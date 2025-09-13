Urban Company IPO Allotment: Check If You Got Lucky In This Highly Anticipated Listing Boom
Urban Company IPO Allotment: Check If You Got Lucky In This Highly Anticipated Listing Boom

Check the Allotment Status of the Urban Company Limited IPO. The IPO was open for public subscription on September 10, 2025 till September 12, 2025. The objective of the company was to raise Rs. 1,900 crore through this offer, comprising both a fresh issue and an offer for sale.

Urban Company IPO Allotment: Check If You Got Lucky In This Highly Anticipated Listing Boom

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 13, 2025 19:58:14 IST

Urban Company Limited IPO was open for public subscription on September 10, 2025 till September 12, 2025. The objective of the company is to raise Rs. 1,900 crore through this offer, comprising both a fresh issue and an offer for sale.

If you have participated in the IPO bidding process and are excited to check the status of your application, then you can easily do it online. We will help you in keeping track of your IPO application, in order to ensures you to latest information about your investment and can strategies your next steps. Make sure to get the confirmation on your allotment over official website or the platform that you use for the trading, to avoid any differences.

IPO Details at a Glance: Urban Company Limited 

•    IPO Opens at: September 10, 2025
•    IPO Closes at: September 12, 2025
•    Total Size of the Issue: Rs.1,900 crore
•    Fresh Issue: Rs.472 crore 
•    Offer for Sale: Rs.1,428 crore 
•    Price Band: Rs.98 – Rs.103 
•    Lot Size: 145 shares
•    Min. Retail Investment: Rs.14,935 
•    Employee Discount: Rs.9 per share
•    Listing At: NSE and BSE
•    Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. 

How to Check the Allotment Status: Urban Company Limited 

Check Application Status on NSE
1.    Visit the official NSE website for the allotment status.
2.    Mark ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’
3.    Select Symbol of the Company
4.    Enter PAN Number
5.    Enter Application Number
6.    Click on Submit Button

Check Application Status on BSE
1.    Visit the official BSE website for the allotment status.
2.    Select ‘Equity’ in Issue Type
3.    Choose Company Name
4.    Enter PAN Number or Application Number
5.    Select Captcha
6.    Click on Search Button

Urban Company Limited: Consolidated Subscription Status on Day 3

As of Day 3, the IPO was subscribed 103.27 times. Segment-wise consolidated investors participation:
•    Total Consolidated Subscription: 103.27x
•    Retail Investors: 37.61x
•    Retail Investors (Employees): 34.63x
•    Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 140.15x
•    NIIs Investors: 73.84x
(Subscription Data Collected: Sep 12, 2025)

Urban Company Limited: Company Overview

Urban Company Limited, founded in 2014 and headquarter in Gurugram, previously known as UrbanClap. The company is a leading on-demand home and beauty services platform functioning across India, UAE, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. It links consumers to service professionals for providing cleaning, pest control, beauty, appliance repair, and home solutions.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Tags: ipoIPO newsUrban Company Limited Allotment StatusUrban Company Limited IPOUrban Company Limited IPO Allotment

Urban Company IPO Allotment: Check If You Got Lucky In This Highly Anticipated Listing Boom

