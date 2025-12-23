Stocks to Watch Today: Ambuja Cements, IRCTC, Paytm, HCLTech, Belrise Ind, GPT Infra, Sanghvi Movers, Prestige Estates, Man Industries, Saatvik Green, KSH International And May in Focus on December 23

Stocks to Watch Today: Godd Morning, Traders! Which stock is on the watch list today?

Is it going to be a cheerful morning or just another lazy day on Dalal Street? The early signals indicate a calm but eager start. The GIFT Nifty first pointed towards a positive opening, trading 60 points higher at 26,258 around 8:15 a.m. However, by 8:30 a.m., the excitement had gone down a notch, and the index stayed almost flat at 26,256, up a modest 23 points. This can be interpreted as: the market is awake, but not in a hurry to get out of bed.

Asian markets are pushing lightly, but the mood remains gentle. Markets in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and the wider Asia-Pacific region traded higher, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street. US shares moved up as investors doubled down on their belief in AI-led growth and the momentum of tech-driven trade.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was up 0.26 percent, and South Korea’s KOSPI index rose by 0.23 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index increased by 0.42 percent, while China’s CSI 300 index went up by 0.34 percent.

Now, the focus is on the data calendar. Inflation figures from Japan, German import prices, US preliminary GDP numbers, industrial production, and consumer spending data could decide whether today’s market stroll turns into a sprint, or stays a steady walk.

Stocks to Watch Today

IT & Technology

HCL Technologies: HCLSoftware to acquire Jaspersoft (Cloud Software Group unit) for $240 million To acquire Wobby , an AI data analyst startup, for €4.5 million

One97 Communications (Paytm): Paytm Cloud to set up subsidiaries in Indonesia and Luxembourg Paytm Arab Payments to issue 49% stake to Abbar Global Opportunities; One97 stake reduces to 51%



Railways & PSU

IRCTC: To exit F&O segment from February 25, 2026 Existing contracts (Dec 2025–Feb 2026) to continue till expiry

Canara Bank: FSIB recommends Brajesh Kumar Singh as MD & CEO



Cement & Building Materials

Ambuja Cements: Board approves merger of ACC and Orient Cement into Ambuja Share swap: 328 shares (ACC) and 33 shares (Orient) per 100 shares

Lloyds Enterprises: Realty arms to merge and later demerge as Lloyds Realty Realty business revenue potential: ₹7,000 crore



Infrastructure & EPC

Antony Waste Handling Cell: Subsidiary wins ₹329.45 crore contract for 600–800 TPD waste plant (Maharashtra)

GPT Infraprojects: Declared L1 for ₹670 crore NHAI elevated road project (Rajasthan)

SRM Contractors: CEO Rupesh Kumar resigns, effective December 22

Vikran Engineering: Cancels ₹1,642 crore LoA; no material financial impact expected



Real Estate

Prestige Estates Projects: Acquires 25 acres in Medavakkam, Chennai Development potential: 5 million sq ft , revenue potential ₹5,000+ crore



Automobile & EV

Ola Electric Mobility: Promoter stake monetisation used to repay debt 3.93% promoter pledge released Promoter group holding remains at 34.6%



Agriculture & Chemicals

UPL: Avanta Holdings to acquire remaining 22% stake in Hybrid Seeds Vietnam

Supreme Petrochem: Operations at new mABP plant temporarily shut due to equipment malfunction



Manufacturing & Metals

Man Industries: Income Tax Department concludes search operation; business unaffected



Defence & Engineering

Belrise Industries: Promoter arm may sell 6.56% stake via block deals Enters strategic agreement with Plasan SASA (Israel)



Renewable Energy

Saatvik Green Energy: Subsidiary wins ₹486 crore solar PV module supply order

Sanghvi Movers: Subsidiary receives work orders worth ₹428.72 crore



Retail & Consumer

Lenskart Solutions: Acquires 50% stake in Sunrise Thailand via subsidiary



Bulk Deals

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals: Ruby QC exits; ICICI Prudential MF buys 4.62% stake for ₹311.5 crore

National Highways Infra Trust: Prazim Trading acquires 2.6% units for ₹754.24 crore



Listings & Corporate Actions

Mainboard Listing: KSH International

Ex-Date (Income Distribution – InvIT): Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust

Ex-Date (Rights Issue): Vineet Laboratories Yug Decor



F&O Ban

Sammaan Capital

