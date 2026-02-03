LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports Crime Against Children Delhi artemis ii donald trump canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports Crime Against Children Delhi artemis ii donald trump canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports Crime Against Children Delhi artemis ii donald trump canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports Crime Against Children Delhi artemis ii donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports Crime Against Children Delhi artemis ii donald trump canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports Crime Against Children Delhi artemis ii donald trump canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports Crime Against Children Delhi artemis ii donald trump canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports Crime Against Children Delhi artemis ii donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Tariff Trim, Market Win: Why Export Stocks, Especially Gems And Jewellery, Are Celebrating? India-US Trade Deal Impacts Sector

Tariff Trim, Market Win: Why Export Stocks, Especially Gems And Jewellery, Are Celebrating? India-US Trade Deal Impacts Sector

India–US tariff cut from 25% to 18% lifts export-driven sectors, boosts investor confidence, revives labour-intensive industries, and fuels a broader market rally led by improved sentiment and earnings hopes.

Tariff Trim, Market Win: Why Export Stocks, Especially Gems And Jewellery, Are Celebrating? India-US Trade Deal Impacts Sector
Tariff Trim, Market Win: Why Export Stocks, Especially Gems And Jewellery, Are Celebrating? India-US Trade Deal Impacts Sector

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 3, 2026 14:25:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tariff Trim, Market Win: Why Export Stocks, Especially Gems And Jewellery, Are Celebrating? India-US Trade Deal Impacts Sector

Stock Market Today After India-US Trade Deal: Gems and Jewellery Stocks Shine on Trade Deal Boost

You Might Be Interested In

The stock market showed better performance on February 3, 2026, as gems and jewellery stocks outperformed gold. What lit the fuse? India and the US signed a trade agreement that reduced tariffs from 25 % to 18 %.

Investors rushed in. Goldiam International and Vaibhav Global did not stop at rising but instead hit their maximum limit with 20 % upper circuits. Kalyan Jewellers added shine with a 7.61% jump, while Senco Gold glittered higher by 7.41% on the BSE.

You Might Be Interested In

The current moment shows exceptional performance, but will it develop into a broader market upturn? The jewellery industry may be able to maintain its momentum as export restrictions have become less severe.

Mid and Large Jewellery Stocks Performance In Stock Market Today After India-US Trade Deal

Company Price Change
Shringar House of Mangalsutra +6.61%
P.N. Gadgil Jewellers +6.25%
P.C. Jeweller +5.00%
Titan Company +4.60%

Stock Market Today After India-US Trade Deal

Key Index Levels

  • Sensex: 83,877.10
    +2,210.64 points (2.71%)

  • Nifty 50: 25,769.75
    +681.35 points (2.72%)

Indian markets surged sharply as Sensex and Nifty posted strong gains, reflecting broad-based buying, improved global sentiment, and renewed investor confidence across sectors on February 3.

Why This India-US Trade Deal Is a Big Deal?

The market atmosphere shifted its focus from cautious trading to confident trading after it moved past a prolonged period of uncertainty. The market outcome emerged from a single number shift that produced strong market impacts. The India–US trade agreement decreases US import tariffs on Indian products from 25 % to 18 %, which then creates instant benefits for export-based industries that had experienced difficulties because of previous trade barriers. The export market, together with overall market sentiment, received major relief through this action, which R. Ponmudi, CEO of Enrich Money, described as removing a major market obstacle.

The true value of the business lies in its employment opportunities. The textile, apparel, leather, marine products, and gems and jewellery sectors had faced operational challenges because of existing tariff duties, which reached as high as 50 %. The current situation feels better because of the upcoming changes. The business environment improves because reduced duties enable more competitive pricing, leading to increased customer interest and better profit outcomes.

The company delivers a straightforward message to its investors: companies that achieve higher export numbers will generate greater profits. The market reacts to positive earnings reports by launching immediate celebrations. The current stock market surge exists because export activity has created momentum that will continue until the next shift occurs.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: India Powers Global Trade: Running on the ‘Father of All Deals’ And the ‘Mother of All

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 2:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: export stocks rallygems and jewellery stocksIndia US trade deallabour intensive sectorsmarket sentiment boostnifty todaySensex rallytariff cut impacttextile exports India

RELATED News

Adani Share Prices Soar: India-US Trade Deal Sparks Dalal Street Rally, Embraer Aviation Venture Adds Momentum

India Powers Global Trade: Running on the ‘Father of All Deals’ And the ‘Mother of All Deals’ – Here Is What The World Needs To Know

Which Indian Exports Will Skyrocket After India-US Trade Deal Cuts Tariffs? Experts Reveal The Big Winners

Gold and Silver Prices on MCX Today: India–US Trade Deal Sparks Precious Metals Rally, City-Wise Rates and Global Comparison in INR – Where Is Gold Cheapest?

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Turns Green! Sensex Jumps 2,400+, Nifty Above 25,800 After India–US Trade Deal; Investors and Traders Celebrate Globally

LATEST NEWS

GG vs DC, WPL 2026 Eliminator LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capital Match LIVE On TV, Online

Fresh Twist In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case As CBI Registers Case To Examine ‘VIP’ Involvement

Who Are The Three Indians Arrested In Canada For Shooting At Surrey Home? Big Extortion Plot Revealed

TGPSC Mandates OTR Update for Future Recruitments: Deadline Extended, Step-by-Step Guide Here

Happy Valentine’s Day: Apple Launches Offers, Discounts Across Products – Gift The Latest iPhone 17 To Your Loved Ones At Just…

Dhurandhar 2 Craze: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna’s ‘The Revenge’ Saga Teaser Draws Mixed Reactions, Fans Upset Over Glimpse Repeat, Some Blown Away With ‘Naya Hindustan’ Warning

RBSE Releases Class 10 and 12 Admit Cards 2026: How to Download and Important Details Step-By-Step Guide Here

Pakistan’s Double Standards Exposed: Women’s A Team To Face India In Asia Cup Rising Stars Despite Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott

Dhurandhar The Revenge – Who’s The Real ‘Bade Sahab’? Salman Khan Rumours Finally Exposed, Netizens Call It ‘AI’

Meet Deepak Kumar: Hindu Man Draws Big Praise Nationwide, Becomes Social Media Star For Protecting Muslim Trader In Uttarakhand

Tariff Trim, Market Win: Why Export Stocks, Especially Gems And Jewellery, Are Celebrating? India-US Trade Deal Impacts Sector

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tariff Trim, Market Win: Why Export Stocks, Especially Gems And Jewellery, Are Celebrating? India-US Trade Deal Impacts Sector

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tariff Trim, Market Win: Why Export Stocks, Especially Gems And Jewellery, Are Celebrating? India-US Trade Deal Impacts Sector
Tariff Trim, Market Win: Why Export Stocks, Especially Gems And Jewellery, Are Celebrating? India-US Trade Deal Impacts Sector
Tariff Trim, Market Win: Why Export Stocks, Especially Gems And Jewellery, Are Celebrating? India-US Trade Deal Impacts Sector
Tariff Trim, Market Win: Why Export Stocks, Especially Gems And Jewellery, Are Celebrating? India-US Trade Deal Impacts Sector

QUICK LINKS