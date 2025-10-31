LIVE TV
Epstein files India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance bengaluru trump administration
Home > Business > Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance, ITC, Vedanta, Swiggy, BEL, V2 Retail, MTAR, Associated Alcohols With Many More And Q2 Results In Focus, October 31

Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance, ITC, Vedanta, Swiggy, BEL, V2 Retail, MTAR, Associated Alcohols With Many More And Q2 Results In Focus, October 31

Stocks To Watch Today: Indian markets brace for a steady Friday as key Q2 earnings from Maruti, Vedanta, ITC, and others roll in, with global cues, AI deals, and bulk trades shaping sentiment.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 31, 2025 08:50:36 IST

Stocks to Watch Today: Good morning, traders!

As we head into the final trading session of the week, the Indian equity markets look set for a calm yet cautious start. Early cues suggest a flat-to-slightly positive opening, with the GIFT Nifty trading just 9 points higher at 26,040 around 6:55 AM, and later dipping slightly to 26,036 at 8:30 AM.

Global signals are mixed but mildly encouraging. Asian markets are mostly in the green, cheering signs of thawing U.S.-China tensions after Presidents Trump and Xi met, leading Washington to trim tariffs on Chinese goods from 57% to 47%.

However, the mood on Wall Street was a bit chilly overnight, the Nasdaq slipped 1.57%, S&P 500 fell nearly 1%, and the Dow edged down 0.23%, weighed by tech weakness and hawkish Fed commentary.

All eyes today will be on quarterly earnings, IPO buzz, and foreign fund flows to set the tone for the day.

Auto Sector

  • Maruti Suzuki India will announce its Q2 results today.
  • Hyundai Motor India reported a 14.3% YoY rise in consolidated profit to ₹1,572 crore, driven by exports that grew 21.5%, offsetting a 6.8% fall in domestic sales.

FMCG and Consumer Goods

  • ITC posted a 2% YoY rise in standalone profit at ₹5,179.8 crore; revenue declined 3.4% to ₹18,021.3 crore. EBITDA grew 2.1% with margins expanding to 34.7%.
  • Dabur India reported a 6.5% rise in consolidated profit to ₹444.8 crore and 5.4% revenue growth to ₹3,191.3 crore.
  • Pidilite Industries recorded an 8.4% increase in profit to ₹579.2 crore; revenue rose 9.9% to ₹3,554.4 crore.
  • United Spirits reported a 36.1% profit surge to ₹464 crore; revenue up 11.6% to ₹3,173 crore.
  • Godrej Consumer Products will announce Q2 results today.
  • Gillette India posted an 8% profit rise to ₹143.7 crore on 3.7% higher revenue.

Banking and Finance

  • Bandhan Bank reported an 88% fall in profit to ₹111.9 crore; provisions rose 90%.
  • Shriram Finance, Bank of Baroda, and Equitas Small Finance Bank will declare results today.
  • Manappuram Finance’s profit declined 62% to ₹217.3 crore; NII fell 18.5%.
  • IIFL Finance swung to a profit of ₹376.3 crore from a loss last year; NII rose 6.2%.
  • Sammaan Capital is out of the F&O ban list today.

Energy and Commodities

  • GAIL India, Vedanta, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and ACC will announce results today.
  • NTPC posted a marginal 0.1% profit rise to ₹4,653.3 crore; revenue dipped 2.9%.
  • Welspun Corp’s profit jumped 53.2% to ₹439.7 crore; revenue up 32.5%.
  • Gravita India’s profit rose 33.4% to ₹96 crore; revenue up 11.7%.
  • Navin Fluorine International reported a 152.2% profit surge to ₹148.4 crore and 46.3% revenue growth.

IT and Technology

  • Reliance Industries partnered with Google to roll out the AI Pro plan to Jio users for free for 18 months, valued at ₹35,100 per user.
  • Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) entered a five-year partnership with Tata Motors to digitise ESG data through its “Prakriti” sustainability platform.
  • LTIMindtree launched “BlueVerse with OGI,” an AI-powered ITSM platform.
  • Datamatics Global Services reported a 49.3% jump in profit to ₹63.2 crore and 20.5% revenue growth.
  • Indegene’s profit grew 11.3% to ₹102.1 crore; revenue up 17.1%.

Healthcare

  • Dr Lal PathLabs will announce Q2 results today.
  • Narayana Hrudayalaya’s UK arm has agreed to acquire Practice Plus Group Hospitals Limited in the United Kingdom.

Real Estate and Infrastructure

  • DLF’s profit fell 14.6% to ₹1,180 crore; revenue dropped 16.8%.
  • Lodha Developers’ profit rose 86.5% to ₹788.7 crore; revenue surged 44.7%.
  • Phoenix Mills and Kalpataru Projects International will release results today.
  • Sunteck Realty’s subsidiary acquired 100% stake in Shreejikrupa Hotels and Properties, which owns land in Andheri, Mumbai.

Industrial and Manufacturing

  • Bharat Electronics secured fresh orders worth ₹732 crore, including SDRs, missile components, and cybersecurity solutions.
  • Balkrishna Industries, Bharat Electronics, R R Kabel, and Aptus Value Housing Finance will announce results today.
  • TD Power Systems’ profit grew 45.8% to ₹60.2 crore; revenue rose 47.7%.
  • Ask Automotive’s profit increased 18.6% to ₹79.8 crore; revenue up 8.2%.
  • Carborundum Universal’s profit dropped 35.7% to ₹74.5 crore.

Retail and Services

  • V2 Retail launched a QIP with a floor price of ₹2,245.75 per share, aiming to raise ₹300–400 crore.
  • Swiggy’s loss widened to ₹1,092 crore despite a 54.4% revenue jump to ₹5,561 crore; plans to raise up to ₹10,000 crore via QIP or other routes.

Upcoming Results on November 1

  • Urban Company,
  • Affle 3i,
  • Azad Engineering,
  • GHCL, JK Cement,
  • Netweb Technologies India,
  • Orient Cement,
  • SBFC Finance
  • Tata Chemicals will release their quarterly earnings.

Bulk and Block Deals

  • Associated Alcohols & Breweries: Equity Intelligence India acquired 1 lakh shares at ₹1,160.6 per share.

  • Chennai Petroleum Corporation: BofA Securities Europe SA bought 7.62 lakh shares for ₹66.2 crore.

  • Emergent Industrial Solutions: Isquare Global PE Fund acquired 72,000 shares for ₹4.4 crore.

  • Reliance Industries: BofA Securities Europe SA purchased 2.95 lakh shares worth ₹43.6 crore.

Corporate Actions – Ex-Dates Today

  • Ex-Dividend: Coforge, Laurus Labs, NRB Bearings, PDS, Supreme Petrochem, Jasch Gauging Technologies, Julien Agro Infratech.

  • Ex-Date for Spin-Off: Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Modern Insulators.

  • Ex-Date for Rights Issue: Times Green Energy (India), Titan Intech, Darshan Orna.

  • Ex-Date for Split and Bonus: Fineotex Chemical.

  • Ex-Date for Amalgamation: Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 8:49 AM IST
