Made-In-India Smart TVs: Videotex Partners With Samsung To Manufacture Tizen-Powered TVs In Greater Noida

Videotex International, one of the leading ODMs in the TV business in India, has formed strategic alliances with South Korean electronic giant Samsung to produce smart TVs that run on Samsung Tizen OS. The relocation is a massive step in the direction of local technology production, and it directly connects with the Make in India program.

The manufacturing will be done in two fully furnished plants of Videotex located in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. And we do know how to be equipped. When we say well-equipped, we mean it, these are not your run-of-the-mill assembly lines. The units have the latest automated assembly lines, research and development labs, injection moulding units, and quality testing setups. All of it is constructed in order to ensure large-scale production, while at the same time adhering to international standards.

It is not merely the construction of television sets but the merging of Samsung’s software capability with Videotex’s in-house manufacturing capability.

And what will be the result? Smart TVs that are smarter, made in the country, and prepared for Indian homes. Would you choose an Indian-made smart TV to upgrade?

TV Models And Display Types

The new smart TVs will be available in screen sizes ranging from 32 to 75 inches, covering a wide range of display formats, including:

HD

Full HD

UHD/4K

QLED

MiniLED

Tizen OS Features

Samsung’s Tizen OS will bring several smart features to the new televisions, including:

Advanced content discovery

Samsung TV Plus (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV – FAST)

(Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV – FAST) Bixby , Samsung’s voice assistant

, Samsung’s voice assistant SmartThings for connectivity with other smart devices

According to Arjun Bajaj, the Director of Videotex, the partnership combines the sophisticated technology of Tizen and the design and development skills of Videotex with the aim of delivering user experiences that would be intuitive and immersive to the Indian consumers.

Corporate VP, Tizen Licensing Group, Samsung, Jooyoung Kim, said that the alliance would provide Tizen OS with a greater presence in India and use the well-established manufacturing expertise of Videotex to bring high-quality smart televisions into India.

Videotex’s Market Presence

Videotex currently manufactures televisions for numerous Indian brands, including:

Lloyd (Havells Group)

(Havells Group) BPL

Reconnect (Reliance Group)

(Reliance Group) Vise (Vijay Sales)

(Vijay Sales) Daiwa

Plus 25+ other brands

Videotex is also India’s largest ODM for webOS Hub-powered TVs, and the Samsung partnership enhances its portfolio by adding another leading smart TV platform to its offerings.

The Videotex-Samsung partnership is a significant move in the history of the smart TV manufacturing industry in India, combining global technology with local talent to provide the next generation of viewing experiences and support local production needs.

(With Inputs)

