Home > Business > What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Wall Street Cheers, Q3 Earnings Begin, Budget Buzz Builds On Dalal Street Amid Geopolitical Jitters

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Wall Street Cheers, Q3 Earnings Begin, Budget Buzz Builds On Dalal Street Amid Geopolitical Jitters

Stock Market Today: Indian markets eye cautious start as Wall Street cheers, earnings season begins, FIIs sell, DIIs support, commodities soar, and traders brace for volatility amid budget hopes and global trade uncertainty.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 12, 2026 08:32:14 IST

Stock Market Tosay: Good morning, readers! Here are few things that you shall look before sitting on your portfolio. 

On Monday, Dalal Street will probably take a cautious step into the session, opening flat, as the optimism coming from Wall Street, which has just broken all records, is in conflict with domestic anxieties. The strong US markets will provide a little support, but traders will remain nervous due to global trade issues, FII selling, and the mixed bag of the earnings season. The beginning of Q3 results and the proximity of the Union Budget 2026 will, however, cause stock-specific action to be the main attraction. Adding to this are geopolitical uncertainties and changing rate expectations, which means volatility could remain high. For the time being, the markets seem ready to move stock by stock instead of making big directional bets.

Global Stock Market Today

The record-breaking close on Wall Street last Friday has given a much-needed boost to traders’ morale. The S&P 500, riding high on strong chipmaker rallies, is setting a positive tone for Asian markets and could even help Indian equities open on a steady note. From a trader’s perspective, this global risk-on sentiment presents an opportunity for selective buying, particularly in tech-related names. That said, trade-related news flow and geopolitical tensions remain in the background.

Still, the overall tone for Indian markets stays positively cautious, global strength is intact, and any early dips may encourage traders to position for short-term upside rather than resort to panic selling.

Key Stock Market Drivers To Watch Today

Q3 Earnings Season in Focus

  • Q3 earnings emerging as a key trigger for near-term sentiment

  • IT majors TCS and HCLTech kick off the results calendar

  • Expect sharp stock-specific moves based on earnings outcomes

  • Avenue Supermarts (DMart) posts strong Q3 profit and revenue growth, lending selective support to consumer stocks

Institutional Fund Flows

  • FIIs continue as net sellers, trimming equity exposure

  • DIIs provide crucial support through steady buying

  • FII–DII tug-of-war remains central to market direction

Geopolitical & Macroeconomic Overhang

  • Uncertainty over US–India tariffs persists

  • Global trade policy risks remain elevated

  • Focus on US Fed rate-cut expectations

  • Rising anticipation ahead of Union Budget 2026

  • Markets track the US Supreme Court verdict on Trump-era tariffs under IEEPA

Commodity Market Check

  • Gold and silver hit record highs

  • Safe-haven demand rises amid geopolitical risks and hopes of easier US monetary policy

Stock Market Highlights From Friday

Friday ended on a bad note for Dalal Street as the market logged its fifth consecutive losing session, with heavy selling pressure weighing on investor sentiment. The Sensex shed 605 points to close at 83,576, while the Nifty 50 slipped below the 25,700 mark, ending at 25,683, clearly indicating that sellers were in control. The decline was even more pronounced in the broader market, with midcaps falling by nearly 1 percent and smallcaps suffering a sharper loss of 1.8 percent. Auto, FMCG, realty, and consumer durables stocks were the hardest hit. The only bright spots were IT, PSU banks, and Oil & Gas stocks, which withstood the selling pressure and offered traders a few safe havens in an otherwise risk-averse session.

(With Inputs)
First published on: Jan 12, 2026 8:19 AM IST
Tags: Dalal Street outlookFII DII flowsgold silver pricesIndian stock market todaymarket-volatilitynifty todayQ3 earnings seasonsensex todaystock market todayUnion Budget 2026Wall Street cues

