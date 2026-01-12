LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
EOS-N1 Dalal Street outlook ali khamenei indian army Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ISIS targets Syria EOS-N1 Dalal Street outlook ali khamenei indian army Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ISIS targets Syria EOS-N1 Dalal Street outlook ali khamenei indian army Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ISIS targets Syria EOS-N1 Dalal Street outlook ali khamenei indian army Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ISIS targets Syria
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
EOS-N1 Dalal Street outlook ali khamenei indian army Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ISIS targets Syria EOS-N1 Dalal Street outlook ali khamenei indian army Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ISIS targets Syria EOS-N1 Dalal Street outlook ali khamenei indian army Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ISIS targets Syria EOS-N1 Dalal Street outlook ali khamenei indian army Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ISIS targets Syria
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks to Watch Today: TCS, HCL, Avenue Supermarts, Lemon Tree, Vedanta, DMart, NTPC In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today: TCS, HCL, Avenue Supermarts, Lemon Tree, Vedanta, DMart, NTPC In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today: Dalal Street opens cautiously as global cues cheer, Q3 earnings from TCS, HCL, DMart and others drive stock-specific action, while geopolitical tensions, oil prices, and corporate developments keep traders watchful.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 12, 2026 09:00:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stocks to Watch Today: TCS, HCL, Avenue Supermarts, Lemon Tree, Vedanta, DMart, NTPC In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today: So before we dive into the ups and downs of stock market, we shll know which stock is going to make our portfolio green!

You Might Be Interested In

As traders weigh positive signals from global markets against persistent geopolitical and trade issues, Dalal Street is very likely to open cautiously or flat on Monday. Early cues were muted, with GIFT Nifty at 25,798, down 18 points at 7:15 AM. Half an hour later, sentiment turned more negative, with GIFT Nifty slipping to 25,790.50, a drop of 66 points, or 0.26 percent, signalling a cautious opening.

In contrast, Asian equity markets were in a better mood, tracking Friday’s Wall Street gains after the US employment report showed the unemployment rate falling, widely seen as a sign of labour market strength. Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.61 percent, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 1.24 percent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.55 percent. However, oil prices remain in focus as traders closely monitor protests in Iran entering their third week.

You Might Be Interested In

Wall Street also had a positive session overnight, with the S&P 500 closing up 0.65 percent, the Nasdaq gaining 0.81 percent, and the Dow rising 0.48 percent. For Indian markets, it is a day for vigilance, expect stock-specific moves rather than bold directional bets.

Stocks To Watch Today

IT & Technology

  • TCS, HCL Technologies: Q3 results today; stock-specific action expected

  • Infibeam Avenues, GTPL Hathway: Q3 earnings release today

Retail & FMCG

  • Avenue Supermarts (DMart): Q3 profit +18.3% YoY to ₹856 crore; revenue +13.3% to ₹18,101 crore; Anshul Asawa appointed CEO

  • Vishal Mega Mart: VP – Supply Chain resigned effective Jan 9

  • Lotus Chocolate Company: Q3 earnings today

Financial Services & Insurance

  • Anand Rathi Wealth, Spandana Sphoorty Financial: Q3 results today

  • ICICI Lombard: Draft unaudited Q3 results mistakenly posted on WhatsApp; internal inquiry initiated

  • Shriram Finance: Moody’s affirms Ba1 CFR; outlook revised to positive

Energy & Utilities

  • Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA): Net profit +15.4% YoY to ₹1,381 crore; revenue +28.2% to ₹6,042 crore

  • NTPC: Signs shareholder agreement with MAHAGENCO to acquire Sinnar Thermal Power (1,350 MW)

  • Vedanta: NCLT approves Scheme of Arrangement to restructure aluminium, power, iron & steel, base metals businesses

  • Websol Energy System: Andhra Pradesh approves 4 GW solar cell & module greenfield project

Hospitality & Real Estate

  • Lemon Tree Hotels: Warburg Pincus to acquire 41.09% stake in Fleur Hotels; Rs 960 crore primary investment approved

  • Gujarat Hotels: Q3 earnings today

  • Phoenix Mills: Retail portfolio consumption +20% YoY; St. Regis Mumbai RevPAR +10%

  • Ashiana Housing: Gross residential sales Rs 140 crore vs Rs 58 crore

  • Embassy Development: Pre-sales Rs 1,392 crore vs Rs 409 crore; collections +15.6%

Pharma & Biotech

  • Aurobindo Pharma: CuraTeQ Biologics receives Health Canada compliance for pegylated filgrastim biosimilar Dyrupeg

Automobile

  • Mahindra & Mahindra: December YoY sales volume -27.1%; exports -9.3%; production +25.4%

Industrial & Manufacturing

  • Maharashtra Scooters, Premier Polyfilm, Tierra Agrotech, OK Play India, Lloyds Engineering Works: Q3 earnings / corporate updates today

  • Lloyds Engineering Works: Purchase agreement with Materials Works, USA to manufacture/sell EPS Gen 4 cells

Corporate & Board Updates

  • Akzo Nobel India: Parth Jindal appointed Chairman; Rajiv Rajgopal re-designated Joint MD & CEO

  • ICICI Lombard: Governance lapse reported, internal inquiry ongoing

Bulk / Block Deals

  • MTAR Technologies: BofA Securities Europe buys 2.06 lakh shares at Rs 2,665.45 (Rs 54.9 crore)

  • EPW India: Tiger Strategies Fund-I sells 87,600 shares at Rs 117.11 (0.76% stake)

  • Tata Capital: Societe Generale buys 14.33 lakh shares at Rs 354.5 (Rs 50.82 crore)

Stocks in F&O Ban

  • Sammaan Capital, SAIL

Stock Splits / Ex-Date

  • SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd

(With Inputs)

Also Read: What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Wall Street Cheers, Q3 Earnings Begin, Budget Buzz Builds On Dalal Street Amid Geopolitical Jitters

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 9:00 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Avenue Supermartsbulk dealsbusiness newsDalal Streethcl-technologiesICICI LombardIndian stock market todayLemon Tree Hotelsnifty todayntpcQ3 earningssensex todaystock market todaytcsvedantaWebsol Energy

RELATED News

Reliance Jio IPO: India’s Biggest Listing? Expected Price, Date, Stake Size, Valuation & Key Details

Asian Granito India Ltd. Strengthens Market Presence in Punjab with Launch of Three New ‘AGL Universe’ Showrooms

Moumita Dutta Guru Emerges as a Quiet Force at Mrs India Pride of Nation 2025 International Edition

Country Club Hosts High-Impact Annual Marketing Meet in Mumbai; Signals Expansion & Career Opportunities

PhonePe PG Bolt: One-Time Tokenization For Visa & Mastercard Enables Faster, Safer In-App Payments Across India

LATEST NEWS

Stocks to Watch Today: TCS, HCL, Avenue Supermarts, Lemon Tree, Vedanta, DMart, NTPC In Focus

Prashant Tamang Death: Wife Martha Aley Addresses Speculation Around His Sudden Passing, Says ‘It Was A…..’

Golden Globes 2026 Winners Full List: From The Pitt To One Battle After Another, Biggest Wins Revealed

Spanish Supercopa Final 2026: Raphinha Steals The Show As El Clasico Drama Sees Barcelona Beat Real Madrid 3-2

‘No Shah, No Mullah’: U-Haul Truck Plows Through Iranian Protesters In US, Chaos Ensues, Driver Arrested | VIDEO

‘538 Dead, 10,600 Jailed, Internet Shut’: Bloodshed In Iran As Khamenei’s Forces Shoot Protesters In Head, Trump Weighs Strikes – What’s Happening In Tehran

Indian Forces On High Alert After Suspected Pakistani Drones Spotted Across IB, LoC; Army Fires, Launches Searches In J&K

Hamas Agrees in Principle to Dissolve Gaza Rule Under US-Backed Governance Framework

Myanmar Conducts Second Voting Phase in Military-Controlled General Election

Houston Shooting: One Killed After Officer-Involved Shooting in Harris County, Texas

Stocks to Watch Today: TCS, HCL, Avenue Supermarts, Lemon Tree, Vedanta, DMart, NTPC In Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stocks to Watch Today: TCS, HCL, Avenue Supermarts, Lemon Tree, Vedanta, DMart, NTPC In Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stocks to Watch Today: TCS, HCL, Avenue Supermarts, Lemon Tree, Vedanta, DMart, NTPC In Focus
Stocks to Watch Today: TCS, HCL, Avenue Supermarts, Lemon Tree, Vedanta, DMart, NTPC In Focus
Stocks to Watch Today: TCS, HCL, Avenue Supermarts, Lemon Tree, Vedanta, DMart, NTPC In Focus
Stocks to Watch Today: TCS, HCL, Avenue Supermarts, Lemon Tree, Vedanta, DMart, NTPC In Focus

QUICK LINKS