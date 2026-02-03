Tariff Trim, Market Win: Why Export Stocks, Especially Gems And Jewellery, Are Celebrating? India-US Trade Deal Impacts Sector

Stock Market Today After India-US Trade Deal: Gems and Jewellery Stocks Shine on Trade Deal Boost

The stock market showed better performance on February 3, 2026, as gems and jewellery stocks outperformed gold. What lit the fuse? India and the US signed a trade agreement that reduced tariffs from 25 % to 18 %.

Investors rushed in. Goldiam International and Vaibhav Global did not stop at rising but instead hit their maximum limit with 20 % upper circuits. Kalyan Jewellers added shine with a 7.61% jump, while Senco Gold glittered higher by 7.41% on the BSE.

The current moment shows exceptional performance, but will it develop into a broader market upturn? The jewellery industry may be able to maintain its momentum as export restrictions have become less severe.

Mid and Large Jewellery Stocks Performance In Stock Market Today After India-US Trade Deal

Company Price Change Shringar House of Mangalsutra +6.61% P.N. Gadgil Jewellers +6.25% P.C. Jeweller +5.00% Titan Company +4.60% Stock Market Today After India-US Trade Deal Key Index Levels Sensex: 83,877.10

+2,210.64 points (2.71%)

Nifty 50: 25,769.75

+681.35 points (2.72%) Indian markets surged sharply as Sensex and Nifty posted strong gains, reflecting broad-based buying, improved global sentiment, and renewed investor confidence across sectors on February 3.

Why This India-US Trade Deal Is a Big Deal?

The market atmosphere shifted its focus from cautious trading to confident trading after it moved past a prolonged period of uncertainty. The market outcome emerged from a single number shift that produced strong market impacts. The India–US trade agreement decreases US import tariffs on Indian products from 25 % to 18 %, which then creates instant benefits for export-based industries that had experienced difficulties because of previous trade barriers. The export market, together with overall market sentiment, received major relief through this action, which R. Ponmudi, CEO of Enrich Money, described as removing a major market obstacle.

The true value of the business lies in its employment opportunities. The textile, apparel, leather, marine products, and gems and jewellery sectors had faced operational challenges because of existing tariff duties, which reached as high as 50 %. The current situation feels better because of the upcoming changes. The business environment improves because reduced duties enable more competitive pricing, leading to increased customer interest and better profit outcomes.

The company delivers a straightforward message to its investors: companies that achieve higher export numbers will generate greater profits. The market reacts to positive earnings reports by launching immediate celebrations. The current stock market surge exists because export activity has created momentum that will continue until the next shift occurs.

