President Droupadi Murmu Hails AIIMS Gorakhpur’s Rapid Progress At First Convocation Ceremony

President Droupadi Murmu graced the first convocation ceremony of AIIMS Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday, said an official statement.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that upon hearing the name AIIMS, an image of world-class treatment, excellent medical facilities, modern technology, and dedicated doctors comes to mind. AIIMS institutes are symbols of India’s medical capabilities, where every patient sees a new ray of hope, according to the statement.

AIIMS has set the highest standards in the field of medical education, research and treatment in India. Whether it is new surgical technology, equipment for early diagnostics, or the treatment of diseases through a combination of AYUSH and allopathy, AIIMS has made innovation an integral part of its working style. It can be said that all AIIMS institutes have been successful in fulfilling the objective of establishing the country’s first AIIMS.

The President stated that AIIMS Gorakhpur and other AIIMS institutions across the country have been established to make excellent medical education and healthcare services accessible to every corner of the country.

She was pleased to note that AIIMS Gorakhpur has made remarkable progress in the fields of education, research, and medical services in a very short time. She also noted that this institute provides accessible and affordable health services to citizens of all classes.

AIIMS Gorakhpur is gaining a reputation as a centre of excellent medical care for the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh, which borders Bihar and Nepal.

The President stated that doctors play a crucial role in the development of society and the country. They not only treat diseases but also lay the foundation of a healthy society. Healthy citizens can become partners in the nation’s progress.

She urged young doctors to work for those sections of society that need medical services the most. She emphasised that many rural and tribal areas still lack access to high-quality health services for underprivileged communities. She expressed confidence that they would consider this and work towards providing good healthcare to such areas and people.

The President stated that doctors face numerous challenges, but it is essential to recognise the importance of empathy. She urged all stakeholders associated with medical education to create such an ecosystem for future doctors from the beginning, one in which they learn about topics such as doctor-patient communication, the role of empathy in healing and trust building, as well as adopt these skills into their work style.

She advised doctors to always remember, throughout their careers and lives, that medicine is not just a profession but a service to humanity. She told them to make compassion and honesty a part of their personality.

(From ANI)

