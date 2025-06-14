Union Minister, Kamlesh Paswan Inaugurates Garuda’s ₹600 Crore Drone Manufacturing Hub

Who says tech can’t have a touch of desi flair? Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan touched down in Chennai on Saturday to officially launch Garuda Aerospace’s brand-new Agri-Drone Indigenisation Facility. And no, it wasn’t just speeches and ribbons—this event had action. Skilled Drone Didis took the spotlight with a thrilling live demo, proving that India’s drone game is flying higher than ever. The Minister didn’t stop there—he also launched 300 Centres of Excellence and waved the green flag on Garuda’s DGCA-approved Train the Trainer (TTT) programme. Members of the Bharat Drone Association joined in, pushing the mission to make India a drone powerhouse.

Minister Applauds Garuda Aerospace’s Role In Building Self-Reliant Drone Technology

Speaking at the event, Kamlesh Paswan praised Garuda Aerospace and its Founder and CEO, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, for their leadership in drone innovation. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming India into a Global Drone Hub can truly be realized through the dedication of innovative companies like Garuda Aerospace,” the Minister said. He also appreciated the Bharat Drone Association for bringing together local component manufacturers under one roof at the Indigenisation Factory. Paswan remarked that he had never seen 2,000 agri-drones in a single location, commending the facility’s scale and India’s capability to lead in drone technology.

Garuda Aims To Manufacture 1 Lakh Drones By 2026, In Commitment To Prime Minister Modi’s 2022 vision.

Garuda Aerospace’s CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash reaffirmed the company’s commitment to Prime Minister Modi’s 2022 vision.

“PM Modi gave us a vision in 2022 to manufacture one lakh Made-in-India drones by 2026. We have delivered 4,000 drones so far, and are confident we will achieve this target in the next two years,” he said. The Agri-Drone Indigenisation Facility spans 35,000 square feet and serves as India’s first dedicated hub for the design, manufacturing, and testing of advanced Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS). The facility represents a major expansion of Garuda’s current manufacturing capabilities.

Skill Development And CoEs To Drive Drone Innovation Nationwide

Garuda Aerospace launched its flagship Train the Trainer (TTT) programme as part of the event. The DGCA-approved initiative aims to train professionals and educators to become certified drone instructors. Additionally, the company inaugurated 300 Centres of Excellence in partnership with academic institutions and industry stakeholders. These CoEs, strategically located across India, will drive drone innovation, research, and skill development. The initiatives support Garuda’s vision to strengthen India’s drone sector by combining advanced manufacturing with capacity building and a robust training ecosystem.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Air India Completes Safety Checks On 9 Boeing 787s, 24 More Under Inspection After Ahmedabad Crash