The Department of Telecommunications and NDMA Rolls Out C‑Broadcast System For Real‑Time Emergency Alerts

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) have strengthened India’s mobile-based disaster communication systems. They aim to deliver timely alerts to citizens during emergencies. The Integrated Alert System (SACHET), developed by C‑DOT, uses the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) recommended by ITU. SACHET currently operates in all 36 states and union territories. It sends geo-targeted SMS alerts to citizens in affected areas. Authorities have used SACHET to send over 6,899 crore alerts in more than 19 Indian languages during cyclones, floods, and other disasters.

Cell Broadcast Technology Enhances Real-Time Alert Reach

To improve alert dissemination in time-sensitive emergencies like earthquakes, tsunamis, lightning strikes, and industrial accidents, NDMA and DoT are adding Cell Broadcast (CB) technology. CB sends alerts in broadcast mode directly to every mobile phone in the impacted area. This allows near real-time communication. The Centre for Development of Telematics (C‑DOT) has led the design and implementation of the public emergency alerting system using this technology. CB promises wider and faster reach than traditional SMS alerts.

DoT and NDMA have begun a 2–4 week nationwide test of the CB system. During this phase, English and Hindi test alerts will reach mobile users with enabled test channels. The messages may repeat at intervals to assess network coverage. Recipients will see a clear disclaimer: “This is a TEST Cell Broadcast message sent by the National Disaster Management Authority… no action is required on your end.” DoT has requested public cooperation and clarified that no response is necessary.

C-Broadcast Tests Set Foundation For Inclusive Emergency Alerts

Once testing completes, the CB system will operate across all mobile handsets—even those without test channels—and support multiple Indian languages. DoT and NDMA emphasized that CB will ensure inclusive and efficient alert delivery during real emergencies. Widespread deployment of CB will enhance preparedness for natural and human-made disasters. Authorities are confident the new system will significantly improve India’s disaster communication infrastructure.

(From ANI)

