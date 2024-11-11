Swiggy IPO Allotment Expected Today — Here Are Steps To Check Status Online

You can check your IPO allotment status on the BSE, NSE, or Link Intime India websites.The listing date for Swiggy shares is tentatively set for November 13, 2024.

The much-anticipated Swiggy IPO allotment is expected to be finalized today, November 11, 2024. If you’ve applied for shares in Swiggy’s ₹11,327.43 crore IPO, now is the time to check whether you’ve been allotted shares. Investors can expect their share allocations to be reflected online, and they’ll likely see the final allotment status tomorrow.

Swiggy’s public issue, which opened for subscription between November 6-8, 2024, received an overwhelming response from investors. The IPO was subscribed 3.59 times overall, with substantial demand from institutional investors. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was oversubscribed by 6.02 times, while Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed 41% of their allocated portion. Retail investors, too, showed strong interest, with the retail category subscribed 1.14 times.

The Swiggy IPO aims to raise funds through a combination of a fresh issue of 115,358,974 shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 175,087,863 shares, priced between ₹371 and ₹390 per share. Investors now eagerly await the share allotment, which could be the key to their next big investment.

Steps to Check Your Swiggy IPO Allotment Status

You can check the status of your Swiggy IPO share allotment through three platforms: the BSE website, NSE website, and the Registrar’s website (Link Intime India). Here’s how you can check your allotment status online:

1. Check IPO Allotment Status on the BSE Website:

Visit the BSE IPO allotment status page.

Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.

Choose ‘Swiggy Ltd’ from the drop-down menu.

Enter your IPO application number or PAN number.

Click ‘Search’ to view your allotment status.

2. Check IPO Allotment Status on Link Intime India:

Go to Link Intime India’s website.

Click on ‘Investor Services’ from the main menu and select ‘Public Issues’.

Select ‘Swiggy Ltd’ from the list of IPOs.

Choose any of the following options: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account No/IFSC.

Enter the required details and click ‘Submit’ to check your IPO allotment status.

3. Check IPO Allotment Status on the NSE Website:

If you’ve registered on the NSE website, you can also check your allotment status directly by logging into your account.

What Happens After the Allotment?

Once the allotment process is completed, successful applicants will likely see their shares credited to their Demat accounts by November 12, 2024. The Swiggy IPO listing is scheduled for November 13, 2024 on both the BSE and NSE, where the shares will begin trading in the stock market.

About Swiggy IPO: Key Details

IPO Size: ₹11,327.43 crore

Price Band: ₹371 to ₹390 per share

Lot Size: Minimum 38 shares (₹14,739 minimum investment for retail investors)

IPO Open Dates: November 6 to November 8, 2024

Book-Running Lead Managers: Nuvama Wealth Management, ICICI Securities, JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Capital, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors

Swiggy, founded in 2014, has quickly become one of India’s leading online food and grocery delivery services. The company partners with over 200,000 restaurants across the country to deliver food and essentials, catering to the world’s most populated nation. Swiggy faces stiff competition from Zomato and Tata Group’s BigBasket, all of which are key players in India’s growing quick commerce sector.