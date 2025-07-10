Stocks To Watch Today, July 10: TCS, Ambuja Cement, Muthoot Finance, Asian Paints Among Others

As trading resumes today, the spotlight is firmly on a range of companies across sectors, driven by quarterly earnings releases, fundraising plans, strategic deals, and contracts wins. A series of financial updates and corporate announcements are expected to influence investor sentiment throughout the session.

Here are the key stocks to focus today:

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

TCS, the country’s largest IT services provider, is expected to be one of the key earnings highlights, with investors keen to gauge demand trends in the global tech space. Similarly, Tata Elxsi’s performance will be closely tracked given its niche focus on design and digital engineering.

Amber Enterprises

Amber Enterprises has scheduled a board meeting for July 12, where it will consider a substantial fundraising proposal of up to Rs. 2,500 crore. This move comes at a time when the company is actively expanding its manufacturing footprint in the consumer durable space.

Muthoot Capital

In the debt market, Muthoot Capital Services has approved the allotment of 12,500 non-convertible debentures (NCDs), each carrying a face value of Rs.1 lakh, aggregating to Rs. 125 crore. The addition is expected to strengthen the company’s lending capabilities.

Ambuja Cement

The cement sector also made headlines, with Ambuja Cements’ subsidiary, ACC, announcing the successful commissioning of a brownfield grinding unit at its Sindri plant in Jharkhand. The new facility, with a capacity of 1.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), pushes the group’s total installed cement capacity to 104.45 MTPA—a key milestone in its production scale-up strategy.

JSW Energy

JSW Energy has been included in FTSE Russell’s FTSE4Good Index, reflecting its commitment to strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.

Asian Paints

Asian Paints has made a significant exit from its investment in Akzo Nobel India, selling its entire 4.42% stake—equivalent to 20.1 lakh shares—at Rs. 3,651 per share via the bulk deal route. The transaction fetched a total of Rs.734 crore, indicating a strategic portfolio reshuffle.

UPL Limited

Agri-chemical giant UPL has expanded its international presence by acquiring a full stake in Wuhan Advanta Seeds through a group entity, in a deal valued at USD 4.2 million. The acquisition is expected to support UPL’s long-term seed strategy.

Enviro Infra

Infrastructure and project services major Enviro Infra Engineers, in partnership with AltoraPro Infrastructure, has secured a contract worth Rs. 395.5 crore from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation. The win marks a significant addition to its project pipeline.

Emcure Pharma

In the pharma sector, Emcure Pharmaceuticals reported a regulatory green light as the USFDA completed its pre-approval inspection of the company’s oncology facility in Gujarat with zero observations—a positive outcome that supports its global supply plans.

Sammaan Capital

Investor activity was also evident in the secondary market, where Smallcap World Fund Inc offloaded a 3% stake in Sammaan Capital. The deal involved the sale of 80 lakh shares at Rs. 122.55 apiece and another 1.73 crore shares at Rs. 122.56, amounting Rs. 310.49 crore.

HCL

In tech, HCLTech announced a new partnership with Astemo Cypremos to jointly develop advanced solutions for autonomous and smart vehicles. The collaboration is aimed at enhancing innovation in mobility, particularly through software and cloud integration.

Market Recap

At the close of trade on July 9, benchmark indices finished in the red. The Sensex declined by 176.43 points, or 0.21%, ending at 83,536.08, while the Nifty dipped 46.40 points, or 0.18%, to settle at 25,476.10, as markets remained cautious ahead of earnings season.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)