Home > Business > The Visionary Shift: Harnil Shah’s Next Chapter in Experiential Ventures

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 25, 2025 17:19:09 IST

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 25: For two decades, Harnil Shah’s career has been defined by engineering precision and visionary design as he guided the Setu Group—a 40-year legacy brand—in shaping Gujarat’s real estate landscape. Now, the Director of Business Development is leveraging that same expertise to forge a bold new path, proving that the principles of excellence, expertise, and elegance can transcend traditional industry boundaries.

A New Philosophy of Place and Purpose

Shah’s new venture, the Barmer Wines and Gogunda Whisky estate near the serene lake of Madarda village in Udaipur, is not merely a diversification; it’s a strategic reinterpretation of the Setu Group’s design-forward ethos. The project is conceived as a masterclass in experiential living, where architecture, nature, and hospitality blend seamlessly.

“Environments should be crafted with intention,” is the unspoken philosophy behind the estate. Just as Shah championed nature-integrated designs like the celebrated Ananya Villas in Gandhinagar, the Udaipur project is rooted in its locale. Every element—from the spatial layout of the retreat to the promise of fine dining and luxury villas—is shaped to foster tranquillity, indulgence, and a deep connection to place.

Translating Design into New Destinations

This new direction showcases Shah’s entrepreneurial agility and his ability to apply a high-level design language to entirely new business models.

Architectural Innovation Meets Hospitality: The estate will eventually introduce luxury villas for extended stays, complete with curated experiences. This marks a strategic transition from designing structures that shelter to designing destinations that inspire and immerse.

Rooted Identity: The venture establishes a refined yet deeply regional identity. While the initial wine vintages are sourced from Nashik, the ultimate plan to cultivate on-site vineyards (including a unique pomegranate wine) and develop Gogunda Whisky draws direct inspiration from Rajasthan’s cultural richness and unique terroir.

Building Beyond Bricks: By focusing on the sensory journey and the refined identity established through branding and label design, Shah is moving beyond the traditional brick-and-mortar industry. He is building a legacy not of static structures, but of curated, high-end experiences designed for connoisseurs and discerning travellers.

Barmer Wines and Gogunda Whisky are therefore more than just new ventures; they represent the next chapter in a design language that Harnil Shah has helped shape—one that consistently prioritises thoughtfulness, authenticity, and a dynamic dialogue with its surroundings, regardless of the industry.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 5:19 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
