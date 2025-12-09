Swiggy Rs 10,000-Crore QIP Launches December 9: Investors Eye Mega Fundraise For Instamart And Food Delivery Expansion

Swiggy QIP To Begin On December 9
Be alert, investors, Swiggy is once again in the limelight of fundraising! The food and quick-commerce giant will open its Rs 10,000-crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) on December 9, just a day after shareholders gave an overwhelming go-ahead.
One of the largest equity fundraisers in India’s consumer internet space this year, Swiggy is going to fill its war chest for expansion in the areas of food delivery, Instamart, and other fast-growing verticals. Are you prepared to witness the meeting of appetite and opportunity? Keep watching the QIP, this can be a banquet for smart investors or at least a narrative worth following as it unfolds.
Shareholder Approval For Swiggy QIP
- Regulatory filing on December 8 confirmed the special resolution passed at Swiggy’s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).
- 76.40% of shareholders participated in the vote.
- 99.47% of votes were in favour of the proposed equity issuance.
Next Steps For The Swiggy QIP
- Swiggy will reach out to long-only funds and global institutional investors.
- Under the resolution, the company can issue equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers.
- The maximum raise is Rs 10,000 crore, providing a substantial war chest for expansion across food delivery, Instamart, and other verticals.
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.