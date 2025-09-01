Stocks To Watch Today: Big ‘BUY’ Rating For Reliance Industries, Adani Power, Torrent Power Among Other Stocks In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: Monday, September 1, 2025
Good morning, traders! After three straight days of losses, Indian markets may finally be set for a rebound today. Wondering why? Well, early signs look promising, GIFT Nifty was up 34 points (0.14%) at 24,602 as of 8:00 AM, hinting at a positive start, which eventually happend. The Indian stock market today opened on a strong green note with Sensex adn Nifty Trading above expectations. Its a ray of hope amid the tariff concerns globally.
Globally, things are a mixed bag. Most Asian markets are trading lower, following a tech-led selloff on Wall Street last Friday. Japan’s Nikkei dropped 1.9%, and Australia’s ASX 200 slipped 0.4%. However, U.S. futures are pointing higher after a federal appeals court ruled President Trump’s trade tariffs were illegal, a twist that caught investor attention.
Back home, the Sensex closed 271 points lower on Friday, and the Nifty50 lost 74 points. But today could bring a different story.
Keep an eye out for stocks reacting to global cues, trade updates, and tech sentiment.
Which stocks are on your radar this morning?
Stocks To Watch Today
- Reliance Industries
Analysts retain ‘Buy’ rating post-AGM; focus on Reliance Jio’s IPO roadmap. Target price upside seen up to 27%.
- Adani Power
Received LoA from MP Power Management for 800 MW thermal project at Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh under DBFOO model with SHAKTI coal linkage.
- Torrent Power
Received LoA from MP Power for 1,600 MW coal-based power project in MP. Will supply power under a 25-year PPA at ₹5.829/kWh with ₹22,000 crore investment.
- NCC
Secured two water-related orders worth ₹788.34 crore from state government agencies in August.
- Dharan Infra EPC
Won contracts worth ₹1,171.21 crore from Skymax Infra Power, with 80% of the value for international procurement through subsidiaries.
- Popular Vehicles & Services
Got in-principle approval from Maruti Suzuki to acquire a dealership in Telangana, marking strategic expansion.
- H.G. Infra Engineering
Allotted ₹400 crore through 40,000 senior unsecured redeemable NCDs via private placement; to be listed on BSE.
- Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
Signed agreement to acquire Zuari Agro Chemicals’ SSP unit (200,000 TPA capacity) for ₹72.75 crore cash.
- RBL Bank
Approved fundraising of up to ₹3,500 crore via QIP and up to ₹3,000 crore through issuance of debt securities.
- EPACK Durable
Invested ₹9.99 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary EMTPL by subscribing to 99.90 lakh equity shares in a rights issue. Facility was recently raided by tax authorities; company denies violations.
- NHPC
Board approved revised borrowing plan of ₹10,000 crore for FY26 and plans monetisation of future cash flows from key power projects.
- RITES
Won Letter of Award for ₹25.3 crore contract from NTPC for maintenance and operations at Mouda Super Thermal Power Project (24-month tenure).
- Zydus Wellness
Subsidiary Alidac UK entered into Share Purchase Agreement to acquire majority stakes in UK-based Comfort Click Ltd.
- Tech Mahindra
Wholly owned subsidiary Tech Mahindra Technology Services LLC voluntarily liquidated effective August 29, 2025.
- PG Electroplast
Subsidiary signed ₹1,000 crore MoU with Maharashtra government for a greenfield manufacturing project at Ahilyanagar.
- Bank of India and Punjab National Bank
Both cut MCLR rates by 5 to 15 basis points across various tenors, effective September 1.
- PNB Housing Finance
Board scheduled to consider a proposal to raise up to ₹5,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures via private placement on September 5.
- BHEL
Signed technology transfer agreement with DRDO’s Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL), Hyderabad.
- Nazara Technologies
Terminated agreement to acquire remaining stake in Moonshine Technologies following ban on online real money gaming.
- GHCL
SEBI banned non-executive chairman Anurag Dalmia for 18 months over unrelated Golden Tobacco case; company states no impact on business.
- Paytm (One 97 Communications)
Shareholders approved not to elect a replacement after Executive Director and CFO Madhur Deora’s retirement.
- Neogen Chemicals
Approved joint venture agreement with Japan’s Morita Chemical Industries for Neogen Morita New Materials.
- Thomas Cook India
Entered into long-term agreement with Queensland Tourism and Events Queensland.
- Welspun Specialty Solutions
Gujarat Pollution Control Board revoked prior order to stop work at its Bharuch plant.
- BEML
Received ₹80 crore order from Indian Railways for supply of utility track vehicles.
- Oriental Rail Infrastructure
Received ₹3.37 crore order from Indian Railways’ Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.
- Gujarat Industries Power Company
State government approved proposal for 700–750 MW lignite-based power plant at Valia with 25-year power purchase agreement.
- Virtuoso Optoelectronics
Signed ₹800 crore MoU with Maharashtra government to invest in electronics and motor parts manufacturing unit in Nashik.
- Asian Energy Services
Completed 100% acquisition of Kuiper Holdings (Abu Dhabi) and Kuiper Group (Cayman Islands).
- Ceinsys Tech
Received ₹5.55 crore order to supply Autodesk Build Enterprise licenses to Adani Group.
Bulk Deals
- Reliable Data Services
Cricketer Rohit Sharma sold 53,200 shares worth ₹87.2 lakh, reducing stake below 1%.
- Advanced Enzyme Technologies
Polunin Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund bought 1.1% stake for ₹44.22 crore at ₹353.5 per share.
- Tarsons Products
Real estate firm Anantnath Skycon bought 7.7 lakh shares; True Capital and Kuber India Fund sold stakes.
Listings (NSE SME Today)
-
Classic Electrodes
-
Shivasrit Foods
-
Anondita Medicare
Corporate Actions / X-Dates
-
Ex-dividend today: Elivus Life Sciences, Elnet Technologies, Kanpur Plastipack, Patel Integrated Logistics, Rishiroop, Triveni Turbine, Triveni Engineering & Industries.
-
Stock split ex-date today: Pavan Industries.
