Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

‘The Industry Must Evolve’: Vishwas Utagi On Banking Transformation | NewsX Exclusive

Vishwas Utagi, in an exclusive interview with NewsX, talks about the change in the Indian banking sector and the problems it is going through. He emphasizes reforms, private sector involvement, and addressing inflation and unemployment.

‘The Industry Must Evolve’: Vishwas Utagi On Banking Transformation | NewsX Exclusive

The year 2024 has posed significant economic challenges for India, with various sectors experiencing turbulence. From fluctuating GDP rates to concerns about foreign exchange reserves, the country faces multiple hurdles in stabilizing and fostering growth.

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX, Bank Of India’s Former Director Vishwas Utagi stated that India, which hitherto had the GDP growth ranging between 6.5 to 7.5%, suffered a decline during the last two quarters to 5.2%. The fall of GDP has majorly been witnessed due to failure in the sector of manufacturing industries. Though there has been constant growth in organized sectors, falling manufacturing sectors show red flags at the time of job creation.

There was a paradox from the digital and AI technologies to the traditional methods of manufacturing processes. The innovation promises growth, but does not proportionately augment employment opportunities with an unemployment rate that is at one of its lowest levels within the last 40 years.

Key Drivers Of GDP Growth: Services, Manufacturing, And Agriculture

India’s GDP depends on three sectors: services, manufacturing, and agriculture. Even though the services sector is continuously growing and holds a dominant position, the lag of the manufacturing sector affects the economy as a whole. Moreover, the agriculture sector has issues like the lack of employment generation, which needs to be addressed immediately for balanced growth.

Over the last two budgets, the Government of India has allocated ₹8 to ₹12 lakh crore for infrastructure development, driving new projects and industries. However, private sector contributions remain underwhelming. For sustainable growth, the private sector must step up in supporting infrastructure development, complementing government efforts.

The pandemic has burdened India with a debt as high as ₹225 to ₹205 lakh crores. Such a scenario dictates that debt servicing itself is taking approximately 35% of the National Budget. Against this backdrop, it is paramount to enhance and optimize revenue generated through improved collection of taxes.

Tax reforms have caused corporate tax to decline over the years, but futures budgets should adopt fair taxation systems to enhance yields. There will be a keen need to treat middle- to high-income tax payers quite efficiently in managing compliance and the collections.

Holding Foreign Exchange Reserves

India’s foreign exchange reserves have dwindled from $700 billion to around $610 billion. The devaluation of the rupee against major currencies like the dollar and pound has compounded this challenge. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has spent nearly $150 billion in recent years to stabilize the rupee, yet its efforts have met with limited success.

To maintain foreign exchange reserves, exports need to increase and import dependence has to go down. For this balance lies the economic security that is on the basis of a strong reserve of forex.

Inflation remains another challenge which has persisted at 5.2%. It needs to be brought down to 4%, for which strategic monetary policies will be required. Experts believe the RBI should bring down interest rates, like the U.S. Federal Reserve has done, to get borrowing and investment going. That will bring relief to businesses and consumers.

ALSO READ | Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Filed under

NewsX Exclusive Vishwas Utagi

Advertisement

Also Read

Sunita Williams Wins The New Year Trend As She Will Get To Witness16 Sunrises And Sunsets- Here’s Why!

Sunita Williams Wins The New Year Trend As She Will Get To Witness16 Sunrises And...

Auckland To Dubai: How The World Is Celebrating New Year 2025

Auckland To Dubai: How The World Is Celebrating New Year 2025

Women Set On Fire In NYC Subway Was A 61-Year-Old Woman From New Jersey- Here’s Her Real Name

Women Set On Fire In NYC Subway Was A 61-Year-Old Woman From New Jersey- Here’s...

BREAKING: American Airlines Flight With 74 People On Board Struck By Lightening

BREAKING: American Airlines Flight With 74 People On Board Struck By Lightening

Jennifer Aniston’s Heartbreaking Words To Angelina Jolie Right Before Brad Pitt’s Affair

Jennifer Aniston’s Heartbreaking Words To Angelina Jolie Right Before Brad Pitt’s Affair

Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston’s Heartbreaking Words To Angelina Jolie Right Before Brad Pitt’s Affair

Jennifer Aniston’s Heartbreaking Words To Angelina Jolie Right Before Brad Pitt’s Affair

Dating To Divorce: How Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Went From ‘IT’ To Split- Full Timeline Explained

Dating To Divorce: How Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Went From ‘IT’ To Split- Full

Doordarshan Pays Tribute To Shyam Benegal, Will Screen Restored Version Of Manthan On January 1 at 8 Pm

Doordarshan Pays Tribute To Shyam Benegal, Will Screen Restored Version Of Manthan On January 1

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie To Get Divorced After 8 Years Of Legal Battle

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie To Get Divorced After 8 Years Of Legal Battle

Tannaz Irani Revealed She Wished To Die; Here’s Why

Tannaz Irani Revealed She Wished To Die; Here’s Why

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find Out Here!

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox