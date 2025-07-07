Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
ai America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump hailey bieber BRICS 2025 ai America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump hailey bieber BRICS 2025 ai America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump hailey bieber BRICS 2025 ai America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump hailey bieber BRICS 2025
Live TV
TRENDING |
ai America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump hailey bieber BRICS 2025 ai America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump hailey bieber BRICS 2025 ai America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump hailey bieber BRICS 2025 ai America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump hailey bieber BRICS 2025
Home > Business > US Administration Delays Tariff Hikes To Aug 1 Amid Push to Finalise Trade Agreements

US Administration Delays Tariff Hikes To Aug 1 Amid Push to Finalise Trade Agreements

Trump has shifted the tariff kick off date now to Aug 1.

US President Trump issued will send 12 new tariff orders, with formal letters outlining the "take it or leave it" to various countries on Monday. (Image Source: Social)

Published By: Deepak Agrahari
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 09:03:11 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

 Trump Administration once again shifted the tariff kick off date to August 1. As Donald Trump is on the verge of wrapping up several trade deals, with formal notices about upcoming tariff hikes expected to go out by July 9.

While the August 1 deadline had been mentioned before, there had been some uncertainty about whether all tariffs would rise at that time.

 Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told reporters that the increased tariffs will indeed take effect on August . He added that Trump is currently finalising both the trade agreements and the new tariff rates. The president also plans to send letters to around 100 smaller countries that don’t have significant trade.

“President Trump’s going to be sending letters to some of our trading partners saying that if you don’t move things along, then on August 1 you will boomerang back to your April 2 tariff level. So I think we’re going to see a lot of deals very quickly,” Bessent stated CNN as per Reuters. 

Bessent also said  that the Trump administration is prioritising negotiations with 18 key trading partners, which together responsible for  95% of the US trade deficit. However, he noted that many of these countries have been slow to finalise agreements, calling it “a lot of foot-dragging.”

Trump has frequently said that a deal with India is nearly complete and remains optimistic about reaching an agreement with the European Union, though he appeared less confident about the chances of a deal with Japan.

Tags: donald trumptariff hiketrump
Advertisement

More News

Muharram Procession In Ujjain Breaks Barricade, Attempts To Take Prohibited Route
US Administration Delays Tariff Hikes To Aug 1 Amid Push to Finalise Trade Agreements
Bradley Beal’s NBA Future in Limbo: 3 Teams Poised to Make a Move
Did You Try ‘Improved’ Grok? It Praises Project 2025 And Blames ‘Jewish Execs’ For…
Ravindra Jadeja Ignores Captain Shubhman Gill’s Command On Field, Says ‘Usko Udhar Kuch Kaam Nahi Hain…’
Elon Musk Asks, ‘What Is Truth Social? Never Heard Of It’ After Donald Trump Calls Him A ‘Trainwreck’
After Days Of Cloud And Humidity, Delhi Wakes Up To Rain Lashing Several Parts Of The City
Texas Floods Kill 82 Including 28 Children: Dozens Remain Missing As Governor Warns Of More Rain
Red Sea Crisis: Israel Bombs Yemeni Ports and Power Plant in Retaliation Against Houthis
Donald Trump Calls Elon Musk’s Idea Of Launching Third Political Party ‘Ridiculous’, Dubs Him ‘Train Wreck’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?