What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Wall Street Cheers, Q3 Earnings Begin, Budget Buzz Builds On Dalal Street Amid Geopolitical Jitters

The record-breaking close on Wall Street last Friday has given a much-needed boost to traders’ morale. The S&P 500, riding high on strong chipmaker rallies, is setting a positive tone for Asian markets and could even help Indian equities open on a steady note. From a trader’s perspective, this global risk-on sentiment presents an opportunity for selective buying, particularly in tech-related names. That said, trade-related news flow and geopolitical tensions remain in the background.

Still, the overall tone for Indian markets stays positively cautious, global strength is intact, and any early dips may encourage traders to position for short-term upside rather than resort to panic selling.

Key Stock Market Drivers To Watch Today Q3 Earnings Season in Focus Q3 earnings emerging as a key trigger for near-term sentiment

IT majors TCS and HCLTech kick off the results calendar

Expect sharp stock-specific moves based on earnings outcomes

Avenue Supermarts (DMart) posts strong Q3 profit and revenue growth, lending selective support to consumer stocks Institutional Fund Flows FIIs continue as net sellers, trimming equity exposure

DIIs provide crucial support through steady buying

FII–DII tug-of-war remains central to market direction Geopolitical & Macroeconomic Overhang Uncertainty over US–India tariffs persists

Global trade policy risks remain elevated

Focus on US Fed rate-cut expectations

Rising anticipation ahead of Union Budget 2026

Markets track the US Supreme Court verdict on Trump-era tariffs under IEEPA Commodity Market Check Gold and silver hit record highs

Safe-haven demand rises amid geopolitical risks and hopes of easier US monetary policy

Stock Market Highlights From Friday