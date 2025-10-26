LIVE TV
Home > Business > Trump announces 10% increase in tariffs on Canada

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 26, 2025 07:45:06 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he was increasing tariffs on Canada by an additional 10% "above what they're paying now," just two days after ending trade talks with Ottawa over what Trump said was as a misleading advertisement.  Trump announced the higher tariffs in a Truth Social post on Saturday, referencing an ad aired by the government of Canadian province Ontario featuring a video of late President Ronald Reagan, a Republican icon, saying that tariffs cause trade wars and economic disaster. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Friday that Canada stood ready to resume trade talks with the United States. The U.S. Commerce Department, the White House and Carney’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Jasper Ward and Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Leslie Adler)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 7:45 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
