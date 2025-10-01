Surat Startup Centre fuels bold wave of innovation

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
October 1, 2025

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 1: Diamonds and textiles made Surat rich. Startups might just make it unstoppable. India Accelerator has dropped its newest weapon in the city: the Surat Startup Centre.

Surat has always been a city of hustle. It polished the world’s diamonds and clothed half the country in textiles. But the new currency is innovation, and Surat isn’t planning to be a late entrant. The opening of the Surat Startup Centre by India Accelerator (iA) marks the city’s pivot from manufacturing glory to digital dominance.

The centre sits inside Surana Supremus on Udhna Magdalla Road, sprawling over 10,000 sq ft with a 280-seat co-working space. It’s not just real estate. It’s infrastructure for ambition.

On Sunday, heavy hitters, political, military, and entrepreneurial, cut the ribbon. The message was clear: this isn’t just another office park. It’s Surat’s opening statement in the national startup conversation.

Let’s be blunt: India doesn’t need another Bangalore or Gurgaon clone. What it needs are regional powerhouses that play to local strengths. Surat has the raw material, entrepreneurial DNA, a skilled workforce, and a talent pool that’s tired of migrating to metros.

According to India Accelerator, 60–70 startups are already active in the city, some with serious funding under their belts. That’s a base, not just a blip. And now, with an organized accelerator stepping in, momentum could turn into a movement.

Ashish Bhatia, Founder & CEO of India Accelerator, isn’t mincing words:

“India is now the third-largest startup ecosystem globally, and innovation is no longer limited to metros. Surat, with its entrepreneurial heritage and growing talent pool, deserves a national-level accelerator.”

The new centre isn’t handing out beanbags and free WiFi. It’s offering something far more valuable: structured mentorship and back-end muscle.

  • Mentoring and guidance from seasoned founders and investors.

  • Resources like legal, accounting, and marketing support, the kind of stuff founders usually hate but can’t ignore.

  • Fundraising connections to help startups cross the bridge from idea to scale.

As Director Dharmesh Mehta put it:

“Success in startups is more than a great idea. Accounting, legal processes, marketing, media, fundraising, they all matter. Our centre takes care of these, allowing founders to focus entirely on building and scaling.”

This is startup triage. Strip away the distractions, let founders build.

The story here is bigger than a building. Surat is pushing to reinvent itself. Once branded only by diamonds and textiles, the city now wants to be recognised as an Infocity and Startup City.

Think of it as Surat 2.0. Industry 4.0 doesn’t run on sewing machines and polishing wheels; it runs on code, fintech, AI, and logistics platforms. Surat’s entrepreneurs know this. India Accelerator is simply supplying the launchpad.

If you’re wondering how seriously this move is being taken, look at the guest list. The inauguration wasn’t just an iA photo-op. It had the city’s and nation’s elite in attendance:

  • Govindbhai Dholakia, Rajya Sabha MP

  • General Manoj Mukund Naravane (Retd.), former Chief of the Indian Army

  • Ashish Bhatia, CEO of India Accelerator

The optics? Surat’s startup ecosystem isn’t fringe anymore. It has political backing, defense credibility, and entrepreneurial leadership in one room.

This isn’t a one-city stunt. India Accelerator is playing the long game, a nationwide network of startup hubs. Surat is just the beachhead. Next stops: Ahmedabad, Mumbai (Vashi), Indore, and Jaipur.

In collaboration with Artham Finserv, iA wants to stitch together a self-sustaining entrepreneurial ecosystem across India.

It’s a simple play: stop forcing founders to migrate to Delhi or Bangalore. Build ecosystems where the talent already lives.

India is already the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem. That’s a bragging right, but it also means scale brings chaos. Too much innovation still clusters around metros.

By placing bets on cities like Surat, accelerators are not just decentralizing opportunity, they’re de-risking India’s growth story. More hubs mean more resilience. If one city slows, others carry the load.

For Gujarat specifically, this is gasoline on an already burning fire. The state has historically been a trade powerhouse. Add startups to that DNA, and you’re looking at a recipe for sustained dominance.

Oct 1, 2025
