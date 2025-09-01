Stocks To Watch Today: Big ‘BUY’ Rating For Reliance Industries, Adani Power, Torrent Power Among Other Stocks In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: Monday, September 1, 2025

Good morning, traders! After three straight days of losses, Indian markets may finally be set for a rebound today. Wondering why? Well, early signs look promising, GIFT Nifty was up 34 points (0.14%) at 24,602 as of 8:00 AM, hinting at a positive start, which eventually happend. The Indian stock market today opened on a strong green note with Sensex adn Nifty Trading above expectations. Its a ray of hope amid the tariff concerns globally.

Globally, things are a mixed bag. Most Asian markets are trading lower, following a tech-led selloff on Wall Street last Friday. Japan’s Nikkei dropped 1.9%, and Australia’s ASX 200 slipped 0.4%. However, U.S. futures are pointing higher after a federal appeals court ruled President Trump’s trade tariffs were illegal, a twist that caught investor attention.

Back home, the Sensex closed 271 points lower on Friday, and the Nifty50 lost 74 points. But today could bring a different story.

Keep an eye out for stocks reacting to global cues, trade updates, and tech sentiment.

Which stocks are on your radar this morning?

Stocks To Watch Today

Reliance Industries

Analysts retain ‘Buy’ rating post-AGM; focus on Reliance Jio’s IPO roadmap. Target price upside seen up to 27%.

Adani Power

Received LoA from MP Power Management for 800 MW thermal project at Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh under DBFOO model with SHAKTI coal linkage.

Torrent Power

Received LoA from MP Power for 1,600 MW coal-based power project in MP. Will supply power under a 25-year PPA at ₹5.829/kWh with ₹22,000 crore investment.

NCC

Secured two water-related orders worth ₹788.34 crore from state government agencies in August.

Dharan Infra EPC

Won contracts worth ₹1,171.21 crore from Skymax Infra Power, with 80% of the value for international procurement through subsidiaries.

Popular Vehicles & Services

Got in-principle approval from Maruti Suzuki to acquire a dealership in Telangana, marking strategic expansion.

H.G. Infra Engineering

Allotted ₹400 crore through 40,000 senior unsecured redeemable NCDs via private placement; to be listed on BSE.

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers

Signed agreement to acquire Zuari Agro Chemicals’ SSP unit (200,000 TPA capacity) for ₹72.75 crore cash.

RBL Bank

Approved fundraising of up to ₹3,500 crore via QIP and up to ₹3,000 crore through issuance of debt securities.

EPACK Durable

Invested ₹9.99 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary EMTPL by subscribing to 99.90 lakh equity shares in a rights issue. Facility was recently raided by tax authorities; company denies violations.

NHPC

Board approved revised borrowing plan of ₹10,000 crore for FY26 and plans monetisation of future cash flows from key power projects.

RITES

Won Letter of Award for ₹25.3 crore contract from NTPC for maintenance and operations at Mouda Super Thermal Power Project (24-month tenure).

Zydus Wellness

Subsidiary Alidac UK entered into Share Purchase Agreement to acquire majority stakes in UK-based Comfort Click Ltd.

Tech Mahindra

Wholly owned subsidiary Tech Mahindra Technology Services LLC voluntarily liquidated effective August 29, 2025.

PG Electroplast

Subsidiary signed ₹1,000 crore MoU with Maharashtra government for a greenfield manufacturing project at Ahilyanagar.

Bank of India and Punjab National Bank

Both cut MCLR rates by 5 to 15 basis points across various tenors, effective September 1.

PNB Housing Finance

Board scheduled to consider a proposal to raise up to ₹5,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures via private placement on September 5.

BHEL

Signed technology transfer agreement with DRDO’s Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL), Hyderabad.

Nazara Technologies

Terminated agreement to acquire remaining stake in Moonshine Technologies following ban on online real money gaming.

GHCL

SEBI banned non-executive chairman Anurag Dalmia for 18 months over unrelated Golden Tobacco case; company states no impact on business.

Paytm (One 97 Communications)

Shareholders approved not to elect a replacement after Executive Director and CFO Madhur Deora’s retirement.

Neogen Chemicals

Approved joint venture agreement with Japan’s Morita Chemical Industries for Neogen Morita New Materials.

Thomas Cook India

Entered into long-term agreement with Queensland Tourism and Events Queensland.

Welspun Specialty Solutions

Gujarat Pollution Control Board revoked prior order to stop work at its Bharuch plant.

BEML

Received ₹80 crore order from Indian Railways for supply of utility track vehicles.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure

Received ₹3.37 crore order from Indian Railways’ Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.

Gujarat Industries Power Company

State government approved proposal for 700–750 MW lignite-based power plant at Valia with 25-year power purchase agreement.

Virtuoso Optoelectronics

Signed ₹800 crore MoU with Maharashtra government to invest in electronics and motor parts manufacturing unit in Nashik.

Asian Energy Services

Completed 100% acquisition of Kuiper Holdings (Abu Dhabi) and Kuiper Group (Cayman Islands).

Completed 100% acquisition of Kuiper Holdings (Abu Dhabi) and Kuiper Group (Cayman Islands). Ceinsys Tech

Received ₹5.55 crore order to supply Autodesk Build Enterprise licenses to Adani Group.

Bulk Deals

Reliable Data Services

Cricketer Rohit Sharma sold 53,200 shares worth ₹87.2 lakh, reducing stake below 1%.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies

Polunin Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund bought 1.1% stake for ₹44.22 crore at ₹353.5 per share.

Polunin Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund bought 1.1% stake for ₹44.22 crore at ₹353.5 per share. Tarsons Products

Real estate firm Anantnath Skycon bought 7.7 lakh shares; True Capital and Kuber India Fund sold stakes.

Listings (NSE SME Today)

Classic Electrodes

Shivasrit Foods

Anondita Medicare

Corporate Actions / X-Dates

Ex-dividend today: Elivus Life Sciences, Elnet Technologies, Kanpur Plastipack, Patel Integrated Logistics, Rishiroop, Triveni Turbine, Triveni Engineering & Industries.

Stock split ex-date today: Pavan Industries.

