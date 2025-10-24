Wall St futures extend gains after September inflation data

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 24, 2025 18:21:10 IST

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Friday after consumer prices for September came in cooler-than-expected. A Labor Department report showed that the Consumer Price Index rose 0.3% on a monthly basis in September versus a 0.4% increase forecast by economists polled by Reuters. It stood at 3% on a year-on-year basis, compared with an estimated 3.1% rise. The core figure, excluding volatile food and energy components, rose 0.2% on a monthly basis, compared with expectations for a 0.3% advance. It came in at 3% on a year-on-year basis, versus an estimated 3.1% increase. At 08:31 a.m., Dow E-minis were up 235 points, or 0.5%, Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 246.5 points, or 0.98, and S&P 500 E-minis were up 47 points, or 0.7%. (Reporting by Pranav Kashyap in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Shinjini Ganguli)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 6:21 PM IST
