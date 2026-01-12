Stocks to Watch Today: TCS, HCL, Avenue Supermarts, Lemon Tree, Vedanta, DMart, NTPC In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today: So before we dive into the ups and downs of stock market, we shll know which stock is going to make our portfolio green!
As traders weigh positive signals from global markets against persistent geopolitical and trade issues, Dalal Street is very likely to open cautiously or flat on Monday. Early cues were muted, with GIFT Nifty at 25,798, down 18 points at 7:15 AM. Half an hour later, sentiment turned more negative, with GIFT Nifty slipping to 25,790.50, a drop of 66 points, or 0.26 percent, signalling a cautious opening.
In contrast, Asian equity markets were in a better mood, tracking Friday’s Wall Street gains after the US employment report showed the unemployment rate falling, widely seen as a sign of labour market strength. Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.61 percent, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 1.24 percent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.55 percent. However, oil prices remain in focus as traders closely monitor protests in Iran entering their third week.
Wall Street also had a positive session overnight, with the S&P 500 closing up 0.65 percent, the Nasdaq gaining 0.81 percent, and the Dow rising 0.48 percent. For Indian markets, it is a day for vigilance, expect stock-specific moves rather than bold directional bets.
Stocks To Watch Today
IT & Technology
-
TCS, HCL Technologies: Q3 results today; stock-specific action expected
-
Infibeam Avenues, GTPL Hathway: Q3 earnings release today
Retail & FMCG
-
Avenue Supermarts (DMart): Q3 profit +18.3% YoY to ₹856 crore; revenue +13.3% to ₹18,101 crore; Anshul Asawa appointed CEO
-
Vishal Mega Mart: VP – Supply Chain resigned effective Jan 9
-
Lotus Chocolate Company: Q3 earnings today
Financial Services & Insurance
-
Anand Rathi Wealth, Spandana Sphoorty Financial: Q3 results today
-
ICICI Lombard: Draft unaudited Q3 results mistakenly posted on WhatsApp; internal inquiry initiated
-
Shriram Finance: Moody’s affirms Ba1 CFR; outlook revised to positive
Energy & Utilities
-
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA): Net profit +15.4% YoY to ₹1,381 crore; revenue +28.2% to ₹6,042 crore
-
NTPC: Signs shareholder agreement with MAHAGENCO to acquire Sinnar Thermal Power (1,350 MW)
-
Vedanta: NCLT approves Scheme of Arrangement to restructure aluminium, power, iron & steel, base metals businesses
-
Websol Energy System: Andhra Pradesh approves 4 GW solar cell & module greenfield project
Hospitality & Real Estate
-
Lemon Tree Hotels: Warburg Pincus to acquire 41.09% stake in Fleur Hotels; Rs 960 crore primary investment approved
-
Gujarat Hotels: Q3 earnings today
-
Phoenix Mills: Retail portfolio consumption +20% YoY; St. Regis Mumbai RevPAR +10%
-
Ashiana Housing: Gross residential sales Rs 140 crore vs Rs 58 crore
-
Embassy Development: Pre-sales Rs 1,392 crore vs Rs 409 crore; collections +15.6%
Pharma & Biotech
-
Aurobindo Pharma: CuraTeQ Biologics receives Health Canada compliance for pegylated filgrastim biosimilar Dyrupeg
Automobile
-
Mahindra & Mahindra: December YoY sales volume -27.1%; exports -9.3%; production +25.4%
Industrial & Manufacturing
-
Maharashtra Scooters, Premier Polyfilm, Tierra Agrotech, OK Play India, Lloyds Engineering Works: Q3 earnings / corporate updates today
-
Lloyds Engineering Works: Purchase agreement with Materials Works, USA to manufacture/sell EPS Gen 4 cells
Corporate & Board Updates
-
Akzo Nobel India: Parth Jindal appointed Chairman; Rajiv Rajgopal re-designated Joint MD & CEO
-
ICICI Lombard: Governance lapse reported, internal inquiry ongoing
Bulk / Block Deals
-
MTAR Technologies: BofA Securities Europe buys 2.06 lakh shares at Rs 2,665.45 (Rs 54.9 crore)
-
EPW India: Tiger Strategies Fund-I sells 87,600 shares at Rs 117.11 (0.76% stake)
-
Tata Capital: Societe Generale buys 14.33 lakh shares at Rs 354.5 (Rs 50.82 crore)
Stocks in F&O Ban
-
Sammaan Capital, SAIL
Stock Splits / Ex-Date
-
SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd
(With Inputs)
