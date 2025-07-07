US Administration Delays Tariff Hikes To Aug 1 Amid Push to Finalise Trade Agreements

Trump Administration once again shifted the tariff kick off date to August 1. As Donald Trump is on the verge of wrapping up several trade deals, with formal notices about upcoming tariff hikes expected to go out by July 9.

While the August 1 deadline had been mentioned before, there had been some uncertainty about whether all tariffs would rise at that time.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told reporters that the increased tariffs will indeed take effect on August . He added that Trump is currently finalising both the trade agreements and the new tariff rates. The president also plans to send letters to around 100 smaller countries that don’t have significant trade.

“President Trump’s going to be sending letters to some of our trading partners saying that if you don’t move things along, then on August 1 you will boomerang back to your April 2 tariff level. So I think we’re going to see a lot of deals very quickly,” Bessent stated CNN as per Reuters.

Bessent also said that the Trump administration is prioritising negotiations with 18 key trading partners, which together responsible for 95% of the US trade deficit. However, he noted that many of these countries have been slow to finalise agreements, calling it “a lot of foot-dragging.”

Trump has frequently said that a deal with India is nearly complete and remains optimistic about reaching an agreement with the European Union, though he appeared less confident about the chances of a deal with Japan.