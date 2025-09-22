LIVE TV
Stocks To Watch Today: IT Stocks, RailTel Corporation, JSW Energy, MRF, Vodafone Idea, Vikran Engineering, NTPC, Redington And Many Other In Focus Today- Check Tip Of The Day Inside

Stocks To Watch Today: IT Stocks, RailTel Corporation, JSW Energy, MRF, Vodafone Idea, Vikran Engineering, NTPC, Redington And Many Other In Focus Today- Check Tip Of The Day Inside

Indian markets opened cautiously on September 22, 2025, amid global cues and H-1B visa fee impact. Key stocks to watch include IT, telecom, infrastructure, energy, automotive, and Adani Group.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 22, 2025 08:54:49 IST

Stocks To Watch Today: Are you following the markets today?

Indian equities, Sensex and Nifty are expected to open cautiously, and while writing this, GIFT Nifty futures were at 25,332, down 25 points.

Feeling the early jitters? You’re not alone.

The negative start of the market is not a surprise, and I think we all expected it. A major factor weighing on the markets is US President Donald Trump’s new $100,000 one-time fee for H-1B visas. Investors are wondering how this move could impact Indian IT stocks and global flows.

Asian markets are sending mixed signals.

  • China’s CSI 300 rose 0.10%,
  • Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1.42%,
  • South Korea’s KOSPI added 0.69%,
  • while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.43%.

Meanwhile, Wall Street ended last week on a positive note: S&P 500 up 0.49%, Nasdaq 0.72%, and Dow Jones 0.37%.

So, are you ready to see how the markets react today? Keep an eye on early trades, it promises to be an interesting session for traders and investors alike.

Stocks To Watch Today

Telecom Stocks

  • Vodafone Idea: Hit with a ₹6.47 crore GST penalty by the Ahmedabad office.

IT Stocks

  • Focus on IT firms after Trump imposed a $100,000 one-time fee on new H-1B visas.

Infrastructure & Construction

  • RailTel Corporation: Received ₹18.06 crore work order from Dredging Corporation of India for offshore internet services.
  • PNC Infratech: Secured Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Bihar State Road Development Corporation for bridge and approach road construction.
  • Hariom Pipe Industries: Signed MoU with Maharashtra government to set up integrated steel plant in Gadchiroli, ₹3,135 crore investment.
  • Power Grid Corporation: Won bid to build inter-state transmission system in Madhya Pradesh on BOOT basis.
  • Brigade Enterprises: Received ₹126 crore investment from Shruti Pai for Brigade Twin Towers project.

Shipping & Energy

  • Shipping Corporation of India: Signed MoU with BPCL, HPCL, IOCL for joint fleet operations to boost shipping and energy security.
  • Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE): Signed contracts/MoUs for hybrid vessels, port infrastructure, and multi-sector shipbuilding projects, including $62.44 million contract with Hamburg-based firm.
  • Swan Defence & Heavy Industries: Signed MoU with Gujarat Maritime Board for strategic Rs 4,250 crore investment in shipyard expansion.
  • JSW Energy (JSW Neo Energy): Acquiring Tidong Power Generation from Norway’s Statkraft IH Holding for ₹1,728 crore.
  • Oil India & ONGC: Planning ₹3,200 crore offshore drilling campaign; Oil India to develop 1.2 GW renewable projects with RVUNL.
  • NTPC: Eyeing overseas uranium assets for nuclear projects.

Automotive & Electric Vehicles

  • Hero MotoCorp: Expecting festival season sales to be “one of the best” for two-wheelers.
  • Ola Electric: Scaling production to halve delivery times ahead of festive season.
  • Hyundai Motor: EVs expected to account for 60% of global sales by 2030.
  • Eicher Motors (Royal Enfield): Partnered with Flipkart to sell 350cc motorcycles online.
  • MRF: Production halted at Thiruvottiyur plant due to strike over insurance and apprentice policies.

Pharma & Biotech

  • Lupin: US FDA Pre-Approval Inspection at Pune Biotech facility concluded with four observations.
  • Aarti Pharmalabs: Promoter sold 6 lakh shares; Norges Bank and Vanguard acquired 1.7% stake worth ₹145.8 crore.

Investments And Bulk Deals

  • Redington: ILJIN Electronics acquired 100% stake in Israel-based ILJIN Holding.
  • Cartrade Tech & Tanla Platforms: Norges Bank acquired shares worth ₹98.1 crore and ₹65.51 crore, respectively.
  • Sigachi Industries: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF acquired 31.85 lakh shares.
  • Power Mech Projects: Motilal Oswal AMC sold 1.68 lakh shares for ₹50.45 crore.
  • Energy Infrastructure Trust: Rapid Holdings sold 16.86 crore units (25.39% stake) worth ₹1,382.7 crore to 24 investors.
  • IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust: Vanguard acquired 2.5% stake worth ₹353.3 crore; Larsen & Toubro and BNP Paribas sold shares.
  • Vikran Engineering & Eros International Media: Results today.
  • Amber Enterprises India: ILJIN Holding becomes wholly owned subsidiary.
  • HUDCO: MoU with NBCC for multiple construction projects in Ghaziabad, Panchkula, Ahmedabad, and New Delhi
  • F&O Ban: Angel One, Sammaan Capital, HFCL.
  • Stocks Out of F&O Ban: RBL Bank.

Insider Tip: Keep an eye on the Adani Group stocks. These stocks remain volatile and react quickly to even small news. Last week brought good news for owner Gautam Adani, after receiving a clean chit from SEBI, the stocks are likely to respond according to the confidence investors have regained.

Stocks To Watch Today: IT Stocks, RailTel Corporation, JSW Energy, MRF, Vodafone Idea, Vikran Engineering, NTPC, Redington And Many Other In Focus Today- Check Tip Of The Day Inside

Stocks To Watch Today: IT Stocks, RailTel Corporation, JSW Energy, MRF, Vodafone Idea, Vikran Engineering, NTPC, Redington And Many Other In Focus Today- Check Tip Of The Day Inside

Stocks To Watch Today: IT Stocks, RailTel Corporation, JSW Energy, MRF, Vodafone Idea, Vikran Engineering, NTPC, Redington And Many Other In Focus Today- Check Tip Of The Day Inside
Stocks To Watch Today: IT Stocks, RailTel Corporation, JSW Energy, MRF, Vodafone Idea, Vikran Engineering, NTPC, Redington And Many Other In Focus Today- Check Tip Of The Day Inside
Stocks To Watch Today: IT Stocks, RailTel Corporation, JSW Energy, MRF, Vodafone Idea, Vikran Engineering, NTPC, Redington And Many Other In Focus Today- Check Tip Of The Day Inside
Stocks To Watch Today: IT Stocks, RailTel Corporation, JSW Energy, MRF, Vodafone Idea, Vikran Engineering, NTPC, Redington And Many Other In Focus Today- Check Tip Of The Day Inside

