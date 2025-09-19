Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Group, Reliance Industries, JSW Energy, Vedanta, Unichem Laboratories, One MobiKwik Systems And Many Other In Focus Today
Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Group, Reliance Industries, JSW Energy, Vedanta, Unichem Laboratories, One MobiKwik Systems And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Group, Reliance Industries, JSW Energy, Vedanta, Unichem Laboratories, One MobiKwik Systems And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today: Multiple Indian companies are in focus today due to acquisitions, regulatory updates, and major deals. From Adani to Vedanta and JSW Energy, investors should track key stock movements.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 19, 2025 08:34:05 IST

Stocks to Watch Today: It is going to be an interesting day in Indian markets today!

Although Wall Street is giving great indications, there is some early indication that domestic indices will open a bit lower. GIFT Nifty dropped by 39 points as of 7:40 AM to 25,471, but that is not a significant concern.

An optimism wave is sweeping around the world. The rate reduction by the US Fed has put Wall Street in a partying mood as the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, and Russell 2000 break records and are at the highest point since 2021!

The Asian markets are also optimistic. The Nikkei of Japan is also on the rise and has reached a new high before the BoJ policy announcement. The CSI 300 of China is registering small positive returns as well.

On Thursday, at home, the BSE Sensex gained 320 points and closed at 83,013.96, and the Nifty50 went up by 93 points and closed at 25,423.60.

Will there be a continuance of the positive momentum, or will there be local factors coming to play? Stay tuned!

Stocks To Watch Today

Market Movers & Company News

  • Adani Group: In focus after SEBI closed probes into fund diversion, related-party transaction violations, and fraud.
  • Indian Hotels Company: Clarified it doesn’t own The Pierre, New York; only holds leasehold rights.
  • Metropolis Healthcare: Acquired Ambika Pathology Lab (Kolhapur); fourth acquisition in 10 months.
  • Vedanta: Named preferred bidder for Punnam Manganese Block (152 hectares) in Andhra Pradesh.
  • Texmaco Rail & Engineering: Secured ₹86.85 crore order from UltraTech Cement for BCFC wagons + brake van (delivery by March 2026).

Healthcare & Pharma

  • Unichem Laboratories: Hit with €19.49 million fine by European Commission for Perindopril issue; €16.70 million still payable.
  • Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals: Sold entire 66.5% stake in Anugraha Chemicals for ₹6.65 lakh; firm no longer a subsidiary.

Mergers, Acquisitions & Name Changes

  • Reliance Industries: Merged subsidiaries: Reliance Exploration & Production DMCC and Reliance Industries (Middle East) DMCC.
  • Barbeque-Nation Hospitality: Renamed to United Foodbrands (effective Sep 18).

Tech & Strategic Tie-ups

  • Sasken Technologies: Partnered with VicOne (subsidiary of Trend Micro) to enhance vehicle cybersecurity for global OEMs.

Fintech & Digital

  • One MobiKwik Systems: Glitch (Sep 11–12) led to failed transactions showing as successful; unauthorized payouts, FIR filed, arrests made.

Bulk Deals

  • Cohance Lifesciences: Promoter sold 3.41 lakh shares; HDFC MF and SBI MF bought stakes worth ₹336.8 Cr and ₹243 Cr respectively.
  • Awfis Space Solutions: HDFC MF acquired 5 lakh shares; Vbap Holdings sold 8 lakh shares.
  • De Neers Tools: Promoters sold 4.23 lakh shares for ₹8.88 crore.
  • MIC Electronics: Promoter RRK Enterprise sold 20 lakh shares at ₹68 each.

F&O Ban List

  • HFCL
  • Angel One
  • RBL Bank

Out of F&O Ban

  • Oracle Financial Services Software

(With Inputs)

Also Read: 

Tags: stock market todayStocks to watch today

Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Group, Reliance Industries, JSW Energy, Vedanta, Unichem Laboratories, One MobiKwik Systems And Many Other In Focus Today

