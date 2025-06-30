Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck
Live TV
TRENDING |
paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck
Home > India > President Droupadi Murmu Hails AIIMS Gorakhpur’s Rapid Progress At First Convocation Ceremony

President Droupadi Murmu Hails AIIMS Gorakhpur’s Rapid Progress At First Convocation Ceremony

President Droupadi Murmu, at AIIMS Gorakhpur's first convocation, praised the institution’s medical excellence and urged new doctors to serve underserved regions with compassion, empathy, and a commitment to public health.

President Droupadi Murmu Hails AIIMS Gorakhpur’s Rapid Progress At First Convocation Ceremony
President Droupadi Murmu Hails AIIMS Gorakhpur’s Rapid Progress At First Convocation Ceremony

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 1, 2025 03:14:03 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

President Droupadi Murmu graced the first convocation ceremony of AIIMS Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday, said an official statement.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that upon hearing the name AIIMS, an image of world-class treatment, excellent medical facilities, modern technology, and dedicated doctors comes to mind. AIIMS institutes are symbols of India’s medical capabilities, where every patient sees a new ray of hope, according to the statement.

AIIMS has set the highest standards in the field of medical education, research and treatment in India. Whether it is new surgical technology, equipment for early diagnostics, or the treatment of diseases through a combination of AYUSH and allopathy, AIIMS has made innovation an integral part of its working style. It can be said that all AIIMS institutes have been successful in fulfilling the objective of establishing the country’s first AIIMS.

The President stated that AIIMS Gorakhpur and other AIIMS institutions across the country have been established to make excellent medical education and healthcare services accessible to every corner of the country.

You Might Be Interested In

She was pleased to note that AIIMS Gorakhpur has made remarkable progress in the fields of education, research, and medical services in a very short time. She also noted that this institute provides accessible and affordable health services to citizens of all classes.

AIIMS Gorakhpur is gaining a reputation as a centre of excellent medical care for the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh, which borders Bihar and Nepal.

The President stated that doctors play a crucial role in the development of society and the country. They not only treat diseases but also lay the foundation of a healthy society. Healthy citizens can become partners in the nation’s progress.

She urged young doctors to work for those sections of society that need medical services the most. She emphasised that many rural and tribal areas still lack access to high-quality health services for underprivileged communities. She expressed confidence that they would consider this and work towards providing good healthcare to such areas and people.

The President stated that doctors face numerous challenges, but it is essential to recognise the importance of empathy. She urged all stakeholders associated with medical education to create such an ecosystem for future doctors from the beginning, one in which they learn about topics such as doctor-patient communication, the role of empathy in healing and trust building, as well as adopt these skills into their work style.

She advised doctors to always remember, throughout their careers and lives, that medicine is not just a profession but a service to humanity. She told them to make compassion and honesty a part of their personality.

(From ANI)

Also Read: CM Stalin Warns Tough Action In Custodial Death Case As Political Pressure Mounts

Tags: aiims gorakhpurpresident droupadi murmu
Advertisement

More News

Israel’s Military Chief Urges Restraint, Warns Gaza Offensive Could Endanger Hostages
National Doctors’ Day 2025: AI In Medicine Tool Or Threat? What Doctors Want You to Know
Why Are Meta Stocks Soaring After The Launch Of Its New Superintelligence AI Dream Team?
Staying In Red Bull Or Joining Mercedes? Max Might Leave Red Bull Despite Exit Clauses
Is Pickleball the Matcha of Sports? A Social, Accessible Game Gaining Widespread Popularity
RailOne App Launched By Indian Railways: Book Tickets, Order Food And More In One App
Poland to Temporarily Reinstate Border Controls With Germany and Lithuania
India vs England: Ben Stokes Hails Rishabh Pant’s Exceptional Talent Says ‘Let That Type Of Talent Be Free’
Jurassic World Rebirth Fan Reviews: Internet Calls Scarlett Johansson Starrer Tired And Unoriginal
Virat Kohli’s Nephew Aryaveer Enters Cricket, Meet The Kohli Family Members And Their Ventures Beyond Cricket

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?