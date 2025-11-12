Stocks To Watch Today: Tata, Reliance Power, Bikaji, HFCL, Groww And Many Other In Focus, 12 November

Stocks To Watch Today: Indian markets are gearing up for a cheerful start on Wednesday, riding the wave of positive global cues and whispers of a potential trade deal with the US.

The early Nifty indicator, GIFT NIFTY, jumped 165 points to 25,976 at 7:45 AM, and by 8:27 AM, it was still cruising at 25,949.50, up 59.50 points. Looks like traders are in a bullish mood!

Across Asia, optimism was contagious, with South Korea’s Kospi leading the charge. China’s CSI 300, on the other hand, decided to take a tiny nap, dropping 0.2 per cent. Meanwhile, across the Pacific, Wall Street was playing a mixed tune, tech stocks dragged, especially SoftBank after its Nvidia stake sale. The S&P 500 inched up 0.21 per cent, while Nasdaq slipped 0.25 per cent.

Closer to home, the Sensex gained 336 points to 83,871.32 on Tuesday, and Nifty50 added 121 points to close at 25,695. Market optimism is clearly in the air!

Stocks To Watch Today

Pharma & Healthcare

Biocon : Q2 net profit ₹84.5 cr vs loss ₹16 cr YoY.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals : Profit ₹207.8 cr (+19% YoY), Revenue ₹1,084.9 cr (+8.4%).

PI Industries : Profit ₹409.3 cr (-19.5% YoY), Revenue ₹1,872.3 cr (-15.7%).

Godrej Industries : Profit ₹242.5 cr (-15.7% YoY), Revenue ₹5,032.1 cr (+4.7%).

Awfis Space Solutions: Profit ₹16 cr (-58.7% YoY), Revenue ₹366.9 cr (+25.5%).

Financials

Bajaj Finserv : Q2 net profit ₹2,244 cr (+8% YoY).

ESAF Small Finance Bank : Loss narrowed to ₹115.8 cr, NII fell 32.5%.

Aavas Financiers: Profit ₹163.9 cr (+10.8%), NII ₹288.1 cr (+19.2%).

Energy & Power

Torrent Power : Profit ₹723.7 cr (+50.5%), Revenue ₹7,876 cr (+9.8%).

Tata Power : Profit ₹919.4 cr (-0.8%), Revenue ₹15,544.9 cr (-1%), proposed 40% stake acquisition in SPV for ₹1,572 cr.

Reliance Power: Subsidiary Reliance NU Energies wins SJVN 1,500 MW renewable tender.

Industrial & Manufacturing

Bharat Forge : Profit ₹299 cr (+23%), Revenue ₹4,031 cr (+9%).

Kolte-Patil Developers : Loss ₹10.4 cr vs profit ₹9.7 cr, Revenue down 55%.

Kirloskar Oil Engines : Profit ₹162.5 cr (+27.4%), Revenue ₹1,948.4 cr (+30%).

Thermax: Profit ₹119.7 cr (-39.3%), Revenue ₹2,473.9 cr (-5.4%).

Consumer & FMCG

Bikaji Foods International : Profit ₹79.8 cr (+15.6%), Revenue ₹830.3 cr (+15.2%).

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: Profit ₹35 cr (+72.4%), Revenue ₹432.2 cr (+42.9%).

Infrastructure & Logistics

BLS International Services : Profit ₹175.23 cr (+26.8% YoY).

Rail Vikas Nigam : Profit ₹230.3 cr (-19.7%), Revenue ₹5,123 cr (+5.5%).

Container Corporation of India: Profit ₹378.7 cr (+3.6%), Revenue ₹2,354.5 cr (+2.9%).

Stock Market & Exchanges

BSE: Profit ₹558.4 cr (+61%), Revenue ₹1,068.4 cr (+44.2%).

New Listings / IPOs

Tata Motors CV : Debut on BSE/NSE today.

Groww : IPO of ₹6,632 cr fully subscribed, shares debut today.

Shreeji Global FMCG: SME listing.

Corporate Deals & Acquisitions

BASF India : Acquires 26% stake in Clean Max Amalfi.

Tata Power : 40% stake acquisition in SPV with Druk Green Power Corporation for ₹1,572 cr.

Paras Defence & Space Technologies: Orders ₹35.68 cr from MoD for Portable Counter-Drone Systems.

Stocks to Watch / Today’s Results

Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Ashok Leyland, Honasa Consumer, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, CARE Ratings, Endurance Technologies, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indraprastha Gas, Info Edge, SpiceJet, Travel Food Services, West Coast Paper Mills – Q2 results today.

Bulk Deals

HFCL : Kotak MF bought 74.9 lakh shares @ ₹78.45 per share (₹58.8 cr).

Annapurna Swadisht : Varanium Capital Advisors bought 2.3 lakh shares @ ₹273.54 per share (₹6.29 cr).

Jay Bee Laminations: 1.35 lakh shares @ ₹145.28 per share (₹1.96 cr).

Ex-Dividend / Other Corporate Actions

Ex-Dividend : Gujarat Pipavav Port, Elitecon International, Kaveri Seed Company, Sagility, Symphony.

InvIT Income Distribution : Indus Infra Trust.

Amalgamation : Allcargo Gati.

Spin-off : Allcargo Logistics.

F&O Ban: SAIL.

