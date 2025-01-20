Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

United Breweries To Resume Beer Supply In Telangana; Stock Surges

The company emphasized that this is an "interim decision" made in the best interest of consumers, workers, and stakeholders. Following the announcement, United Breweries' stock surged 5%, marking a recovery after the initial suspension of supply earlier in January.

United Breweries To Resume Beer Supply In Telangana; Stock Surges

United Breweries, the maker of Kingfisher beer, has announced that it will resume beer supply to Telangana Beverages Corporation Limited (TGBCL), following a brief suspension earlier this month. The decision, which was made on January 20, has already seen United Breweries’ stock jump 5%, signaling a positive response from investors.

Temporary Decision to Address Pricing and Payments Issues
In an exchange filing, United Breweries clarified that the move is an “interim decision” aimed at benefiting consumers, workers, and stakeholders. The company explained that it has been in ongoing discussions with TGBCL, which has assured United Breweries that it will address the outstanding issues, including pricing adjustments and overdue payments. The company emphasized that the supply resumption will remain in place as long as these concerns are addressed in a timely manner.

Why United Breweries Suspended Supply to TGBCL
Earlier this month, United Breweries made headlines when it suspended its beer supply to TGBCL due to unaddressed pricing issues. The company highlighted that the basic price of its beer had not been revised since the 2019-2020 fiscal year, leading to significant financial losses. Additionally, TGBCL had substantial overdue payments for beer supplies from previous months, further compounding the issue.

Stock Performance and Market Reaction
Following the announcement of the decision to resume beer supply, United Breweries’ shares surged by more than 5%, reaching Rs 2,052 as of 11:18 AM on January 20. This increase comes after a dip in stock value earlier in the month when the suspension was first announced, causing shares to fall over 4%. Over the past year, United Breweries has seen a notable rise of approximately 10% in its stock value.

TGBCL’s Role in Telangana’s Alcohol Distribution
TGBCL, a government-owned public sector enterprise, holds a monopoly over the wholesale and retail distribution of alcohol in Telangana. As the sole distributor of alcoholic beverages in the state, any disruption in supply to TGBCL affects the availability of alcohol throughout the region.

What’s Next for United Breweries?
While the resumption of beer supply is a positive sign for both United Breweries and its stakeholders, the company has made it clear that the situation remains fluid. The success of the interim decision will largely depend on the outcome of negotiations regarding pricing and outstanding payments.

ALSO READ: Wipro Exceeds Q3 Expectations: Positive Broker Reactions Signal Higher Stock Opening

Filed under

Beer Supply In Telangana TGBCL United Breweries

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Pope Francis Criticizes Trump’s Plans For Mass Deportations, Urges Compassion For Immigrants

Pope Francis Criticizes Trump’s Plans For Mass Deportations, Urges Compassion For Immigrants

Ranji Trophy: Ayush Badoni Named Delhi Captain In Squad Starring Kohli And Pant

Ranji Trophy: Ayush Badoni Named Delhi Captain In Squad Starring Kohli And Pant

‘I have not done anything, not raped nor murdered’: RG Kar Rape And Murder Case Convict Sanjay Roy To The Judge

‘I have not done anything, not raped nor murdered’: RG Kar Rape And Murder Case...

Why Will Donald Trump Hold Two Bibles During Presidential Oath? Here’s When The Tradition Began

Why Will Donald Trump Hold Two Bibles During Presidential Oath? Here’s When The Tradition Began

Assam: Truth Behind Elephant Transfer – Not From Assam, Yet Outrage Persists?

Assam: Truth Behind Elephant Transfer – Not From Assam, Yet Outrage Persists?

Entertainment

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over Exaggerating Cancer Treatment

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: 72 Hrs Of Manhunt, 300 Cops, 600 CCTV Cameras, All You Need To Know

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: 72 Hrs Of Manhunt, 300 Cops, 600 CCTV Cameras, All

Why Did Akshay Kumar Leave Bigg Boss 18 Finale Set Without Promoting New Movie Leaving Salman Khan Alone

Why Did Akshay Kumar Leave Bigg Boss 18 Finale Set Without Promoting New Movie Leaving

Ram Gopal Varma Chokes With Tears Rolling Down His Cheeks After Watching Satya For ‘First Time In 27 Years’

Ram Gopal Varma Chokes With Tears Rolling Down His Cheeks After Watching Satya For ‘First

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox