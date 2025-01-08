Swiggy Launches ‘Snacc’: A Standalone App for 15-Minute Food Delivery

Swiggy’s main rival, Zomato recently rolled out a 15-minute food delivery feature on its main app in limited cities.

Swiggy has launched Snacc, a standalone app designed to deliver snacks, drinks, and meals within 15 minutes.

The app went live on January 7 on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, marking Swiggy’s latest innovation in the fast-evolving quick-commerce space. The service is currently available in select parts of Bengaluru, with plans for nationwide expansion.

A Competitive Edge in Quick Commerce

The launch of Snacc comes amidst growing competition in the 10-15 minute food delivery segment, with major players like Zomato and Blinkit doubling down on rapid delivery services.

Zomato recently rolled out a 15-minute food delivery feature on its main app in limited cities, while its subsidiary Blinkit introduced Bistro, a standalone platform for delivering snacks, meals, and beverages in just 10 minutes.

Similarly, Zepto’s Cafe has been scaling aggressively, and startups like Magicpin, with its MagicNOW service, are also joining the fray.

The demand of ultra-fast food delivery services in India is huge. It is a market poised to reach $40 billion by 2030, according to Datum Intelligence.

How is Snacc different from Swiggy’s Bolt?

Unlike Swiggy’s Bolt, which offers 10-minute food delivery from restaurants, Snacc focuses on fast food, prepared meals, and beverages.

The service menu includes a variety of options like chocolate cookies, coffee, tea, sandwiches, Indian breakfast, egg puff, and cheese Maggi. By distinguishing Snacc from Bolt, Swiggy aims to capture different segments of the quick-commerce market.

Bolt, launched in October 2024, has already scaled to over 400 cities and contributes more than 5% to Swiggy’s overall food delivery orders. It features a mix of popular national brands and local favorites, with delivery times as fast as three minutes in some locations.

The rapid food delivery sector has become a hotbed of innovation. Zomato’s 15-minute delivery service and Blinkit’s Bistro both aim to challenge Swiggy’s dominance. Additionally, Magicpin’s MagicNOW pilot recorded 75,000 deliveries in just a month, and Ola Consumer has entered the segment through the Open Network for Digital Commerce.

Startups like Swish and Zing are also making inroads by focusing on hyperlocal delivery in select neighborhoods, while Zepto Cafe is on track to achieve an annualized revenue run rate (ARR) of Rs 1,000 crore by the next financial year.

ALSO READ: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Praises Blinkit’s 10 Mins Ambulance Service, Says, ‘World’s First’