corporate actions for this week will convert some counters into active trading zones, which you should monitor for potential trading opportunities.

