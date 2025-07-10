LIVE TV
Home > Business > Tariff Trouble: India, US Race to Seal Trade Deal Before Deadline, Indian Trade Delegation To Visit Washington

Tariff Trouble: India, US Race to Seal Trade Deal Before Deadline, Indian Trade Delegation To Visit Washington

India and the US have accelerated trade talks, with a key delegation visit planned before Trump's August 1 tariff deadline. A final agreement could shield India from steep export tariffs.

India prioritises national interest in US trade talks ahead of Trump's July 9 tariff deadline. Interim deal may include tariff cuts, market access, and steel duty rollback.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 13:42:15 IST

India and the United States have intensified trade negotiations with both sides engaging in a mix of virtual and planned in-person meetings. According to government sources cited by ANI, an Indian trade delegation is expected to visit Washington DC soon for high-level discussions aimed at finalising a trade agreement.

Over the past few weeks, Indian and US officials have participated in multiple virtual meetings, laying the groundwork for deeper face-to-face talks. The upcoming delegation visit is expected to push forward key decisions on both a broader trade pact and targeted sectoral arrangements.

The urgency around the talks has heightened since US President Donald Trump returned to office earlier this year and announced a new tariff policy targeting countries with trade surpluses with the US. India is one of the countries likely to be impacted by these measures.

Originally set for April, the implementation of the new tariffs was postponed for 90 days and later extended until August 1, giving both nations more time to find common ground. Officials have described this current phase of talks as crucial, with hopes pinned on finalising terms before the extended deadline.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to use tariffs as a key geopolitical tool. On Wednesday, he unveiled a new list of countries facing steep tariffs. Products from Algeria, Libya, Iraq, and Sri Lanka will face 30% tariffs, while Brunei and Moldova will be taxed at 25%. The Philippines will see a 20% tariff, and Brazil has been hit the hardest with a 50% rate on copper.

Trump also sent official letters to Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and South Korea’s President Lee Jae-myung, announcing 25% tariffs starting August 1. Similar letters have been sent to Malaysia and Kazakhstan.

Other affected countries include Myanmar (40%), Laos (40%), Indonesia (32%), Thailand and Cambodia (36%), Bangladesh and Serbia (35%), and South Africa and Bosnia-Herzegovina (30%). Tunisia will face a 25% tariff.

(From ANI)

india us trade talks

