Stocks To Watch Today: Is Reliance JIO On The List? NTPC, Zydus Lifesciences, Biocon, JB Chemicals And Pharma And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today: Friday, September 5, 2025- Good morning, Traders! Lets Look At Which Stock Is Going To Steal The Limelight.

The Indian stock market will have a positive opening today. The Sensex and Nifty closed slightly up yesterday following brief excitement in the market due to new Goods and Services Tax (GST) changes by the government.

The first indicator, called GIFT Nifty, was up by 57 points at 7:50 AM, trading at about 24,884.

Asia is also enjoying a good mood in its markets. The S&P 200 of Australia and the Nikkei of Japan rose as people believed the US Federal Reserve will lower interest rates shortly.

Talking about the US, Wall Street reached new record highs overnight after more people registered new claims as unemployed. Investors will be looking at critical US jobs data today that may indicate slow job growth.

The Sensex was up 150 points back home, and the Nifty 19 points yesterday.

Stocks to Watch Today With Other Corporate Updates

JB Chemicals & Pharma

Torrent Pharma to acquire 26% stake at ₹1,639/share (₹6,842.80 crore).

Acquiring 90% economic rights in PendraCare Group via subsidiary.

USFDA inspection at Bengaluru plant; 5 procedural observations noted.

MoU signed to operate container terminal at Bhavnagar Port, Gujarat.

Permanently closed Tanda Thermal Power Station (440 MW); total capacity now 82,926 MW.

Power supply agreement with Adani Green subsidiary for renewable energy.

Licensing agreement for Ozanimod capsules in the US with Synthon BV.

Received ₹134.21 crore EPC order for road improvement in Maharashtra.

Purchase order of ₹78.39 crore for nine 125 MVA transformers.

JV incorporated for manufacturing refrigeration equipment.

Subsidiary acquiring 949.65 acres in Andhra Pradesh for defense energetics complex.

Results Today

SpiceJet,

Prabhat Technologies,

Toyam Sports,

Sanmitra Commercial

Corporate Updates

NHPC

Bhupender Gupta appointed CMD.

Himanshu Mody named Deputy CEO.

Reported malware incident; operations continue normally.

15-year lubricant additives supply deal; ₹150 crore annual revenue expected by FY27.

Approved ₹500 crore fundraising via equity issuance.

₹8.22 crore rooftop solar project orders from NTPC.

Sole distributorship agreement for core products in India.

Amrut Medhekar appointed COO.

Bulk & Block Deals

Aptus Value Housing Finance India

WestBridge sold 12.2% stake worth ₹2,005.9 crore; bought by 24 institutional investors.

Green Portfolio sold 0.6% stake; Nimisha Khandu Solanki bought 0.69%.

Rohan Gupta bought 2.78% stake; Blue Foundry and QRG Investments sold shares.

Manipal sold 2.98 crore units at ₹99.57; bought by 360 ONE funds.

SME Listings Today

Sugs Lloyd

Snehaa Organics

ABRIL Paper Tech

