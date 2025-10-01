Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Enterprices, ICICI Bank, Nestle, Lupin, Awfis Space, Oil India, GAIL India, Atlantaa, Swan Defence and Heavy Industries And Many More In Focus Today, Here’s A Tip For You

Stocks to Watch Today: October 1, 2025

Rise and shine, market watchers! It’s a fresh trading day and all eyes are on Dalal Street as the Sensex and Nifty eye a positive start, well, SORT OF!

Earlier this morning, GIFT Nifty futures were flaunting a 150-point gain at 24,761, but by 8:15 AM, they had already trimmed that to a mere 9-point dip. Morning mood swings, anyone?

Asian markets are doing their own thing-

Japan’s Nikkei is nursing a 1% drop,

while South Korea and Hong Kong are feeling a bit more chipper.

Meanwhile, Wall Street closed with modest gains despite looming U.S. shutdown fears and fresh tariff tantrums from President Trump.

With the RBI’s policy decision just around the corner, investors might want to keep the celebration confetti on standby. So, buckle up and stay sharp, today might start bright, but the ride could still get bumpy.

What’s your bet- bulls or bears today?

Stocks To Watch Today

Banking & Financials

ICICI Bank : Received a ₹216.27 crore GST show-cause notice for services related to minimum balance accounts.

Indian Overseas Bank : RBI imposed a ₹31.8 lakh penalty for non-compliance with priority sector lending norms.

ICICI Lombard: Receives ₹1,901 crore GST demand and penalty order related to co-insurance and re-insurance transactions.

Energy & Infrastructure

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) : Q2 YoY loan sanctions up 86% to ₹33,148 crore; disbursements up 54% to ₹15,043 crore.

Oil India And GAIL India : Signed an MoU to boost collaboration across the natural gas value chain.

Adani Enterprises : Subsidiary Adani Road Transport to acquire full stakes in Yashodhan Highways and KN Highways from DRN Infrastructure.

Atlantaa : Bags ₹2,485 crore EPC contract with IRCON International for Bhandara-Gadchiroli expressway project in Maharashtra.

RITES: Signed MoU with Etihad Rail for business collaboration in UAE and beyond.

Cement & Construction

Shree Cement : Commissioned a 3.65 MTPA clinkerisation unit at its Jaitaran, Rajasthan plant.

Jaiprakash Associates: Acquisition by Jindal Power (Jindal Group) approved by the Competition Commission of India.

FMCG

Nestle India: Signed MoU with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries to accelerate greenfield and brownfield investments in Odisha and other existing sites.

Pharmaceuticals

Lupin: Received US FDA approval for generic Rivaroxaban oral suspension (bioequivalent to Xarelto) for pediatric VTE treatment.

Defence & Heavy Industries

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries: Signed MoU with Samsung Heavy Industries to explore commercial shipbuilding and engineering projects in India and globally.

Technology & Software

Newgen Software Technologies : UK subsidiary signed £29.85 lakh deal for software license and support. US subsidiary signed $16.37 lakh MSA with a Caribbean bank. Ghana unit secured a $56.36 lakh contract for loan management. Dubai-based unit received LOA worth KWD 17.36 lakh for BPM platform.



Automobile & Engineering

SKF India : CFO Ashish Saraf and MD Mukund Vasudevan resigned amid restructuring. Shailesh Kumar Sharma appointed MD for 5 years; Aashi Arora named Interim CFO.



Cybersecurity / IT

LG Balakrishnan & Brothers: Detected a malware incident; containment and security measures implemented.

Capital Markets / Regulatory

Man Industries: SEBI concluded legacy matters (FY15–21), imposed ₹25 lakh penalty on the company and ₹25 lakh each on key directors; 2-year market access ban imposed on the individuals.

Hospitality / Tech

RateGain Travel Technologies: Subsidiary entered a definitive agreement to acquire Sojern Inc., an AI-led MarTech firm focused on hospitality.

Bulk Deals

Awfis Space Solutions : VBAP Holdings offloaded 9.96 lakh shares at ₹570.12 per share (~₹56.8 crore); total 3.58% stake sold in Q2 FY26.

NIBE : Venus Investments acquired 2.77 lakh shares (1.9%) at ₹1,451 per share (~₹40.3 crore) from Aegis Investment Fund.

AAA Technologies: Promoter Ruchi Anjay Agarwal sold 2.8 lakh shares at ₹79.6/share to M7 Global Fund; 9.76% stake offloaded in recent weeks.

Corporate Actions

Trustedge Capital: Stock trades ex-date for rights issue today.

F&O Ban

Sammaan Capital: Stock is in the F&O ban list.

Tip Of The Day For Traders

Stay nimble, not noisy.

Feeling tempted to jump in at the open? Hold on. With RBI’s big decision pending and global markets sending mixed signals, it’s a day to trade smart, not fast. Keep an eye on news-backed movers like Lupin or Atlantaa, seen the headlines?

Let price confirm the story. Steer clear of stocks under regulatory heat (looking at you, ICICI Bank). Tight stop-loss? Non-negotiable. So, what’s your move- So will you wait for the setup, or chase the noise?

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Always consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.)

(With Inputs)

Also Read: 8th Pay Commission Delayed: Why 2028 Could Be the Real Implementation Year For Salary Hikes