Stocks To Watch Today: Is Reliance JIO On The List? NTPC, Zydus Lifesciences, Biocon, JB Chemicals And Pharma And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today: Key stocks like JB Chemicals, Biocon, NTPC, and Zydus Lifesciences lead today’s market watch with major deals, acquisitions, corporate updates, and bulk trades shaping the trading session on September 5, 2025.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 5, 2025 09:14:09 IST

Stocks To Watch Today: Friday, September 5, 2025- Good morning, Traders! Lets Look At Which Stock Is Going To Steal The Limelight.

The Indian stock market will have a positive opening today. The Sensex and Nifty closed slightly up yesterday following brief excitement in the market due to new Goods and Services Tax (GST) changes by the government.

The first indicator, called GIFT Nifty, was up by 57 points at 7:50 AM, trading at about 24,884.

Asia is also enjoying a good mood in its markets. The S&P 200 of Australia and the Nikkei of Japan rose as people believed the US Federal Reserve will lower interest rates shortly.

Talking about the US, Wall Street reached new record highs overnight after more people registered new claims as unemployed. Investors will be looking at critical US jobs data today that may indicate slow job growth.

The Sensex was up 150 points back home, and the Nifty 19 points yesterday.

Stocks to Watch Today With Other Corporate Updates 

  • JB Chemicals & Pharma
    Torrent Pharma to acquire 26% stake at ₹1,639/share (₹6,842.80 crore).
  • Poly Medicure
    Acquiring 90% economic rights in PendraCare Group via subsidiary.
  • Biocon
    USFDA inspection at Bengaluru plant; 5 procedural observations noted.
  • Container Corp
    MoU signed to operate container terminal at Bhavnagar Port, Gujarat.
  • NTPC
    Permanently closed Tanda Thermal Power Station (440 MW); total capacity now 82,926 MW.
  • RSWM
    Power supply agreement with Adani Green subsidiary for renewable energy.
  • Zydus Lifesciences
    Licensing agreement for Ozanimod capsules in the US with Synthon BV.
  • RPP Infra Projects
    Received ₹134.21 crore EPC order for road improvement in Maharashtra.
  • Indo-Tech Transformers
    Purchase order of ₹78.39 crore for nine 125 MVA transformers.
  • Varun Beverages
    JV incorporated for manufacturing refrigeration equipment.
  • Bharat Forge
    Subsidiary acquiring 949.65 acres in Andhra Pradesh for defense energetics complex.

Results Today

  • SpiceJet,
  • Prabhat Technologies,
  • Toyam Sports,
  • Sanmitra Commercial

Corporate Updates

  • NHPC
    Bhupender Gupta appointed CMD.
  • Sammaan Capital
    Himanshu Mody named Deputy CEO.
  • Indian Hotels Company
    Reported malware incident; operations continue normally.
  • Yasho Industries
    15-year lubricant additives supply deal; ₹150 crore annual revenue expected by FY27.
  • Zota Healthcare
    Approved ₹500 crore fundraising via equity issuance.
  • Solarium Green Energy
    ₹8.22 crore rooftop solar project orders from NTPC.
  • Malpani Pipes and Fittings
    Sole distributorship agreement for core products in India.
  • Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals
    Amrut Medhekar appointed COO.

Bulk & Block Deals

  • Aptus Value Housing Finance India
    WestBridge sold 12.2% stake worth ₹2,005.9 crore; bought by 24 institutional investors.
  • JHS Svendgaard Laboratories
    Green Portfolio sold 0.6% stake; Nimisha Khandu Solanki bought 0.69%.
  • SG Mart
    Rohan Gupta bought 2.78% stake; Blue Foundry and QRG Investments sold shares.
  • Vertis Infrastructure Trust
    Manipal sold 2.98 crore units at ₹99.57; bought by 360 ONE funds.

SME Listings Today

  • Sugs Lloyd
  • Snehaa Organics
  • ABRIL Paper Tech

(With Inputs)

