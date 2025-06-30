Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck
Live TV
TRENDING |
paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck
Home > Business > The Department of Telecommunications And NDMA Rolls Out C‑Broadcast System For Real‑Time Emergency Alerts

The Department of Telecommunications And NDMA Rolls Out C‑Broadcast System For Real‑Time Emergency Alerts

The Department of Telecommunications and NDMA are testing a new Cell Broadcast system to deliver real-time disaster alerts across India, enhancing emergency communication alongside the existing SACHET SMS alert platform.

The Department of Telecommunications and NDMA Rolls Out C‑Broadcast System For Real‑Time Emergency AlertsThe Department of Telecommunications and NDMA Rolls Out C‑Broadcast System For Real‑Time Emergency Alerts
The Department of Telecommunications and NDMA Rolls Out C‑Broadcast System For Real‑Time Emergency Alerts

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 1, 2025 03:51:15 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) have strengthened India’s mobile-based disaster communication systems. They aim to deliver timely alerts to citizens during emergencies. The Integrated Alert System (SACHET), developed by C‑DOT, uses the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) recommended by ITU. SACHET currently operates in all 36 states and union territories. It sends geo-targeted SMS alerts to citizens in affected areas. Authorities have used SACHET to send over 6,899 crore alerts in more than 19 Indian languages during cyclones, floods, and other disasters.

Cell Broadcast Technology Enhances Real-Time Alert Reach

To improve alert dissemination in time-sensitive emergencies like earthquakes, tsunamis, lightning strikes, and industrial accidents, NDMA and DoT are adding Cell Broadcast (CB) technology. CB sends alerts in broadcast mode directly to every mobile phone in the impacted area. This allows near real-time communication. The Centre for Development of Telematics (C‑DOT) has led the design and implementation of the public emergency alerting system using this technology. CB promises wider and faster reach than traditional SMS alerts.

DoT and NDMA have begun a 2–4 week nationwide test of the CB system. During this phase, English and Hindi test alerts will reach mobile users with enabled test channels. The messages may repeat at intervals to assess network coverage. Recipients will see a clear disclaimer: “This is a TEST Cell Broadcast message sent by the National Disaster Management Authority… no action is required on your end.” DoT has requested public cooperation and clarified that no response is necessary.

C-Broadcast Tests Set Foundation For Inclusive Emergency Alerts

Once testing completes, the CB system will operate across all mobile handsets—even those without test channels—and support multiple Indian languages. DoT and NDMA emphasized that CB will ensure inclusive and efficient alert delivery during real emergencies. Widespread deployment of CB will enhance preparedness for natural and human-made disasters. Authorities are confident the new system will significantly improve India’s disaster communication infrastructure.

You Might Be Interested In

(From ANI)

Also Read: President Droupadi Murmu Hails AIIMS Gorakhpur’s Rapid Progress At First Convocation Ceremony

Tags: mobile disaster alerts
Advertisement

More News

National Doctors’ Day 2025: AI In Medicine Tool Or Threat? What Doctors Want You to Know
Why Are Meta Stocks Soaring After The Launch Of Its New Superintelligence AI Dream Team?
Staying In Red Bull Or Joining Mercedes? Max Might Leave Red Bull Despite Exit Clauses
Is Pickleball the Matcha of Sports? A Social, Accessible Game Gaining Widespread Popularity
RailOne App Launched By Indian Railways: Book Tickets, Order Food And More In One App
Poland to Temporarily Reinstate Border Controls With Germany and Lithuania
India vs England: Ben Stokes Hails Rishabh Pant’s Exceptional Talent Says ‘Let That Type Of Talent Be Free’
Jurassic World Rebirth Fan Reviews: Internet Calls Scarlett Johansson Starrer Tired And Unoriginal
Virat Kohli’s Nephew Aryaveer Enters Cricket, Meet The Kohli Family Members And Their Ventures Beyond Cricket
Shri Gautam Adani Visits ISKCON Kitchens At Puri, Joins Volunteers In Humble Act Of Service

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?